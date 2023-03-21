Meet Manhattan’s DA who could soon indict Donald Trump March 21, 2023 62 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
62 comments
How is providing ones own hush money, which is legally done all the time, considered campaign finance fraud? No BS please, legit explanations only
It’s good to talk to you
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Wait for summer of love 😂😂
It’s good to talk to you
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
This amazing d.a.?
“Bragg’s memo also calls for reducing charges for several offenses charged by police officers. For instance, in cases of armed robbery where the robber uses a gun or other deadly weapon “but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm,” Bragg’s office will reduce the charge to misdemeanor petty larceny.”
The memo further provides a list of crimes Bragg’s office won’t prosecute resisting arrest, interfering with an arrest, marijuana possession, turnstile jumping, trespassing and prostitution.
@Craig Kennett lol says the guy living in a Bubble out in suburbia!
It’s good to talk to you
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
“Show me the man, I’ll show you the crime” — Stalin’s secret police chief
@Some Guy What is a woman?
It’s good to talk to you
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
Trump story is like the story of Samson and Delilah on the Bible 😂
He goes the way of Jesus Christ. Being pulled before a judge despite being perfectly innocent, but the angry mob demands punishment.
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
This guy tried to indict Jose Alba
It’s good to talk to you
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
😊😊😊Don, it’s not personal, just relax, cmon gimme a break… 😊😊😊
😂😂😂 evil man 🦹♀️
It’s a formal accusation. There isn’t a very high level of proof required to establish probable cause for an indictment hearing. This is just the first step in the process and doesn’t determine a person’s guilt or innocence. Rather, an indictment hearing simply establishes whether the case should proceed to trial. Being indicted can in no way be used against you in a criminal trial.
It’s good to talk to you
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
The maximum sentence occurring NYC NY law is
*Making money is an action. Keeping money is a behavior, but “Growing money is wisdom” I heard this from someone* 💯
@Shapur Sasan it’s a whole hilarious scheme. It’s a troll farm and all the “commenters” and likes are part of it. Just report them.
It’s good to talk to you
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
Hopefully ALL of us will soon 🔜 be witnessing some real poetic justice ‼️
On a civil settlement that reached the statue of limitations 5 years ago 🤣 I love laughing at people who lack intellect
Thank you very much !😀
I wait a day or two to keep the interaction guessing😂.
Thank you very much !😀
Good Luck. May the Force be with you.
Thank you very much !😀
Justice for Ashli Babbitt.
she was murdered by Capitol police.
Seems like an unbiased arbitor of the law
Thank you very much !😀
When a news organization gets involved in politics, it creates a dangerous scenario..
It’s good to talk to you
Thank you for contacting us
nice to meet you
Thank you very much !😀
This dude would indict a tuna fish sandwich if a Republican made it. This case is 10 years old and the feds even walked away from it. I hope New Yorkers like how their tax dollars are being spent.
Thank you very much !😀
I’ve watched dems squirm for 7 years but now they’re getting extremely desperate