Meet The Mitchell’s – Wayne & Tami Mitchell | TVJ All Angles – Jan 5 2022

  4. What I love about the Mitchell’s family is that, they are relatable ; even though they are “well known” they do not put on a show as if they are untouchable, they are humble and just real. Their house is not perfect and they do not hide it, which I love. Mtm family ❤️.

  6. Love the Mitchells…..MTM Family in the house!!!!!🥰
    Great interview!!!
    WERE IS THE REST OF IT!!!!!!!!!!!

  7. The Mitchell family 👪 is the true print of a family that sticks together through thick and thin 👌 it shows the ups and downs of a true family

  8. Wow!! I love this. Trust me the relationship with Tami and Regina is remarkable for real. Love it . You both continue to be who you are. Nuff love

  11. The Mitchell family is relatable and aspirational, that is what drives people to tune in. Jamaicans are also proud that we can project this family to the world as what a typical upper-middle-class Jamaican family looks like.

  12. THE MTM family is a real family oriented video ( vlog) to subscribe to and watch. This could be a Jamaican family TV show in itself.

  13. To answers Mrs Jackson- Miller queastion. It’s real and authentic that’s why we love to watch Meet The Mitchell’s YouTube channel.

  14. Love love love the Mitchell’s and I love Regina too🙏🏾🙏🏾praying on lots of blessings for both families.

  16. Meet the Mitchells is my favorite YouTube Channel. They are a real and down-to-earth Jamaican family. Much blessings to them!!! TVJ needs to do a reality TV show with them 🙂

  17. I just love the Mitchell’s and the way their families interact with each other and with others like momo.

  18. It’s pure love that I see among this family, they are not afraid to show you around their house etc…….big up to you again Mitchell’s family…….stay humble same way …luv uno.

  20. MTM first cousins are in the house…love how we family represent us. We love Tami and Wayne and Regina and as we say in the family, no mix up/ drama just blended. Thanks for having the fam All Angles

