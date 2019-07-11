Meet the Colorado physicist who’s constructing this lookalike Lamborghini using a 3D printer

Sterling Backus has built a Lamborghini using 3D-printed parts. He joins us from Denver with more on his luxury lookalike.
What makes a Lamborghini a Lamborghini is the engine and performance. This is nothing more than arts and crafts.
That looks nothing like a Lamborghini… it looks more like what Stevie wonder would build if you tried to explain to him what a Lamborghini looks like. Those lines are horrific 🤮🤢
Still pretty impressive for a 3D print though
Cool man screw the haters. i definitely dig this car man. Too much work for youtube nolifes to be critical of it. Its a project not a sham car hes trying to sell for 500 grand.
Who’s man is this
Worlds greatest dad.
Well the interesting part would have been the printer and materials… no discussion???
1: Also, how does one get the mould for a body panel?
2: How does one develop the structure and attachment for the panels?
3: Are the parts legal as in patented?
4: Can it be licensed for driving? I would think not.
5: How big is the printer?
while your at it make the 3D Printer make you a full tank of Gas because your gonna need it 🏎
Very nice i like it