Rev. Al Sharpton reminds the president of his cowardice when confronted by women with power. Democratic vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris has stood tall amid both racial and misogynistic attacks from the president.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Memo to Trump: 'Up Against Kamala Harris, You Are Right To Be Afraid' | MSNBC
Rev Al Sharpton….that is really hot facts!So sharp! this crazed president deserves this kind of response… to the point!
My God you are delusional
Dementia Biden/ Evil Harris!!!!
@my name I don’t think he would’ve made it this far if has Dementia. Don’t be a Dummy!
@my name who is DEMENTIA? LMAO MAGATS 😈…… THE ORANGE POTUS 🐷 PERVERT CAN’T EVEN REMEMBER WHAT HE JUST SAID A FEW MINUTES AGO, OR HOW TO USE A UMBRELLA ☔😅, OR WHEN HE HAS TOILET PAPER ON HIS SHOES 👟 GOING UP THE RAMP OF A PLANE….. HE’S AN DEMENTIA #1 WINNER 🏆🎍 LMAO… And don’t forget the ORANGE POTUS voodoo Dr .. LMAO MAGATS
Sdfe Tcho
you actually buy that crap?
Word!!!! Kamala alone is more of a man than Trump , Pence and their whole incompetent administration!
She said that Biden was a Racist and said she believed the women that accused him of sexual assault.So how can you believe in someone who’s a racist,someone who has committed sexual assault but you want be on his ticket that’s Blind Ambiton.
Tommy Lim Word up.
Tommy Lim
if that is the case why didn’t the democrats support her instead of some old white man?
Lawrence Harris listen stupid, in the same debate she said, ‘I’m not calling you a racist’, get your facts straight before you spew rubbish! And even in line with your dimwittedness, he still manned up and invited her as his VP candidate…that speaks more volume than tRumps shade of orange!
Word up!!
Voting straight Democrat ticket! Ready for sane people to be in charge!
@Susan C American’s are tired, covid 19, what’s next? your icecream bar melted? Your a typical Liberal, alphabet salad & soup make you think your winning.
Fed up & speechless. … we are winning. Trump will be voted out!
Blasian Babies … time for your alien DNA meds. You’re a bit worked up. Trump has them at a discount.
Democrats? Sane?
What alternate earth are you from. Your trying to elect a President who’s Vice President candidate thinks he’s a racist and a molester.
Democrats have have no concept on sanity.
Al Sharpton thanks , I’m feeling hopeful 🇱🇷🇨🇦 CHARACTER MATTERS
@K20z3 Keith no you’re a racist for voting for a racist Klansman.
Al Sharpton? Character? You can’t be serious?
@K20z3 Keith And your not
Carole Boots FACT: Kamala Harris RIGHTFULLY brought up Joe Biden’s history of supporting segregationist Democrats and his “racial jungle” statement concerning busing for integration.
FACT: Kamala Harris stated she believed the women who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault.
FACT: Kamala Harris did everything she could to become Joe Biden’s VP choice and NO LONGER believes the Biden accusers.
FACT: Joe Biden gave the eulogy for his “close friend” Robert Byrd, who was such a good Klan recruiter (est. 150 members recruited) that he was ‘awarded’ his own KKK Chapter and unanimously voted “Exalted Cyclops”.
FACT: Biden was the ‘author’ of “The Crime Bill” that incarcerated an abhorrently greater percentage of blacks as compared to their population makeup; many for extremely long sentences for even minor offenses. This is the same Crime Bill he worked on with Hillary Clinton, which she stated was partially written to deal with youth that were considered “superpredators”; a comment universally believed (and later admitted) to be directed at African-American youth.
FACT: Harris celebrated her support for the Crime Bill and was even caught laughing about her harsh sentencing of people for drug offenses as she herself bragged about using illegal drugs!!
FACT: Joe Biden has lived off the taxpayers for more than 42 YEARS; 36 of which he spent in Congress enriching himself and his family, where he contributed to all the things that are wrong with Washington, yet he is now claiming he is the person to fix Washington.
FINAL FACT: Biden and Harris are just two more lying politicians who will tell you ANYTHING to get your vote!!
Al Sharpton had MLK killed. Facts.
Ya baby I can’t wait I never watch debates but I will watch this one
@Ching Chingy sure ching ching ching,,sure
@Ching Chingy not really..we have a lot more hope than a debate.
God..patriotic America..dems throwing away the election..and dems letting their cities burn..etc
K P Pence during the debate!
@Linz B sure….this is what she will do. She will come out and try to be a big tough feminist, etc but just like when tulsi wrecked KH chances of becoming POTUS in their debate with facts and her terrible record, she will fail.
Also she calls out biden for being a racist which he is in the debates, then says she believes all women accusing men of sexual harassment should be heard and she believes them and then accepts the VP slot on said racist/sexual harasser ticket. She’s all talk with no backbone. If she truly believed at least those two things she would never have jumped on his ticket, but just like sleeping her way to the top with Willie Brown to enhance her political agenda,she doesn’t care about anybody else but herself in getting to the top. If she was so loved why isant she at the top of the ticket. She is more disliked than Clinton and the only reason she’s on the ticket is because the DNC told Biden he had to have a woman of color.
Trump 2020
He donated to her campaigns twice without questioning her birth. Now he starts his birtherism?🙈
@Claudette J you think talking to protesters meant anything. its all been a show, why do you think there is constant attacks on him? it mockingbird media, the media arm of a group that has been in power for 100+ years. I get it, it validates you, but they hide everything.
@Claudette J and actually i live in a very diverwse area, im the minority. trump is not defunding schools & he’s not calling for “open season on blacks” i looked all over for what youve been saying . its just not true.
@Ching Chingy Trump 2020 tho. Let’s go baby!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
@Kathy Bedford no response yet? I’m shocked
GOP Logic:
John McCain – born in Panama – Eligible.
Rafael Cruz – born in Canada – Eligible.
Kamala Harris – born in Oakland California – Not Eligible!
W.T.F.???
@Nathan Vu better a hoe than a coward
Paula Morris Not now sugartits the men are talking. Go make me a sandwich you dumb
@Dave Ponsford , n., m.
Forgot to mention Barack Obama born in Hawaii and not eligible according to republitards
.
A *”CULTURE-VULTURE”* IS THE ABSOLUTE
PERFECT TERM TO DESCRIBE HER … AS
… *SKAM-ALA KAMELEON HARRIS … IS*
*JUST A COMPLETE AND UTTER FRAUD.*
And … it should be pointed out that
… Skam-ala Kameleon Harris actually
has … ‘Less-Than 12%’ black-ancestry.
This is a poignant point because … in order
to be ‘an actual Black person’ … one MUST
have … ‘MORE -THAN-75%’ black-ancestry.
Having ‘Less-Than 12%’ black-ancestry …
means that Harris is ‘not’ a Black person.
HARRIS IS of a lineage that is a combination
of … BOTH ‘50% Southern-ASIAN’ … AND …
also slightly over ‘38% Northern-EUROPEAN’.
This means that HARRIS IS an ANGLO-INDIAN
(and she is not a Black person in the least bit).
Harris’s darker features … actually hail from
her dark East-Indian mom (and her features
do not hail from her very-light and less-than
25%-black ancestral-lineage Quadroon father).
Harris was reared — throughout her entire-life
— 100% steeped-in her East-Indian culture and
in her Hindu religion — and — up until she made
the decision to try to become the President of
the U.S. — and — _(mistakenly-assuming that_
_the Black people of America were clueless_
_and desperate enough to accept her lie_
_that she was one of them)_ try to “pass”
herself off “as being a Black person” (just
like the brother of actress, Mindy Kaling,
has recently admitted to doing) — Skam-ala
KAMELEON Harris had previously “identified”
SOLEY as “East-Indian” _(remaining silent on_
_on her very-minute amount of black-lineage_
_and her very-large amount of White-lineage)._
*Skamala (Kameleon) Harris is* absolutely nothing
… but *a race-baiting / stolen-valor / racist-fraud.*
*And … this is well-documented by the fact that:*
Skam-ala KAMELEON-Harris has quite literally
CHANGED-RACES (and she has only done such
… solely for the purpose of … her own political,
professional and personal advancement … all via
the open-exploitation of a disenfranchised-group).
AND — she IS shamelessly ALSO NOW TRYING
TO LAY-CLAIM TO AN HISTORICAL-HERITAGE
… EXPERIENCE … AND … even LINEAGE ^^^^
THAT DOES NOT even remotely APPLY to her
in ANY WAY, SHAPE, FORM OR MANNER at all.
Everyone knows that NEITHER ONE of her
(extremely rich-immigrant parents) have
ANY connection WHATSOEVER to the
specific-experience or group to which
Harris is now (suddenly, out-of-nowhere)
futilely-attempting to lay a spurious-claim
and that her ‘Jamaican’ dad is NOT ‘Black’.
(( And … this is all in spite of Harris’s (very
anti-black and racist) attempt to resurrect
the long-dead (thanks to the 1967 ruling
by the U.S. Supreme Court in the ‘Loving
vs. Virginia’ case) racist ‘One-Drop Rule’.
The racist ‘One-Drop Rule’ makes the false,
unscientific and extremely racist claim that
… “black blood is” nothing more than merely
“subhuman-filth” and that it is so very “filthy
and tainted” that ANY amount … including a
mere-drop … will “contaminate all non-black
lineage ” .. and will also somehow eventually
transform anyone … with ANY amount of it in
their lineage … into becoming a “Black” person. ))
[[[ ^^^^ i.e. KAMELEON … Race-Faker … Harris
now FALSELY-claims (suddenly, out of nowhere)
… that … she is one of the … _”descendants of_
_the Black-survivors of the slavery-system that_
_once existed on the continental United States”_
(which is the TRUE DEFINITION of the unique
ETHNIC group called “African-American” …
a definition that “applies to ‘LESS-THAN
2-out-of-10’ of the Black people that are
currently living on the continental U.S.” —
seeing that the U.S. took-in LESS THAN
6% of the Black-slaves taken from Africa).
Harris’s ‘Jamaican’ dad has LESS-THAN
25% Black racial – lineage … and … that
means that … Harris has LESS than 12%
Black racial – lineage … AND … it should be
remembered that NEITHER Harris NOR her
‘Jamaican’ dad’s family were EVER forced to
survive EITHER ‘the Slavery system’ OR ‘the
Segregation system’ once used in the U.S.
In other words … NEITHER Harris … who spent
MOST of her childhood and teen years being
raised in CANADA … NOR either one of her
rich-immigrant parents … have … even the
SLIGHTEST Experiential-Understanding of
… of what it is like to have been an actual
“Black” person in the U.S. — at ANY point
in it’s history — let alone of what it is like
to be / have been “a descendant of those
who survived” EITHER the ‘slavery’ OR the
‘segregation’ systems the U.S once had.
SKAM-ALA KAMELEON … “Race-Faker” … Harris
… IS A bigger FRAUD than Elizabeth Warren.
IN ADDITION …
— Skam-ala Harris made law-abiding
minority-parents into “criminals”
by enacting ‘truancy’ laws that
sent them to ‘prison’ due to their
inability to pay the unbearable
costs of the extremely high ‘fines’.
— Most of those parents went to
“private” prisons and their kids
were sent to “private” foster homes.
— Much of Harris’s campaign-funds
came from the owners and investors of
these “private” prisons and foster homes.
— To add insult to injury — after having
imposed such an overly-harsh treatment
against a very specific group of people —
Harris then — turned around and _(all solely_
_for the purpose of attempting to further and_
_more quickly advance her own professional_
_and political career)_ futilely-tried to make
the false-claim of being a ‘member’ of that
very-specific and historically-unique same
Ethnic-group along with their Race-group.
— Even worse — Harris did all of this via
the means of her decades-long strategy
AND even had the audacity to announce
her candidacy _(riding the coattails_
_of the survival, struggles and the_
_successes of the very same group_
_that she ruthlessly-targeted for her_
_persecution, humiliation, terror and_
_destruction)_ on the very holiday of
one of their major historical-leaders.
— Harris should change
her last name to ‘Hitler’.
— Harris is evil.
#CULTUReVultureCopmala
#SkamalaDevilHITLER
#TROJAnHorseHarris
#HypocriteHarris
#SkamalaHarris
#HorribleHarris ]]]
AND … ON ANOTHER NOTE …
.
*HERE IS A QUICK-SUMMARY OF*
*THE RACIST ‘ONE-DROP RULE’:*
Way back in the year 1967 — the United
States Supreme Court banned the legal
practice of the racist ‘One-Drop Rule’ (in
it’s decision on the ‘Loving vs. Virginia’
case which it used to annihilate both
the ‘Virginia Racial-Integrity Act’ and
“the social-practice” on which it was
based) — due to — the ‘One-Drop Rule’
having been proven as undoubtedly …
unscientific, racist and unconstitutional.
The racist ‘One-Drop Rule’ made the false,
unscientific and extremely racist claim that
… “black blood” is nothing more than merely
“subhuman-filth” and that it is so very “filthy
and tainted” that ANY amount … including a
mere-drop … will ” contaminate all non-black
lineage ” .. and will also somehow eventually
transform anyone … with ANY amount of it in
their lineage … into becoming a “Black” person.
The purpose of the racist ‘One-Drop Rule’
was to allow the ‘ mis-categorization ‘ of
the Mixed-Race people … whose lineage
included any part-Black … and … to allow
the ‘ degradation ‘ of the Black-Race people
… by falsely-labeling their blood as being “filth”.
Contrary to myth — the racist ‘One-Drop Rule’ was
not implemented during the days of the “slavery
system” in the United States (it was not needed
at that time) — but rather — it was implemented
during the “segregation system” in the United
States (starting in 1920 and strongly pushed
by Eugenicists such as Walter Plecker; Naomi
Drake and the drafters of “The Virginia Racial
Integrity Act” and other race-based legislation).
The racist ‘One-Drop Rule’ was never an actual
“law” in the United States — but — numerous
laws were based on the social-practice of it.
As a result of the numerous laws … that were
passed … by way of the social-practice of the
racist ‘One-Drop Rule’ … millions upon millions
of people who were of Mixed-Race ^^^ and / or
of Native American Indian and / or even of a full
White lineage … were mis-categorized as ‘black’.
(^^^ NOTE:
There are TWO types of
Mixed-Race and the TWO
types are as follows …
(1) MGM-Mixed —
[‘MULTI-Generational
Multiracially’-Mixed]
(i.e. The individuals and the groups that are
of a full-lineage that … BOTH ‘became’ AND
also ‘continually-remained’ Racially-Admixed
throughout-all of it’s multiple-generations ~
starting with the generation of the very FIRST
occurrence of racial-admixing and continuing
on ~ with an unbroken-string of admixing ~
into the present generation of said lineage.
e.g. griffe person marries metis person,
mullato person marries griffe person, etc.)
(2) FGM-Mixed —
[‘FIRST-Generational
Multiracially’-Mixed]
(i.e. The individuals whose full-lineage
became Racially-Admixed BEGINNING
WITH THEIR own GENERATION — as
being the FIRST OCCURRENCE of such.
e.g. asian person marries white person,
white person marries black person, etc.)
.
WELL WELL WELL said 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
MAGA ,,, we gonna win again!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😁
I hardly call going up against Hillary someone neither side liked a win lol
@Be Free and yet still lost the peoples vote
@Sabrina Lancaster yes trump lost the populous vote
The door is open now————–& it will NEVER ——-be closed , ever again.—————————–WolfSky9, 73 y/o
Which door is open Wolfsky9?
Lil’ gremlin is scared. Love it!
troll more like it
Bravo!
Remember November! A vote for America! Vote no Democrat!
It’s going to be the most watched debate in history.
747Heavy Boeing in case you couldn’t tell I was being sarcastic
That was the entire point of the
…
Wait
I doubt that. Only 10 out of 100. No one cares about puppets or storytelling wanna be colored for the vine chicks.
@Beau Hinton 😂
🤣😂🤣 Kamala is a liar, hypocrite, anti Black and Latino fascist, and a prostitute. And I’m not even close to being a republican soooo 🤫
@747Heavy Boeing Nice troll account
I wish the debates could be Harris versus Trump.
Or any Dem. woman vs scumP …But Sen. KH is remarkable in her questioning-prosecutor mode — no one better.
Trump vs Harris. One of them had ancestors that owned slaves. One of them has single handly put thousands of innocent minorities in prison. One of them slept with a senator to advance to their current position.
Sad when you cant trust your own candidate to debate Trump, it has to be somebody else
She would chew him up and spit him out!
@Barb barby doll dream on hahaha
Hilarious! 🤣😂🤣😜🤣😂🤣😜
She couldn’t handle Tulsi, why would orange man bad be afraid,?
Tulsi Who? lol
Y’all better check these folks voting records! That’s who they really are
Marcus Bosier : It is rare for a voter to check a voting record. Not impossible, yet unlikely for the average Voter Q. Public. They might take a gander at one very specific piece of legislation that is current enough to research nuance and context. For example, School Busing, abortion, voting in for or against someone requiring confirmation. Supreme Court nominees..,that sort of thing. Besides, to get the optimal perspective, one must research all or most of the legislation for a specific topic. Politicians change, have varying positions on part or some of the Bill or even a candidate appearing before Congress for confirmation.
Given Bills have all sorts of additional items, and are rarely about one issue, one must research why a politician voted for or against the specified Bill. See, that takes a lot of work, and many do not have the stomach for dealing with details.
Believe you me I’ve checked. Voting for the one that most aligns with my beliefs. Biden/Harris are definitely not my first pick but imo better than Trump/Pence.
You sound like a non- voter. At this point, it is what it is! Nobody’s record is perfect but you have a president that doesn’t even have a real record (considering his lack of experience and inability to pull it together) so… Let’s be real. We will always find things that we dislike.
Alimah B And you sound like some one that lets MSNBC tell you how to think!🤷🏾♂️
All I want to see is she going to be the first to do something for black people I care about your character not your color 🌳👌
Trump has nothing to be afraid of from any democrat , even a crazy mean one like Harris !!