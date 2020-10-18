Memo to Trump: ‘You Have Always Been Absolutely Terrified Of Your Predecessor’ | MSNBC

Memo to Trump: 'You Have Always Been Absolutely Terrified Of Your Predecessor' | MSNBC 1

October 18, 2020

 

Rev. Al Sharpton helps the president face his fear of former President Barack Obama. For many Americans, Obama has been the last example of solid leadership in the Oval Office.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

104 Comments on "Memo to Trump: ‘You Have Always Been Absolutely Terrified Of Your Predecessor’ | MSNBC"

  1. Jade Brewer | October 18, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    The Trump Voters Have Failed America!!!

  2. Dan Dan | October 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump is killing this country

  3. Rocky Rock | October 18, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    The downplayer in chief killed at his super spreader last night. I wonder how many Herman Cains were in the crowd.

  4. Kevin Meyers | October 18, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Put Trump in front of a mirror, I wanna see if he’s scared of clowns.

  5. Mrs. C | October 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    We all miss a president with intelligence compassion empathy and love for his fellow Americans.

    • joboygbp | October 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Angelika Bertrand we won’t allow Trump to be President, will we? No we’ll stop him. Famous words from fired FBI agents Strozk and Page. Now Hunters Computer emails are out there for all to see. Bye bye Obama, Dementia Joe, Hillary and probably a lot more crooked Dems.

    • joboygbp | October 18, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Richard Bierman The only reason Dementia Joe is running for President or as he thinks Senator is to stop the on going investigations into all his illegal acts. He knows the noose is getting tighter. If he doesn’t get elected they’re all going down.🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Cadet Bone Spurs | October 18, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Mel Gillham Uh oh, Mel is just as jealous of Obama as Trump is! Ha ha!

    • Eve Again | October 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @Mel Gillham Haha they are? Of course, they must be, anything that calls out your fake news BS must be part of the grand conspiracy, right? Who proved them biased?
      _*Your_ intelligence, not you’re.

    • Cadet Bone Spurs | October 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @Mel Gillham Racists always say that.

  6. Jack Daniels | October 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Would you hire a guy who lied or misrepresented the truth 20,000 x’s
    Has over 20 lawsuits pending for sexual harassment, is in debt $421 million, says he’s a billionaire but paid only $750. in taxes, allows his “grown-up children to take trips, vacations costing American taxpayers 100’s of thousands and is constantly complaining, hates hero’s and is unqualified for the position?

    • Jeannie Tollison | October 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      Well the IDIOTS hired him the last time, can’t let that happen again!!

    • Jeannie Tollison | October 18, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      @Ben Clarke you don’t know WHAT he has ,and neither does the rest of the USA

    • Sallie Gallegos | October 18, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      Angeloftruth And Obamer and Hill and that hair sniffing! OM!

    • Angel Shining DJL | October 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      @Ben Clarke white supremacists…..stand down but stand by

    • steve huggett | October 18, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @THE ANGRY QUAD If you need to hide behind an epithet, what worth is anything you vomit forth.
      If you feel a big lump in your vitriolic issue, it’s likely your diseased brain, don’t spit it out, the consequences……oh, in your case, I guess it would make no difference!
      Go ahead, spit it out!

  7. Sunflower vol.8 | October 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Yes cause he will be fired by 🇺🇸 let’s vote Biden 2020!

  8. warpedjaffas1 | October 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    Why does Trump fear Obama? He makes him feel inadequate, which he is.

    • Douglas Perry | October 18, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @Herman ten Klooster true, now that Obama has his Martha’s Vineyard Plantation that produces prune juice wine with a tasting next week Trump will defer to Obama on prune juice wine expertise

    • Keoki Ciervo | October 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @peter blood *rump’s father taught him everything he know and feels. He too was despicable.

    • Sheree Armstrong | October 18, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @nobody here You apparently have not read or done any research on Obama. He has MAJOR Daddy issues. As well as many other issues. He is smart, but so is President Trump. President Trump has a drop-dead gorgeous wife and 5 children who are all educated, don’t get into trouble, are well respected, and love their Dad. Just like Obama’s children.
      Watch the rally’s and you will see how funny and happy and witty our President is. And he can do this while people around him are lying on him, trying to corrupt his administration and then falsely accuse and impeach him. He has had to climb an incredibly tough, up hill battle. Unfortunately, Obama, and the people around him let themselves be bribed and paid into political corruption. President Trump already had money, this is why he couldn’t be bribed. And this is why most of the American people voted for him. There has been so much political corruption ( starting with Bush, then Clinton, then Obama ), that we are tired of it. It’s all over the almighty dollar.
      This is all about to come to light. Don’t be shocked when you see the reality of the deals that were made with foreign countries. The Clintons being the worst. Even Hillary did things behind Obama’s back and basically black-mailed him. It was corrupt before Obama got there, it’s not entirely his fault. But, its about to break wide open. The truth is on its way.

    • Leonie Romanes | October 18, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Sheree Armstrong it’s hilarious that you guys see someone who wears make-up and spends $70K per year on his hair, as some sort of alpha he-man.

    • Morning Sky | October 18, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      @Michael Law And I suspect that you also think that gun ownership is sacrosanct. smh

  9. Doug Schaufele | October 18, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    Obama was a self made man which Trump knows he’s not!

  10. Gemma McGrogan | October 18, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Well said Rev Al, well said.

  11. Christopher Justice | October 18, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    I voted for Biden yesterday.

    • A.Nutter Person | October 18, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      Congrats on confirming your stupidity!

    • Winston JetsTom | October 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      Extreme Trigger Warning for CNN/MSNBC Viewers :
      Biden and Trump are virtually tied in Florida, a Mason-Dixon poll released Friday. And they are virtually tied in Arizona

      Biden holds a narrow lead over Trump in Florida, garnering 48 percent support to Trump’s 45 percent. However, his slim lead is within the survey’s +/- 4 percent margin of error, pointing to a virtual tie in the Sunshine State. Six percent remain undecided.

      There is a virtual tie in Arizona:Trump 45%, Biden 43% The Poll , fielded September 23 to October 2 among 1,045 likely voters, showed Trump narrowly leading Biden by two percentage points 

      ( For you Bidentards :Mason-Dixon Poll is the nation’s most active state polling organization of all polling companies , conducting copyrighted public opinion polls for news media organizations in all 50 states. These media clients include over 250 local television affiliates and over 100 daily newspapers.They are one of three polling companies that call the 2016 election correctly)

    • may wilson | October 18, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      MY VOTE IS IN, VOTED A WEEK AGO…STRAIGHT BLUE TICKET…

    • Heather | October 18, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      BLUE 100% 🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦VOTE FOR FREEDOM. VOTE BIDEN/HARRIS

    • L Jeans | October 18, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Leonie Romanes lol true

  12. Jim Matterhorn | October 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    THE UN needs to send in observers… We’re hittin’ 3rd world level electoral corruption here, folks. 🙁

    • William Crowley | October 18, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Logan McLean OK, what is the difference?

    • William Crowley | October 18, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Logan McLean where are they just sending ballots out?

    • HAL Isee | October 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @Lynnell Scott Laugh!

    • HAL Isee | October 18, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      @chris delg Would that be much different that “lock her up, “lock them up”, etc….? One way or the other, it looks like everybody is ending “locked up”. Anything else more constructive to offer?

    • Last1 2Know | October 18, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Logan McLean here in Texas. Our frightened, desperate, despicable republican governor pulled every box except one per county. Even Houston, the 3rd largest city in the US. One of the largest counties has only one box. If you’re voting for these imposters, you are bent

  13. Gods God | October 18, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    Ready the bunker cos if Trump see’s this he’ll be going there to sulk again.

  14. Don Post | October 18, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    Trump has a severe case of POTUS envy!!

  15. Hope Emch | October 18, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    Trump’s not only afraid of Obama he’s obsessed with envy.

  16. Nancy Lynn | October 18, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    Well now, I’d say this is really going to get under tRUMP ‘s skin’ LOL!

  17. Michael Ulbricht | October 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Yes, Trump’s afraid of a “real” President instead of nothing but a “Hoax” pretending to be one; which Don is. Vote ByeDon

    • Sallie Gallegos | October 18, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      Tara Reade N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace!

    • Heather | October 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      BLUE 100% 🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦VOTE FOR FREEDOM. VOTE BIDEN/HARRIS

    • Chris Hillman | October 18, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      @Heather yo are not going to have any freedom from Biden, he wants to take that away, our economy will be screwed if he is elected, everything will be democrat, and he will put 4 more liberals on the Supreme Court, why are you voting for that moron?
      He does not care about anyone, just look at what he and Obama did.

    • Bon Paoi | October 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0

    • Simon & Hall | October 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      I used to laugh when Trump referred to the media as fake news. I thought it was because they just didn’t agree with him, and that made him angry.

      Until the impeachment hearings. I watched them, and then I saw the way CNN and MSNBC were reporting on them.

      Journalism is dead. The Ministry of Truth has arrived. Trump was right all along.

      Trump 2020 🇺🇸

  18. Michael Nelson | October 18, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    I got my fingers crossed, that once he’s out of office, all Trump’s court appearances will be televised.

  19. Alex Murphy | October 18, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Democrats and those who care about America must definitely come and vote for Biden and the Democrats to save the country from the Donald Trump disaster.

    • K BStrong | October 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

      @Audri Moore if it’s PreExisting he better go quick! 😏

    • carlos sanchez | October 18, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      @Mark bodman like you guys said on trump taxes WHO CARES

    • carlos sanchez | October 18, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

      @Mark bodman and is were you wrong , curent person in the WH is a Hitler decendent

    • Heather | October 18, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      BLUE 100% 🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦VOTE FOR FREEDOM. VOTE BIDEN/HARRIS LANDSLIDE YESSSSSSSSS

    • Bon Paoi | October 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0

  20. Jack Clarke | October 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    The majority of Americans miss President Obama an intelligent, articulate, empathetic, problem solving president. Was he perfect, no but he will be listed as one of our top 15 presidents, where Trump has last place all sown up.

