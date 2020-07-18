Rev. Al Sharpton prepares the president for a rude awakening, confirming Americans will vote against him in the upcoming election.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Memo to Trump: 'You Resist Voting Reforms At Every Turn' | MSNBC
Now tRump has deployed his gestapo of Eric Prince’s secret police in Oregon detaining citizens in unmarked vehicles.
Leave our state alone you fascist muthafukers. I support Kate Brown and Jeff Merkley and Ron Wydon!
@Debra Lambert True according to the American constitution. But is looks like nobody is upholding the constitution according to what has been happening since 1/20/17. The president, his administration and friends are above the law.
@real american
Google it
Jill Harth (1992)
E. Jean Carroll (1995 or 1996)
Summer Zervos (2007)
Alva Johnson (2019)
Jessica Leeds (1980s)
Kristin Anderson (1990s)
Lisa Boyne (1996)
Cathy Heller (1997)
Temple Taggart McDowell (1997)
Karena Virginia (1998)
Karen Johnson (early 2000s)
Mindy McGillivray (2003)
Jennifer Murphy (2005)
Rachel Crooks (2005)
Natasha Stoynoff (2005)
Juliet Huddy (2005 or 2006)
Jessica Drake (2006)
Ninni Laaksonen (2006)
Cassandra Searles (2013)
Mariah Billado, Victoria Hughes, and three other Miss Teen USA contestants (1997)
Bridget Sullivan (2000)
Tasha Dixon (2001)
Samantha Holvey (2006)
@theodore roberts TRUE TRUMP SUPPORTERS WOULD BE ON FOX FAKE NEWS WORSHIPPING THEIR god & 👑 king BUT TRUE DEMOCRATS WILL BE ON MSNBC-CNN & THAT’S HOW YOU KNOW WHOSE WHO BUT CNN-MSNBC’S ARE MAINLY FULL OF RUSSIAN ETC. TROLLS-BOTS SO THAT’S WHY I SCHOOL 🏫 & 🔇MUTE ‘EM & KEEP IT MOVIN’ TO THE NEXT ONE WHILE 👀 WATCHIN’ REAL AMERICAN CABLE-SATELLITE 📺 T.V. AT THE SAME TIME LIKE MOST TRUE AMERICANS WOULD BE DOING TOO SINCE WE DON’T NEED TO WATCH A 3-10MINUTE YOUTUBE MINIVIDEO FROM A 1-3HOUR NEWS SHOW, YA FEEL ME?!✊😎💯💪
peoof https://youtu.be/_f2Z30j61aw
Make no mistake. We are in a constitutional crisis ever since Trump was elected as president
@Bernard Wilson
Is your world view based in mythology?
@Biden is NOT the candidate no body cares 😳😳😳
Biden 2020 sir!!!
@pinebird
Like the US most are white but we don’t have a lot of German ancestry like the US, which could account for Americas rising fascism?
Australia is a racist shithole like the USA but at least they seem to be making some attempt. No I don’t live there.
Now, why don’t you concentrate on cleaning up some of your own countries barbarism, try and become what you always claim you are: “great.” Even a little bit would help.
The bodies keep piling up, masked “police” in unmarked cars, putting children in cages, millions unemployed, a moron for a president, there’s lots to be done, get on with it!!
Cheers
@Maekong
Sorry, I wouldn’t deal with a shithole outfit like Amazon and you’re making assumptions that are so far out you really must be an American!
Cheers
BS
Trump is teaching us how to deal with deception. Rev. Sharpton gives us here a great example to observe and to follow. Watch and learn.
@Zig Zag
Where’s Hunter?
@Tessmage Tessera If Biden has a massive electoral college victory, then
it will be calls from Republicans to get rid of it! LOL
Just curious. Who gave him the “Rev” title and for what ?
@Amanda De Wet You really want to know how much tRump’s hotel has benefited and how much we taxpayers paid for his golfing and Mar-a-Lago trips?
@Ice 247 Is that how black people learn to spell it?
108 days until Election…
@Stevie Hyatt Racist trump would start a war just so he could remain in our White House! The man has to go, on way or another!
Good ol Al Sharpton probably one of the most racist people in this country But Obama gives him a run for the money 108 days till the best president we’ve had since 2008 wins a 2nd term Keep America Great
I see the Russian trolls have been let out for their hour of exercise 🤣
You never know what trick or underhanded strategem Cheating Donny will pull out of his box before then.
Then they can let Joe take a long nap.
Trumps daughter bought all those voting machines for a reason.
@Pete one Rush Limberg and Breitbart verified it!
@S P E N T J U N G U S No one hated trump more than l do but stop it. Get help
@S P E N T J U N G U S Trump landslide
@O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 the mortality rate is less than 1%. In my state of 3.3 million we have 238 deaths. Covid hasn’t changed my life one bit.
She did in 2018, and conveniently dissolved her company immediately after she bought them
https://news.sky.com/story/ivanka-trump-granted-trademark-for-voting-machines-in-china-11546396
No wonder Donny hates the thought of mail in voting and ballots. He curses China superficially for the virus and the trade war, but manufactures MAGA merchandise in China for his sheeple and gets his daughter and son in law patents from there. “Such a powerful POTUS standing up to China.”
Vote. We owe it to America. Get the crooks out.
@eCommerce IsTooEasy I make more in a year than you likely do in five. Advantages of having a college education I suppose. I guess you have ignored the interviews with Trump’s niece, personal attorney and biographer. You should really read his niece’s book to gain some perspective! It is a good read!
https://youtu.be/hPZ9NglFfI0🇺🇸👆
All republicans needs to be on the way to prison!!
Yep! Get rid of Pelosi,Shumer,Schiff…
Bye Nancy, Schumer, Waters, pencil neck, AOC , etc. You will NOT be missed
Tell em Rev. we will show up.
People must show up in numbers to Big To Rig. 🗳💙
https://youtu.be/hPZ9NglFfI0👆🇺🇸
Tawana Brawley, google it .
@real american Like I said, hey look over there…Squirrel! Ya TROLL.
Remember, remember….
Flush that turd in November!
It’s only voter suppression and gerrymandering that allow republicans to win.
@thomas fletcher “. They wanted every State to matter”
and? “every state to matter” has repeatedly been shown to be irrelevant
they did that at a time when they were wanting states to be seperate nations essentially. that isnt true anymore.
@Rory Cannon what ? ? ? Where did you get that theory ? Rachel Maddow ?
Go back to school , kiddo .
@thomas fletcher oh look, the traitorous critic fallacy.
@Rory Cannon you’re a moron .
Still making excuses for Hillary and the Obama flop.
Donnie doesn’t like anything that makes it harder to cheat.
@Richard G Awww, ya mad TROLL?
@David 🖕🤣naw
He doesn’t have to cheat. The dims on the other hand have made it an art form. Land Slide Lyndon, the Daily Machine (Chicago and Illinois) New York Tamany Hall, Mass, on and on. The dims just don’t know how to accept defeat. Whine and cry is all they are good for. Oh yes, tax and spend, they are good at that.
@01thehookster I’m in Florida where Covid-19 is raging. Standing in line with who knows how many people for no telling how long… why would I want to do that when I have the option of voting by mail?
@Southern Comfort Nobody’s crying except this crybaby: https://youtu.be/Qpfa6jMCn4U
Trump’s voter suppression just proves he’s desperate. But not even his boss Putin can save him this time and he knows it.
@eCommerce IsTooEasy deflect
LOL Yes his boss Putin
I want Putin to show us the dirt he has on Trump..
Another gullible snowflake.
Don’t get overconfident. The Republican party and Trump in particular has a lot of practice cheating with both hands. Removing him from office will take a crushingly overwhelming popular vote.
Make TRUMP SHOW HIS TAXES.
@William H ….. You seem quite obsessed with the LGBTQ community. Why is that?
Regardless, a good, decent leader would support all the people of his / her country. (Barring terrorist sympathizers, KKK, White Supremacy, etc.)
@Lisa Elissa …. Is Billy (William H.) truly homophobic? Or is he trying to come out to us about something? Hmmmm??? 😄😂😁
@William H …. Your vote for the neanderthal is expected and accepted. We would never have faith in you to do the right thing for this country. Do what you will.
@Christy Ann Why do you support lifelong corrupt politicians? 🤔
tinyurl.com/v7picr3 👀
Make all elected politicians show theirs and have them audited.
Trump also resists doing his job.
All of his bankrupt companies were run, on the backs of his employees.
He hasn’t “Worked” a day in his life.
https://youtu.be/hPZ9NglFfI0🇺🇸👆
@John Zaccardi Pssst… it is impossible for you to trigger the libs, when the libs are obviously winning.
He’s hidden behind lawyers and tax accountants his whole life, financed by his daddy’s money.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN TROLLS-BOTS & TRUMP’S-PUTIN’S REPUBLICAN MAGA NAZI DICKRIDER’S WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS!!💯👿👿🆗🇺🇸✌😂*
@Tessmage Tessera you can actually quite easily trigger libs, and conservatives do so. the thing is, its just called being a morally depraved dickhead with a complete lack of logic.
Loves Al. He has the receipts.
@Helene Flamand Why? There is no law that says he has to show them. If there were, I would agree.
@swmovan You still would want to know if he sold you to a foreign power. That’s why. And that’s why everybody else has since Carter, even if they didn’t have to.
Twana Brawley, google it
Helen Flamand: CRACK DEALERS DON’T GIVE OUT RECEIPTS!!!
@swmovan Donnie’s a corrupt narcissist. Donnie’s dad Frederick tRump was a Klansman. Donnie’s grandpa ran a whorehouse (“Arctic Hotel & Restaurant”) which began the family business. They’re all sociopaths.
“No amount of republican cheating is going to stop us”.
And don’t worry, there is going to be a LOT of cheating going on, because tRump knows that is the only way he can win, and cheating is his special subject.
It’s time he learned that, this time, it ain’t going to work. And when he is voted out of office, he will be at the mercy of the courts, the police and the prison guards.
And you know what Donny? Nobody is going to feel sorry for you except YOU.
Every GOP member and every maga hat trump supporter should be treated as what they are,….TRAITORS
Jack Zaccardi
Right out of office
John Zaccardi
What are you smoking?
John Zaccardi
Addlebrained Adoral Addict
Jack Zaccardi
😂😂😂 💩💩4🧠🧠
They keep cheating, party of people without scruptles. Shame!
@Puddles 59 GTFOH-trolling the reply section with your lies and misinformation.
@Puddles 59 fake news
@Gwendolyn Williams
Sorry.
I FORGOT FACTS ARE LIBS WORST ENEMY
MY BAD!!!!!
@Gwendolyn Williams
A study of discharged felons in New York showed that 61.5% matched to Democratic registered voter records, 25.5% matched to unaffiliated voter records, and only 8% matched to Republican records. A similar poll in New Mexico found that 51.9% registered as Democrats, 18.9% as Republicans and 21.7% as unaffiliated. The 5% and 7.5% discrepancies are affiliated with smaller parties. Finally a third poll in North Carolina found that 54.6% identified as Democrats and 10.2% as Republicans.
@Southern Comfort *MUTE!!🆗👿👋👋✌😂*
GLENN KIRSCHNER: “WEVE GOT TO VOTE IN NUMBERS TOO BIG TO RIG‼️”
SO CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS OFTEN‼️
Rune – Thorne THANK YOU!💗💝💜🦋❤️⭐️🙏🏽👌🏾 💕
Terry Hawkins Conservatives are not white supremacists. That’s just your narrative. We like opportunity for all not just white people. We don’t want a big nanny state. We want everyone to succeed and become their best. If you think you own black peoples’ votes then YOU are a white supremacist.
Spread the word, we are having a problem in many states including mines, the elderly are the ones working at these polls, due to the coronavirus they are not able to show up, it’s time for us young ppl to step us and take their place. You can be as young as 16 in some states to work at the polls and it’s a paid gig.
WE WONT BE FOOLED AGAIN‼️
Make sure you are registered several times. Vote early and often.
I sure hope you’re right Reverend. We can’t afford to have 4 more years of the Coward and Thief.
Have a little faith. Have a little love.
Hoping is not enough. Action is required! Organize, show up and vote them all..
I pray that Lewis’ spirit will live on in a victory over the insanity going on in this country now.
The crabby old racist.
“If you’re not cheating you’re not trying”
– Trump
Also Trump: “If you’re not cheating, you’re not breathing.”
@Martin Pena because they pander to somebody skin color that makes them racists look at somebody’s character and actions we all that the Democrat party in the slavery party and Jim crow party and still are that party
@Martin Pena I love how a Democrat person tell me how I am a snowflake the made up on the Republican side because of all whining and crying from your side about president Trump 😭😭😭 good luck with our fake news and racists opinion
@Albert Goenner Willian H . Interesant information ,the investigation long long.. Exist More.
@Christy Ann
Not tired of being left holding the bag yet??? Heh, I advise you to take Bidens advice:
“We cannot get re-elect, we cannot win this re-election. Excuse me we can only re-elect Donald Trump”.
When your political heroes begin doing the perp-walk see if you can get help, ok?
Trump’s mantra: My authority is total but I don’t take responsibility at all.
Exactly!!!
Is this a coincidence, can it be investigated? These federal officers trump has put on the street arresting at will in unmarked cars, Didn’t putin do the same against Ukraine.. trump talks to putin often and it Really looks like putin advised him to do this, and trump as usual goes along with anything putin says. Could Mitch be on a russian payroll as he covers for trump regardless of how unamerican his actions.. is russia in charge
Your are confused. That is the dims, Nancy etc.
@Leadreviewer Yes, Mitch McConnell is on Russia’s payroll since 2016 and is one of the highest paid senators and that’s why Russia didn’t released the RNC emails that were hacked in 2016!!!!
@Courtney Scott well he covers for trump no matter how unamerican his actions, like calling on the troops in washington dc, and now putting federal agents on the streets of portland, sounds kinda similar to what putin did in the ukraine, and we know how he likes to chat it up w putin.