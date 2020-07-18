Memo to Trump: ‘You Resist Voting Reforms At Every Turn’ | MSNBC

July 18, 2020

 

Rev. Al Sharpton prepares the president for a rude awakening, confirming Americans will vote against him in the upcoming election.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

113 Comments on "Memo to Trump: ‘You Resist Voting Reforms At Every Turn’ | MSNBC"

  1. Da Squirrel | July 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Now tRump has deployed his gestapo of Eric Prince’s secret police in Oregon detaining citizens in unmarked vehicles.

    • josh grant | July 18, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      Leave our state alone you fascist muthafukers. I support Kate Brown and Jeff Merkley and Ron Wydon!

    • Agathac Cheb | July 18, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @Debra Lambert True according to the American constitution. But is looks like nobody is upholding the constitution according to what has been happening since 1/20/17. The president, his administration and friends are above the law.

    • Da Squirrel | July 18, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @real american
      Google it

      Jill Harth (1992)
      E. Jean Carroll (1995 or 1996)
      Summer Zervos (2007)
      Alva Johnson (2019)
      Jessica Leeds (1980s)
      Kristin Anderson (1990s)
      Lisa Boyne (1996)
      Cathy Heller (1997)
      Temple Taggart McDowell (1997)
      Karena Virginia (1998)
      Karen Johnson (early 2000s)
      Mindy McGillivray (2003)
      Jennifer Murphy (2005)
      Rachel Crooks (2005)
      Natasha Stoynoff (2005)
      Juliet Huddy (2005 or 2006)
      Jessica Drake (2006)
      Ninni Laaksonen (2006)
      Cassandra Searles (2013)
      Mariah Billado, Victoria Hughes, and three other Miss Teen USA contestants (1997)
      Bridget Sullivan (2000)
      Tasha Dixon (2001)
      Samantha Holvey (2006)

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 | July 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @theodore roberts TRUE TRUMP SUPPORTERS WOULD BE ON FOX FAKE NEWS WORSHIPPING THEIR god & 👑 king BUT TRUE DEMOCRATS WILL BE ON MSNBC-CNN & THAT’S HOW YOU KNOW WHOSE WHO BUT CNN-MSNBC’S ARE MAINLY FULL OF RUSSIAN ETC. TROLLS-BOTS SO THAT’S WHY I SCHOOL 🏫 & 🔇MUTE ‘EM & KEEP IT MOVIN’ TO THE NEXT ONE WHILE 👀 WATCHIN’ REAL AMERICAN CABLE-SATELLITE 📺 T.V. AT THE SAME TIME LIKE MOST TRUE AMERICANS WOULD BE DOING TOO SINCE WE DON’T NEED TO WATCH A 3-10MINUTE YOUTUBE MINIVIDEO FROM A 1-3HOUR NEWS SHOW, YA FEEL ME?!✊😎💯💪

  2. Kevin Wong | July 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Make no mistake. We are in a constitutional crisis ever since Trump was elected as president

    • Mark of Excellence | July 18, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Bernard Wilson
      Is your world view based in mythology?

    • Beautiful Soul | July 18, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @Biden is NOT the candidate no body cares 😳😳😳
      Biden 2020 sir!!!

    • Jim Battersbee | July 18, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @pinebird
      Like the US most are white but we don’t have a lot of German ancestry like the US, which could account for Americas rising fascism?
      Australia is a racist shithole like the USA but at least they seem to be making some attempt. No I don’t live there.
      Now, why don’t you concentrate on cleaning up some of your own countries barbarism, try and become what you always claim you are: “great.” Even a little bit would help.
      The bodies keep piling up, masked “police” in unmarked cars, putting children in cages, millions unemployed, a moron for a president, there’s lots to be done, get on with it!!
      Cheers

    • Jim Battersbee | July 18, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Maekong
      Sorry, I wouldn’t deal with a shithole outfit like Amazon and you’re making assumptions that are so far out you really must be an American!
      Cheers

    • Southern Comfort | July 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      BS

  3. Verónica Tapia | July 18, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Trump is teaching us how to deal with deception. Rev. Sharpton gives us here a great example to observe and to follow. Watch and learn.

  4. Indiana matthew | July 18, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    108 days until Election…

    • Karen Schumer | July 18, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Stevie Hyatt Racist trump would start a war just so he could remain in our White House! The man has to go, on way or another!

    • Marcus Conley | July 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      Good ol Al Sharpton probably one of the most racist people in this country But Obama gives him a run for the money 108 days till the best president we’ve had since 2008 wins a 2nd term Keep America Great

    • churchman195 | July 18, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      I see the Russian trolls have been let out for their hour of exercise 🤣

    • Lex K | July 18, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      You never know what trick or underhanded strategem Cheating Donny will pull out of his box before then.

    • Southern Comfort | July 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Then they can let Joe take a long nap.

  5. DM Tea | July 18, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Trumps daughter bought all those voting machines for a reason.

  6. Carolyn Sheppard | July 18, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Vote. We owe it to America. Get the crooks out.

  7. Alberta Shaw | July 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Tell em Rev. we will show up.

  8. Jay Ess | July 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    It’s only voter suppression and gerrymandering that allow republicans to win.

  9. V | July 18, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Donnie doesn’t like anything that makes it harder to cheat.

  10. nuyou21 | July 18, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Trump’s voter suppression just proves he’s desperate. But not even his boss Putin can save him this time and he knows it.

  11. The1Returner | July 18, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Make TRUMP SHOW HIS TAXES.

    • Christy Ann | July 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @William H ….. You seem quite obsessed with the LGBTQ community. Why is that?

      Regardless, a good, decent leader would support all the people of his / her country. (Barring terrorist sympathizers, KKK, White Supremacy, etc.)

    • Christy Ann | July 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @Lisa Elissa …. Is Billy (William H.) truly homophobic? Or is he trying to come out to us about something? Hmmmm??? 😄😂😁

    • Christy Ann | July 18, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @William H …. Your vote for the neanderthal is expected and accepted. We would never have faith in you to do the right thing for this country. Do what you will.

    • William H | July 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Christy Ann Why do you support lifelong corrupt politicians? 🤔
      tinyurl.com/v7picr3 👀

    • Southern Comfort | July 18, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Make all elected politicians show theirs and have them audited.

  12. illiac | July 18, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Trump also resists doing his job.
    All of his bankrupt companies were run, on the backs of his employees.
    He hasn’t “Worked” a day in his life.

  13. Helene Flamand | July 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Loves Al. He has the receipts.

    • swmovan | July 18, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @Helene Flamand Why? There is no law that says he has to show them. If there were, I would agree.

    • Helene Flamand | July 18, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @swmovan You still would want to know if he sold you to a foreign power. That’s why. And that’s why everybody else has since Carter, even if they didn’t have to.

    • real american | July 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      Twana Brawley, google it

    • Jan Johnson | July 18, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      Helen Flamand: CRACK DEALERS DON’T GIVE OUT RECEIPTS!!!

    • A̷g̷e̷n̷t̷ ̷O̷r̷a̷n̷g̷e̷ | July 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @swmovan Donnie’s a corrupt narcissist. Donnie’s dad Frederick tRump was a Klansman. Donnie’s grandpa ran a whorehouse (“Arctic Hotel & Restaurant”) which began the family business. They’re all sociopaths.

  14. David Edwards | July 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    “No amount of republican cheating is going to stop us”.
    And don’t worry, there is going to be a LOT of cheating going on, because tRump knows that is the only way he can win, and cheating is his special subject.
    It’s time he learned that, this time, it ain’t going to work. And when he is voted out of office, he will be at the mercy of the courts, the police and the prison guards.
    And you know what Donny? Nobody is going to feel sorry for you except YOU.

  15. Amaka Ikejiani | July 18, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    They keep cheating, party of people without scruptles. Shame!

    • Gwendolyn Williams | July 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Puddles 59 GTFOH-trolling the reply section with your lies and misinformation.

    • Gwendolyn Williams | July 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Puddles 59 fake news

    • Puddles 59 | July 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Gwendolyn Williams
      Sorry.

      I FORGOT FACTS ARE LIBS WORST ENEMY

      MY BAD!!!!!

    • Puddles 59 | July 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Gwendolyn Williams

      A study of discharged felons in New York showed that 61.5% matched to Democratic registered voter records, 25.5% matched to unaffiliated voter records, and only 8% matched to Republican records. A similar poll in New Mexico found that 51.9% registered as Democrats, 18.9% as Republicans and 21.7% as unaffiliated. The 5% and 7.5% discrepancies are affiliated with smaller parties. Finally a third poll in North Carolina found that 54.6% identified as Democrats and 10.2% as Republicans.

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 | July 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Southern Comfort *MUTE!!🆗👿👋👋✌😂*

  16. Asantewa | July 18, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    GLENN KIRSCHNER: “WEVE GOT TO VOTE IN NUMBERS TOO BIG TO RIG‼️”
    SO CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS OFTEN‼️

    • Asantewa | July 18, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      Rune – Thorne THANK YOU!💗💝💜🦋❤️⭐️🙏🏽👌🏾 💕

    • R F | July 18, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Terry Hawkins Conservatives are not white supremacists. That’s just your narrative. We like opportunity for all not just white people. We don’t want a big nanny state. We want everyone to succeed and become their best. If you think you own black peoples’ votes then YOU are a white supremacist.

    • Widdy | July 18, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Spread the word, we are having a problem in many states including mines, the elderly are the ones working at these polls, due to the coronavirus they are not able to show up, it’s time for us young ppl to step us and take their place. You can be as young as 16 in some states to work at the polls and it’s a paid gig.

    • Asantewa | July 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      WE WONT BE FOOLED AGAIN‼️

    • Southern Comfort | July 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Make sure you are registered several times. Vote early and often.

  17. Daniel Lawson | July 18, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    I sure hope you’re right Reverend. We can’t afford to have 4 more years of the Coward and Thief.

  18. Jon Roueche | July 18, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    I pray that Lewis’ spirit will live on in a victory over the insanity going on in this country now.

  19. Doug E | July 18, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    “If you’re not cheating you’re not trying”
    – Trump

    • Prime Judicator | July 18, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Also Trump: “If you’re not cheating, you’re not breathing.”

    • Philip Conrad | July 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @Martin Pena because they pander to somebody skin color that makes them racists look at somebody’s character and actions we all that the Democrat party in the slavery party and Jim crow party and still are that party

    • Philip Conrad | July 18, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Martin Pena I love how a Democrat person tell me how I am a snowflake the made up on the Republican side because of all whining and crying from your side about president Trump 😭😭😭 good luck with our fake news and racists opinion

    • Cecilia Marin | July 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Albert Goenner Willian H . Interesant information ,the investigation long long.. Exist More.

    • Vlad Dracoson | July 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Christy Ann
      Not tired of being left holding the bag yet??? Heh, I advise you to take Bidens advice:
      “We cannot get re-elect, we cannot win this re-election. Excuse me we can only re-elect Donald Trump”.
      When your political heroes begin doing the perp-walk see if you can get help, ok?

  20. Teej's Folly | July 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Trump’s mantra: My authority is total but I don’t take responsibility at all.

    • Monica fox | July 18, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Exactly!!!

    • Leadreviewer | July 18, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      Is this a coincidence, can it be investigated? These federal officers trump has put on the street arresting at will in unmarked cars, Didn’t putin do the same against Ukraine.. trump talks to putin often and it Really looks like putin advised him to do this, and trump as usual goes along with anything putin says. Could Mitch be on a russian payroll as he covers for trump regardless of how unamerican his actions.. is russia in charge

    • Southern Comfort | July 18, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Your are confused. That is the dims, Nancy etc.

    • Courtney Scott | July 18, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Leadreviewer Yes, Mitch McConnell is on Russia’s payroll since 2016 and is one of the highest paid senators and that’s why Russia didn’t released the RNC emails that were hacked in 2016!!!!

    • Leadreviewer | July 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Courtney Scott well he covers for trump no matter how unamerican his actions, like calling on the troops in washington dc, and now putting federal agents on the streets of portland, sounds kinda similar to what putin did in the ukraine, and we know how he likes to chat it up w putin.

