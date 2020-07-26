Memo To Trump: ‘Your Racism Ensures That You Are Incapable Of Seeing Black Folks As Actual People’

TOPICS:
Memo To Trump: 'Your Racism Ensures That You Are Incapable Of Seeing Black Folks As Actual People' 1

July 26, 2020

 

Rev. Al Sharpton addresses Trump's denial of personhood to communities of color.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Memo To Trump: 'Your Racism Ensures That You Are Incapable Of Seeing Black Folks As Actual People | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

89 Comments on "Memo To Trump: ‘Your Racism Ensures That You Are Incapable Of Seeing Black Folks As Actual People’"

  1. Lightflows | July 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Trump bragging about his DEMENTIA test, is just like a proud toddler that took his first poop on the toilet! Way to go Donald!

    • Perry Perrie | July 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Valerie Galvan Who are you to judge another person?

    • Perry Perrie | July 26, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Denise O’Hearen Exactly what Howard Stern said. Google what he said that TRUMP DESPISES HIS SUPPORTERS because they are not the rich ones he favors but only wants their votes. He wouldn’t allow those supporters in the rallies into his clubs and hotels.
      Anyone seen Trump talking n hugging these people? He comes in at the rallies clapping n claps his way out waving. He has never seen close to them even before Covid -19.

    • Valerie Galvan | July 26, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Grady Collins why are you asking me that?

    • Trixy | July 26, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Valerie Galvan News flash, it is ok to be homophobic. It’s ok to be racist. It’s ok to be white. You do not get to decide or pass judgement on others for your beliefs.

    • Trixy | July 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Noreb Nope in the middle east they will hang you. Get ya stories straight. It has nothing to do with hating freedom. We call that personal beliefs. We are allowed to do that in this country.

  2. Lightflows | July 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Donald is only looking for another four years of immunity.

    • Northstar Borealis | July 26, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      Richard G oh Richard trump will be going to jail and all the losers will go back to thinking the world is flat, NASA is all fake, we never walked on the moon and all your other stupid conspiracies the big orange baby condones.

    • Esther Okello | July 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      Richard G JOE BIDEN 2020

    • dangboodang | July 26, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      Fact💯

    • C. -W. | July 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      ihave35cents You are as dense as an empty barrel, much like your president. I was being facetious, using your Avatar handle to describe the typical foolish rhetoric racists like you spew that are downright unintelligent. I am Caucasian, mind you -imbecile. And I was very clear that RACISTS whites are a dying breed not all Caucasians. Frankly, you reveal that you are definitely a simpleton by your erroneous assumptions. I took AP classes in high school and started university two years early; maintaining my deans list status all through.

    • Lee Abraham | July 26, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Give this man four more years and he just might invite the real devil to the white house.

  3. Lightflows | July 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    How many Trump supporters does it take to change a light bulb?
    None, The Bunker Baby just says it’s fixed and the rest of them sit in the dark and applaud.

  4. Paul Jansen | July 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    the Don is not capable of seeing any people being working class to be actual humans….

  5. Donna Martins | July 26, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Trump can’t handle any black person smarter than him it annoys him

  6. Dave Foulsham | July 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Its always been funny to me how the most dangerous white supremacist of our time tries so hard to be bright orange. Its like someone belt-sanded a pumpkin, so now its angry at the world.

  7. Franco gudado | July 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    His not a PRESIDENT, Let’s call him by his Wright name TRAITOR…..

    • Linda Felder | July 26, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      Let’s call him KILLER!

    • juan vicks | July 26, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @2 Sides To The Story your name is 2 sides to the story but you fail to see 2 sides on why are these people protesting, burning stuff. All you see is them protesting. Youre full of BS. Ask yourself, why would a regular person go protest? Is it easier just to stay home? What motivates people.to protest? Yes there are 2 sides to the story. Now go change your name . It doesn’t add up.

    • Patricia Queen | July 26, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      Democrat oath of office
      I do soullessly swear, I will menacingly support and defund the Institution of Public Safety of the United States, against all humanity, American and Patriotic; and that I will induce with tried evil and alliance to the same; that I take this psychological manipulation freely, no mental awareness or of common sense; and that I will, well and faithfully discharge the duties of the swamp in which I am about to enter.

    • MegaKittykat05 | July 26, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      @Trisha Ann he does…like all tRump supporters….he just doesn’t care…

    • Austin Williams | July 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      lee 1 Please state the “direct threat to black folks,” that lay within F.S.Key’s Star Spangled Banner. I’ll wait. This oughta be rich.

  8. Neville | July 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    I’m guessing that trump’s ears burn every time someone plays this video.

  9. OBoo Strauss | July 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    “By the Millions”Yah we’re standing with you America. Vote, stay safe ❤️

  10. 3D Printing 4 Life | July 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU HAVE FAILED THIS COUNTRY, “YOUR FIRED”.🚓

  11. Jedi Roque | July 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    The most disgraceful most shameful president of all time the most unfit person to serve!!!

    • Lee Abraham | July 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      He once said that he was the chosen one and that he will be remembered in history. Yep he’ll be remembered alright!

  12. Harumi H. | July 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Adding to say that every time Trump blames somebody else, it is his own admittance of incapabiloty to be a man of responsibility, to be a leader. And every time Trump blame the immigrants and the people of colors on the spread of coronavirus, it is his admittance of his inability to be the counter leader, to understand the constitution, laws and economy, and to be just human.

  13. mijodo2008 | July 26, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Brilliant Oratory Discourse. Cheers from. Australia.

  14. JRG2733 | July 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    The privileged bully literally has never interacted with ordinary people during his entire life, except in their role as his servants.

    • JOHN KLINE | July 26, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      and his construction business – charity work – crime bill reform

    • charles bridges | July 26, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @JOHN KLINE your joking i hope?

    • Herbert Simon | July 26, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @JOHN KLINE ….you think trump shows up on the job site…..really? His charity work consists of talking to other fabulously wealthy people at Mara lago. His criminal justice reform bill is a start…..but it’s a drop in the bucket.

  15. Dom | July 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    he doesn’t even care about people who look like him, the only color he cares about is green

    • Shaylei Bellew | July 26, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      That’s why he gives his presidential salary to others who need it right? Know what you’re talking about.

    • Lee Abraham | July 26, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      I wonder would he show more respect to a little green man from outer space than his own human species.

    • Vivian Stimpson | July 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Are all Kenyans orange ? I never checked.

    • Vivian Stimpson | July 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Dyed- In-The-Wool And here I though with a name like Dyed-In-The- Wool, you’d be accepting of all colors. But ya, I get it. ROFL

    • 0110100100F | July 26, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Shaylei Bellew The salary of a U.S. president is $400,000 a year. trump, in under 4 years has funneled hundreds and hundreds of millions of our tax dollars into his businesses by violating the emoluments clause in our constitution. trump is a thief and a conman.

  16. Tom G. | July 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    You can’t educate the ignorant. Vote blue across the nation.

    • Marissa Hanshew | July 26, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      JOE Biden

    • JediFlavored Soap | July 26, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      Uncle Ed: Trump suggested injecting disinfectant.

    • Eddie Figueroa | July 26, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      > WHO IS MARGARET SANGER?
      — (September 14, 1879 – September 6, 1966) …established organizations that evolved into the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

      Section: Views | Eugenics
      — After World War I, Sanger increasingly appealed to the societal need to LIMIT births by those least able to afford children. The affluent and educated already limited their child-bearing, while the poor and uneducated lacked access to contraception and information about birth control.[109] Here she found an area of overlap with *EUGENICISTS*.[109] She believed that they both sought to “assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit.”
      Source: Wikipedia

      > WHAT IS EUGENICS?
      — eu·gen·ics  (yo͞o-jĕn′ĭks)
      n. (used with a sing. verb)
      The study or practice of attempting to improve the human gene pool by encouraging the reproduction of people considered to have desirable traits and DISCOURAGING or PREVENTING the reproduction of people considered to have undesirable traits.
      Source: The Free Dictionary

      > WHO DOES ABORTION SUPPORT?
      — June 15, 2020: Planned Parenthood Backs Biden, Seeing A ‘Life And Death Election’ Ahead
      Source: NPR
      — June 15, 2020: Planned Parenthood Endorses Biden After Pledging To Triple Election Spending In 2020 Over 2016
      Source: Forbes
      — July 13, 2020: Planned Parenthood launches ad campaign backing Joe Biden
      Source: NY Post

      God bless you. Peace be with you.

    • Gyrene_asea | July 26, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Willful ignorance is indistinguishable from stupid. Ignorance, truly ‘not knowing’, is something that education can address.

    • Joe Langenberg | July 26, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      AMEN!

  17. facite non victimarum | July 26, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    Sorry Rev, the stable genius can’t read memos and none of his loyal puppets will dare read it to him. Just got to get rid of him instead.

  18. Rick Lee | July 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    “Welcome to Bunker King, may i infect your children with a deadly virus?”
    “Yes, we’ll have the Covid Clorox Shake and supersize our Putin Pies.”
    “Please proceed to the deluded yellow haired power clown playing the invisible accordion”

  19. Pitaresco Bigotes | July 26, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    That’s why he hates Obama, because Obama is black and smarter than him 🤷‍♂️

  20. X XxX | July 26, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    The only color Trump cares about is “Green” 💸💵💴💰

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.