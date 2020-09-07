Meacham On The DNC And The RNC: Patriotism Vs. Propaganda | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Presidential historian and biographer Jon Meacham, who was a speaker at Biden's DNC, contrasts and compares that event to the four days of Trump's very different RNC. Aired on 08/28/2020.
The trump administration is just propaganda. It’s toobad that the trump lovers don’t even understand that fact.
@Sondra Sparapani The Hatch Act makes a specific exception for the President and the Vice President. The Act is aimed at the behavior of Federal employees. It specifically says that it doesn’t apply to the President.
@Duke Makedo So why are you voting for a “12 year old”?
@Duke Makedo I always do that – type Trimp instead of Trump – sometimes I don’t notice. The I is next to U. Same with Us and Is.
@Sergio Casino The White House cannot be used for political rallies apparently. It violates the Hatch Act. So now he has set a precedent and I read the Dems are holding one there in October.
@Duke Makedo BUT it does exempt federal employees from taking part – doesn’t it? Aren’t Pompeo, Kushner, Ivanka employees amongst others? I could be mistaken. I personally don’t care where he holds his rallies. I would have thought Fort Knox would have been more up his street.
No one is safe in Biden’s America? Dude, we are dying in trump’s America right now.
@Hazel McCloy Yeah. So is cancer, suppose dats trumps fault too? Covid is a bad cold, and MULTIPLE Dems praised the presidents reaction. But yeah, ORANGE MAN BAD.
@FinanceFreak troll posing as a black man
@Kyle D There are no large Republican cities. Large cities are too diverse for the Republican party to hold power.
@Kathleen Flacy Listen here BECKY; just cause I dont conform to what YOU think it is to be “black” doesnt mean Im not. My grandfather was a fing sharecropper and everyone I know worked hard all their lives. Racists like you & BLM just want handouts welfare, socialism and super rights for LGBTYIQIAO community.
Trumos america but blue cities go figure
All American people we need to send up to Donald Trump’to bring him down for good
Get your vote posted and TRACK IT to the end! Then you’re free to Livestream the polling stations from a safe distance. Trump wants YOU to be facing his organised Intimidation Squads at the Polling Stations. Facing life in jail and historic disgrace, what would YOU DO to avoid that? Now, times that by psychosis, and zero conscience, and you’re getting warm
The Washington Post Fact Checker has cataloged over 20,000 times Trump has lied to the American people since taking office.
@sam Iaint cnn is fake news
That was in early July. Many more since and ramping up.
@Rook Easier to dismiss as “fake news” than it is to admit you’ve been wrong all this time, isn’t it? I imagine you’ve done that all your life.
I’ve seen some of this great fact checking. Thing like trump touts expanding va benefits under choice act. False he didn’t start the choice act was te counter fact. Ive seen to many fact checks that don’t dispute the facts. the claim its wrong by giving a fact about something related. I’ve read to many government docs and watched to many speeches/news broadcasts to believe anything without my own fact checking
@sam Iaint I did it was some of the worst fact checking. They argued most points by stating facts the oompa loompa never said. Just listen to some of the couterpoints and check fir yourself. Remember your pushing to give a government you don’t trust more control.
Portland Oraga, really ! The great state of Oraga, Ha ! What a moron.
HEY!!! DON’T MAKE FUN OF OUR MASTER!!! Soon He’ll Be Going To Yo-Semite And Thigh-Land To Drink Covefe And Get To The Oranges Of ObamaGate!!!
Don’t you know? he’s the presidense of the united shaytz.
When is Mister “Law and Order” going to release his tax returns?
@Big Toe He said he would turn over his tax returns when they had been audited, he said that almost 4 years ago, it’s just another promise he has not kept.
BJ Stewart if he turned over his tax returns you and everyone else would fully support him?
@Big Toe It has become the norm for presidents to release their tax returns as an assurance that everything is the way it should be. This is a president who said, repeatedly, that he would love to release his tax returns if only he was not under audit by the IRS–a lie, according to IRS, which said he was always free to release his taxes…and he has done everything under the sun to block his returns being released. So, get real. He’s a liar and a cheat. All of which reminds me, he made such a big deal of seeing Obama’s birth certificate….I don’t think presidents are legally bound to do so….did you object to that? Just curious.
Julian Marsh my point is who cares whether he or another president releases there tax returns. Tax returns do not tell you much unless you do not understand finance then you need someone else you analyze them for you. The whole Obama thing I was one of the only republicans saying who cares. I am sure he went through background checks.
I just do not get what the big deal is, it’s not like people who don’t like him would vote if the returns got released. I do not think they should not make there tax returns public. If that is the case just order every government official too.
@Big Toe The point of releasing your tax returns is to show that you’re not a big fat criminal – which is why the big fat criminal is not releasing his.
John Meecham, so perfectly and eloquently said. For the sake of this country vote trump out of The People’s House!
I for one hope that the federal government bills the RNC and Chump mega millions for using the WH as a venue for a political event.
@Corey Ham That would be great !
Corey Ham great idea, have the tax payers pay for something else useless. Good thing you are not making decisions for the country.
I really love listening to John Meecham too. Being someone who enjoys History as a whole, I always enjoy the historian’s take on a current situation.
To rational, thinking human beings, the choice is perfectly clear.
Unfortunately, rational, thinking human beings are becoming an endangered species.
Biden/Harris 2020
Yes. They are dying from the damned ttump* virus. Feeling for you all America. Keep safe and well. #VOTEBLUE.
That type of arrogant dismissive attitude is exactly why many people, including me, will never vote blue again.
@Yuhuan Tell me–do you think it an ‘arrogant dismissive attitude’ to reject flat earthers?
@Yuhuan
Somehow I get the impression you’ve never voted blue…ever.
Are you even allowed to vote at all in this country?
Richard Darlington. Funny, crack a joke about my nationality, but somehow screaming about racism. Check yourself hypocrite. Also, I voted for obama, back when this party was populated by actual educated rational people, and not trashy stray dogs like you.
Pretty soon Trump will tear down the white house and replace it with a gaudy looking castle….
Cindy Carroll dear Lord we can only hope!
Annie Morris really? That’s disgusting.
Yes, it will have “TRUMP” in huge lit up letters actoss the top. Sleazy, just like everything else he does.
There is no joke in what you say. He would too. The problem is that you all may let him.
Ram Barlev I heard they’re going to replace them with ones chosen by Melania. 🤮
I didn’t see “TRUMP” in the fireworks. I saw “SHAME.”
Are you blind
Rudolf Hess 2 dumbfuck
@Rudolf Hess 2Hey Boris: Rudolph 1 died in Spandau Prison, having made a serious error in judgment about his choice of political parties and authoritarian dictators. Er war so blind wise du, schmutzige Gartenschnecke.
There was also “Sham”
I saw “TURD”
Biden is on the field, and Trump is outside trying to put his name on the stadium.
@Domepeace_ltd productions What is your assertion based on? I mean apart from what you picked up from a pathological liar.
BIDEN IS IN HIS BASEMENT!!! HIDEN BIDEN !!!CMON MAN!!!
I thought that was one of the funniest lines I’ve heard lately. It’s so true too, but if someone told dumbfuck, he wouldn’t get it.. it’s way above his paygrade.
@joe ressa What a dumb bumper sticker slogan. Biden has common sense and social distance amid a pandemic with 180,000 Americans dead and counting, while Trump is actively facilitating the spread of the virus if he is not hiding in his bunker..
@Uffi Sachs wow the election infection!!how many died of covid ??you have no clue ,,i have proof that car accident fatalities and dementia patience were counted as covid,,,biden is a moron 47 years and did nothing
If you give power to a bad joke, you’ll have to listen to it every day. Dump Trump in November 🤮
I’m not American, but I’m very eager to see the country delivered from trump.
@Shobhit Raina bot
@Shobhit Raina didnt you just say you’re not american but you’ve been a lifelong democrat???? Well I’m European and I dont live in the US, but we here know Trump is a joke who has the death and suffering of thousands in his hands. I empathize with the innocents who have died because of his denial and cowardice. That’s my point!
@TBK1200 …TY
@Shobhit Raina …you are not an American but you were a life long democrat till June…you are confused or lying.
@Shobhit Raina The same point you are making, in reverse? I had to tell you that? Explains why you would support Trump.
This RNC has been one big gaslighting extravaganza. It was a seminar on Russian style propaganda that would have made Stalin proud.
Are enough people believing the lies, & can an impeached president be reelected??? Wouldn’t that be a foolish thing to do???
I’m surprised he didn’t parade the troops, tanks and missiles. You know he wants to. He’d make them goose step with arms raised.
That’s because the dear Leader #45 is a proven Russian asset…He’s a fukin traitor
@Beenthere Donethat He raises his first. One day he’ll forget and give the full Nazi salute.
@PE 4str …you’ve got it.
Hint, hint … Trump, I would rather live in a Biden world than live in a deceitful, narcissistic, criminally inclined Trump world. You are a failed leader and re-electing you does not erase the truth.
Too bad you feel that way because Trump is gonna win again… Sooooo tired of winning😥
@Lawrence Davis Dude, if you call this winning…you must not have won anything.
@Lawrence Davis It must really get tired writing the same 4 phrases over and over again. I pity you for not having anything clever or inciteful to say. You must be insufferable in real life
He does know he is currently president doesn’t he?? All this strife is happening during his watch.
It’s happening BECAUSE of his watch.
@Mainely so the mayors of your dem cities stop prosecutions of violent rioters your party bails them out but when assistance is offered you say orange man bad and the results are his fault.
@crocusflower the only collusion found between Russia and a politician was Hillary. Almost adam schiff but his offer came from a cmedian pretending to be a russian that had dirt in trump. The russians interfered in the election but not the way you want to believe. I also remember all these people saying they saw evidence but under oath it was a different story
@Terry Fulds he sends feds his a racist and your budgets in those great blue cities show you cant hand them money. It just vanishes and your taxes go up too
@Old Scribe so when the children were caged under obamas term and separated by the laws he made its his fault right. His watch his crime. I also believe he gave those guns to me Iran gangd that killed Americans with them. Why wasn’t he impeached and blamed for everything
Under Trump, it has become “United States of Corrupt America”, United States of Cronies America” and “United States of Communist America.”
It is what it is!
It has been that well before, stop feeding off the political machine.
@Big Toe Its also not had you immigrants in it before but it isnt going back to being native indian land anytime soon is it dickhead.
Listening to Trump is so nauseating. He’s literally a suffering to the mind.
Actually the thought of him stealing this election shakes me to my bones. The whole GOP has been too complicit and smug! Like they are not worried.
@Guy North They are counting on cheating and hacking … which shakes ME to my bones. : (
I can see Putin s finger print all over
But listening to biden say things like racial jungle and you aint black is music to your ears?
We now have three global dictators, each blaming the other two for the world’s troubles while ordinary people suffer.
Orwell was a prophet. Read 1984 again…
Trump calls himself the Law and Order president, he really is…. he breaks the LAW and he ORDERS people what to do.
@jake barnes I am not a democrat. Ofcourse the president can use the White House for personal get togethers and for things related to the presidency. However presidential candidates have to fund their own campaign. Taxpayers pay for the Whitehouse and its staff to support the presidency and as personal residence for the president but not to sponsor a presidential campaign. There is nothing in the constitution that states that the taxpayer has to pay for the reelection campaign of the president. The president cannot ask White House staff to make campaign ads for him in taxpayers payed time. He/she has to do that in their own time but cannot use the White House facilities and supplies. People have been fined or lost their jobs in the White House because they used the facilities and supplies or working hours for a campaign of a politician. It makes sense because the other candidate does not have access to the same resources. It would create a situation that one candidate is funded by the taxpayer and the other candidate is not.
The main point though is that Trump claims to be a law and order president but breaks the law if it benefits him.
@john hopkins Are you OK with a president that breaks the law anytime it suits him? But also uses the law if it suits him?
The Surpreme Court just ruled that nobody is above the law.
Nobody can chose which law applies to them and which don’t. It is not pick and choose like a menu in a restaurant.
@hankakah agreed… however, one of the greatest failures of the Obama Administration is that all roads that lead to Wall Street were not lined with crucified bodies; While Harris may prove to be a good choice for V.P., My preference would have been Harris as A.G. (as Grand Inquisitor)
@Okkie Trooy GIVE IT UP!
@jake barnes Why? I will decide for myself if I give up.
But I will give up because this discussion seems to go nowhere.