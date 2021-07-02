Medical Experts Reopening Concerns | Events Not Safe | TVJ News – July 1 2021

Now even as many Jamaicans are looking forward to attending entertainment events there is still worry that large gatherings are a bad idea.
Not a smart move. You cannot give Jamaicans the responsibility to observe the Protocols.
Gweh
@Azen Over I pray that you will not get ill.
Agree.
Tell the doctors fi gweh
Bad idea
This is disgusting….. You cannot close your country forever. How will you make money??? You live in a productive society….
I don’t like the idea that Andrew want to open back the place yet.We don’t even have much space at hospitals
Event planners keep the protocols to keep the people safe but glad the people them will make some money to support their families since government don’t have any money to give those that are not working or depends on entertainment for a living. So people just stay safe asmuch as possible….
what they think is peace and safety gonna be a sudden destruction.
You give people a inch they take a yard.
Doctors a caa unu naw get unu scamdemic money mek unu vex an a strike lol anju scam unu an use unu and dash unu wey lol