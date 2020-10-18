Rev. Al Sharpton helps the president face his fear of former President Barack Obama. For many Americans, Obama has been the last example of solid leadership in the Oval Office.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Memo to Trump: 'You Have Always Been Absolutely Terrified Of Your Predecessor' | MSNBC
The Trump Voters Have Failed America!!!
William H
You must be getting pretty desperate now huh🤣🤣🤣🤣
William H
Everyone is voting Biden👍💙💙💙💙💙
Dave
🤣🤣🤣 to lie like crybabies. BYE DON. 👍💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
@Mel Gillham Nope and sad you’d vote for the guy who goes to prison if he loses. #FakePatriots
Gregg
BYE DON 👍💙💙💙💙
Donald Trump is killing this country
Michelle Boydston https://youtu.be/6HLcg9n-WPs
Black Panther https://youtu.be/6HLcg9n-WPs
N N Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace! Mexico will still pay for that Great Wall! So cute!!!
Just like his puppet master ordered him to do.
@Mainely and let’s NEVER forget all the Senate traitors. The GOP aka Gang of Putin ought NEVER be elected to public office again….. ever.
The downplayer in chief killed at his super spreader last night. I wonder how many Herman Cains were in the crowd.
Gregg N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace!
Gregg N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace!
Gregg N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace!
Gregg N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace!
Gregg N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace!
Put Trump in front of a mirror, I wanna see if he’s scared of clowns.
Trump is so effing ugly lol
That’s RICH!👌
I want to know if he even cast a reflection. He’s scary.
@rhonda drop I kno, especially the way trump insist on wearing that pumpkin head pukey orange colored makeup. YIKES!
He wouldn’t have a Reflection 666
We all miss a president with intelligence compassion empathy and love for his fellow Americans.
@Angelika Bertrand we won’t allow Trump to be President, will we? No we’ll stop him. Famous words from fired FBI agents Strozk and Page. Now Hunters Computer emails are out there for all to see. Bye bye Obama, Dementia Joe, Hillary and probably a lot more crooked Dems.
@Richard Bierman The only reason Dementia Joe is running for President or as he thinks Senator is to stop the on going investigations into all his illegal acts. He knows the noose is getting tighter. If he doesn’t get elected they’re all going down.🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Mel Gillham Uh oh, Mel is just as jealous of Obama as Trump is! Ha ha!
@Mel Gillham Haha they are? Of course, they must be, anything that calls out your fake news BS must be part of the grand conspiracy, right? Who proved them biased?
_*Your_ intelligence, not you’re.
@Mel Gillham Racists always say that.
Would you hire a guy who lied or misrepresented the truth 20,000 x’s
Has over 20 lawsuits pending for sexual harassment, is in debt $421 million, says he’s a billionaire but paid only $750. in taxes, allows his “grown-up children to take trips, vacations costing American taxpayers 100’s of thousands and is constantly complaining, hates hero’s and is unqualified for the position?
Well the IDIOTS hired him the last time, can’t let that happen again!!
@Ben Clarke you don’t know WHAT he has ,and neither does the rest of the USA
Angeloftruth And Obamer and Hill and that hair sniffing! OM!
@Ben Clarke white supremacists…..stand down but stand by
@THE ANGRY QUAD If you need to hide behind an epithet, what worth is anything you vomit forth.
If you feel a big lump in your vitriolic issue, it’s likely your diseased brain, don’t spit it out, the consequences……oh, in your case, I guess it would make no difference!
Go ahead, spit it out!
Yes cause he will be fired by 🇺🇸 let’s vote Biden 2020!
Paul N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace! And Hill and Obamer and, and Rusher!!!
Sunflower vol.8 https://youtu.be/6HLcg9n-WPs
Beverly Botte You believe democrat conmen. https://youtu.be/6HLcg9n-WPs
@Mark bodman oops ! Troll button got stuck !!!
@Mark bodman stuck again here too I see. Troll alert !
Why does Trump fear Obama? He makes him feel inadequate, which he is.
@Herman ten Klooster true, now that Obama has his Martha’s Vineyard Plantation that produces prune juice wine with a tasting next week Trump will defer to Obama on prune juice wine expertise
@peter blood *rump’s father taught him everything he know and feels. He too was despicable.
@nobody here You apparently have not read or done any research on Obama. He has MAJOR Daddy issues. As well as many other issues. He is smart, but so is President Trump. President Trump has a drop-dead gorgeous wife and 5 children who are all educated, don’t get into trouble, are well respected, and love their Dad. Just like Obama’s children.
Watch the rally’s and you will see how funny and happy and witty our President is. And he can do this while people around him are lying on him, trying to corrupt his administration and then falsely accuse and impeach him. He has had to climb an incredibly tough, up hill battle. Unfortunately, Obama, and the people around him let themselves be bribed and paid into political corruption. President Trump already had money, this is why he couldn’t be bribed. And this is why most of the American people voted for him. There has been so much political corruption ( starting with Bush, then Clinton, then Obama ), that we are tired of it. It’s all over the almighty dollar.
This is all about to come to light. Don’t be shocked when you see the reality of the deals that were made with foreign countries. The Clintons being the worst. Even Hillary did things behind Obama’s back and basically black-mailed him. It was corrupt before Obama got there, it’s not entirely his fault. But, its about to break wide open. The truth is on its way.
@Sheree Armstrong it’s hilarious that you guys see someone who wears make-up and spends $70K per year on his hair, as some sort of alpha he-man.
@Michael Law And I suspect that you also think that gun ownership is sacrosanct. smh
Obama was a self made man which Trump knows he’s not!
@R L T
How is he not self made when he made his own way through school and without daddy’s inheritance?
@Mark bodman
I’m sure there are more people on senate who RELATIVES had slaves. What’s your point about TODAY?
@mark griff
No sir. You don’t know, by choice.
@D Dudley ok the bankers ..same thing
@DJ ROSI Oh?
Well said Rev Al, well said.
Did You See this, Explains all, Will leave you sick !!! absolutely sick…..
Please Circulate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLg0Xh9m7zY
@THE Greatest Love Story EVER InfoWars? That’s what we should watch and believe? lol…riiiiiiiiiiiiight.
NEXT?!!
wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
I voted for Biden yesterday.
Congrats on confirming your stupidity!
Extreme Trigger Warning for CNN/MSNBC Viewers :
Biden and Trump are virtually tied in Florida, a Mason-Dixon poll released Friday. And they are virtually tied in Arizona
Biden holds a narrow lead over Trump in Florida, garnering 48 percent support to Trump’s 45 percent. However, his slim lead is within the survey’s +/- 4 percent margin of error, pointing to a virtual tie in the Sunshine State. Six percent remain undecided.
There is a virtual tie in Arizona:Trump 45%, Biden 43% The Poll , fielded September 23 to October 2 among 1,045 likely voters, showed Trump narrowly leading Biden by two percentage points
( For you Bidentards :Mason-Dixon Poll is the nation’s most active state polling organization of all polling companies , conducting copyrighted public opinion polls for news media organizations in all 50 states. These media clients include over 250 local television affiliates and over 100 daily newspapers.They are one of three polling companies that call the 2016 election correctly)
MY VOTE IS IN, VOTED A WEEK AGO…STRAIGHT BLUE TICKET…
BLUE 100% 🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦VOTE FOR FREEDOM. VOTE BIDEN/HARRIS
@Leonie Romanes lol true
THE UN needs to send in observers… We’re hittin’ 3rd world level electoral corruption here, folks. 🙁
@Logan McLean OK, what is the difference?
@Logan McLean where are they just sending ballots out?
@Lynnell Scott Laugh!
@chris delg Would that be much different that “lock her up, “lock them up”, etc….? One way or the other, it looks like everybody is ending “locked up”. Anything else more constructive to offer?
@Logan McLean here in Texas. Our frightened, desperate, despicable republican governor pulled every box except one per county. Even Houston, the 3rd largest city in the US. One of the largest counties has only one box. If you’re voting for these imposters, you are bent
Ready the bunker cos if Trump see’s this he’ll be going there to sulk again.
G
wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Trump’s never sulked a day in his whole life. Petty revenge maybe, sulking nope.
Trump has a severe case of POTUS envy!!
Trump’s not only afraid of Obama he’s obsessed with envy.
TRUMP LOVES TO HOLD ON to OBAMA JOCK
Your stupid.
The only stupid ones are the ones who fall for his bullshite!
@Terry R_Zappa Learn how to spell. It’s “ur stoopid.”
So true
Well now, I’d say this is really going to get under tRUMP ‘s skin’ LOL!
So Let It Be, Maybe It Will Change HIS Orange Lying Skin Color To True ‘BLUE’ VOTE!!
Yes, Trump’s afraid of a “real” President instead of nothing but a “Hoax” pretending to be one; which Don is. Vote ByeDon
Tara Reade N N Tom Miller Bigly! Huge! Powerfully! Tremendous! So true! It’s a disgrace!
BLUE 100% 🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦VOTE FOR FREEDOM. VOTE BIDEN/HARRIS
@Heather yo are not going to have any freedom from Biden, he wants to take that away, our economy will be screwed if he is elected, everything will be democrat, and he will put 4 more liberals on the Supreme Court, why are you voting for that moron?
He does not care about anyone, just look at what he and Obama did.
wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
I used to laugh when Trump referred to the media as fake news. I thought it was because they just didn’t agree with him, and that made him angry.
Until the impeachment hearings. I watched them, and then I saw the way CNN and MSNBC were reporting on them.
Journalism is dead. The Ministry of Truth has arrived. Trump was right all along.
Trump 2020 🇺🇸
I got my fingers crossed, that once he’s out of office, all Trump’s court appearances will be televised.
Rick Simpson Jail, but he built a trump tower in Russia so guaranteed he runs there
@Peri If no one is above the law then he should be put on trial along with many of his corrupt enablers. Shame we can’t indict P U tin too. Or can we?
@Frank Torres Humnnnnn will P U tin care a/b him after he is “used up”?
Better than watching baseball or football! Cheers, looking forward to “The Eviction” followed by “The Donald’s Arrest” be well stocked.
@Frank Torres Kick him out at 6,000 feet.
Democrats and those who care about America must definitely come and vote for Biden and the Democrats to save the country from the Donald Trump disaster.
@Audri Moore if it’s PreExisting he better go quick! 😏
@Mark bodman like you guys said on trump taxes WHO CARES
@Mark bodman and is were you wrong , curent person in the WH is a Hitler decendent
BLUE 100% 🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦VOTE FOR FREEDOM. VOTE BIDEN/HARRIS LANDSLIDE YESSSSSSSSS
wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
The majority of Americans miss President Obama an intelligent, articulate, empathetic, problem solving president. Was he perfect, no but he will be listed as one of our top 15 presidents, where Trump has last place all sown up.
wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Aussies love Obama and detest Trump!
@Julie Donohue 🙋
Not all! Not all!