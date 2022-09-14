Recent Post
- Queen Elizabeth II ‘dignified but not distant,’ says world leaders | USA TODAY
- Mourners form line to mourn Queen Elizabeth II in London | USA TODAY
- Ontario police officer killed in head-on collision while on his way to work
- Pierre Poilievre accuses a parliamentary reporter of being a ‘liberal heckler’
- Members of the Royal Family depart Westminster Hall | Queen lying in state
38 comments
I have drama in my family but we all come together for our elders. Everyone should.
Thank you so much!
🙏🙏
Queen Elizabeth II: a life in service!
🥀🇬🇧❤🇨🇦
Get a grip on yourself already…
King Charles III
🙏🇨🇦 🇬🇧
Holding hands the two , come on have respect for The Queen
@Ninia Boyard so you can go to other peoples ceremonies let’s say Japanese, or Hindu and do whatever you want because you’re married? It doesn’t work like that, you need to show respect to other peoples culture.
@Caz A there are pictures where his hand is literally opened and she’s pressing so hard that it leaves marks on his hand. So yeah.
@Stocks Only Go Up when in the video was that shown? I tried to look but I don’t see Zara and Mike holding hands…at least not in this video.
Does she have to hold his hand EVERY time??
What is wrong with holding hands?? I’d like the totals to show some affection to each other as they come across as if they’re very cold.
@sam iroanya they have no need for such a ridiculous show
@Judy Treischl he rubs hers too so its a thing they do
@Chris Bradley I suspect his reason for rubbing her might be different than her reasons. Yucky either way.
0:46 I can’t believe they’re holding their hands here.
Why is ZARA & MIKE also holding hands
Oh give over
Meghan needs to learn how to walk without grabbing Harry all the time. 😂
I can’t believe how unfeeling the rest of them come across; the new king doesn’t show any manners and jumps in the car ahead of his wife. Tsk, tsk.
@A B He would leave and would fly 😉
Could she not let go of the hand for once in her life? It’s becoming weird and awkward.
Because of the bullying it scares her..you don’t know how it feels to be bullied and u can’t do anything .so let her be
@LINAH DAISY Well said.
even while mourning The Queen, the obsessed psycho haters are still obsessing over The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They are their biggest fans.
The Duke of Kent is looking very frail. His recent book is fascinating and well worth reading.
Thanks for the recommendation!
That holding hands there inappropriate 🤮
I can’t believe she grabbed his hand. Classless.
I solely believe harry and megan want attention…like what’s the point in holding hands ?
Is she still clinging hold of his hand? Give it up for Christ sake!
She can’t hold her husband’s hand like what
Think everyone noticed…not appropriate, very childish couple
Perfect bown Meghan 👌👍❤️
Meghan n a rien à faire là !
Must be annoying having to get filmed in these situations, its almost like they cant break character
What a joke, one of those guys walking in this procession, he may still be under investigation for allegations of a sexaul nature. I forgot his name as in the grand scheme of things he’s a nobody.
I think that this is not the right moment to hold hands. It all boils down to RESPECT and I think Meghan doesn’t k ow rhe meaning of the word. Respect for the institution, tradition etc. This girl is not cultured enough