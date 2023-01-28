Recent Post
62 comments
Imagine how many other crimes this group has committed off camera
No kidding. I would look at some of the missing people cases a little harder.
@☁POPULATION-_-420🌿 NO!!! Do you really expect people to police themselves? It would be like the WILD WEST times a billion. Defund is simply stupid!!!!
@Anthony Mosqueda You don’t have proof of other crimes these police committed! You had television Lawyer Crump say a brother had reported it to him. Crump is a race hustler just looking for the television camera and getting his next huge paycheck! He doesn’t care about this community. He’s a race hustler.
Facts
If someone wants to be a police officer they need to have extreme vetting. Dig deep into their background. They should be an open book.
Yes but it’s not enough… our society is effed up! We can’t spend more on cops and training when we have a poor education system, poor health care, poor mental health care, slave wages… big gap between the rich and poor! I could go on and on but most people don’t really want to hear the truth.
@LotsOfFun If you’re talking about organized crime, that’s why the FBI exists.
KINDA BAD WHEN MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WUZ KILLED DOWN THE STREET IN MEMPHIS AND NOW YOU HAVE INSTEAD OF WHITE COPS BEATING AND KILLIN’ BLACK MAN IN MEMPHIS, YOU HAVE BLACK COPS DOING THE SAME THING NOW🙏✊😎💯💪
@luis velez I’m just north of Atlanta and I NEVER go downtown anymore. A lot of money/resources in Atlanta, but also a LOT of crime!!!!
@LotsOfFun Houston and Dallas are as bad as Memphis ,
THEY REALLY ACTED LIKE THUGS WITH BADGES AND GUNS. GANGING UP ON AN UNARMED AND CUFFED HUMAN. PATHETIC.
@Kevin Mulcahy who cares about real names here? Like it really matters?
There are plenty more cops like this out there! I’m convinced we’re all better off carrying a gun to protect ourselves because the police really aren’t doing it right anyway! Much cheaper to buy a gun then to share the expense to fund the police. Go ahead and laugh but it’s the truth. Most don’t like the truth!
What infuriated me, is as they covered their cameras, they screamed at the victim to put his hands behind his back, along with several other compliance orders, all the while beating him as badly as they could, lying on camera to protect themselves should be an additional charge.
@LotsOfFun It also seems like this wasn’t the first time that they have engage in this type of activity. This definitely was sad to watch but the whole world needed to see it.
@MotivatorsoftheHeart they they they they!
Who the f’ck is THEY? . . .
say it . . .
African American Law enforcement officers that have murdered a black man under DEMOCRAT MARXISTS JOE BIDENS WATCH!
🇨🇳 + 🌈 = 💀 ☠️ 💀
The police department allowed this to happen. Disbanding the group does nothing but make their next move off the books. You can rip the front cover off a book and still have the entire story.
@Ty What means nothing?
@jim bob Donald J Trump
Disbanding the group only leaves space to start up another one
@Ginanoviews
But what they’ve shown, five officers at least, that they _are not a great department._ How about we accept what happened and realize some work must be done. Then maybe a great department can be created.
Disband their police gang, sure.
But investigate and prosecute every cop on it for abusing their power.
THEY’RE ALREADY WORKING ON THAT 💯💪✌️😁
Yes FTP!!!!!!
Nothing says “Peace in or Neighborhood” like a unit named Scorpion….. Good grief!
Small dicks…with big guns. What could possibly go wrong?
Five against one! No one could have survived that kind of beating!
Especially with how slight in stature the victim was. Just sad.
Especially after tasing and pepper spray. He was feet away from his home, crying for his mom. They need to PAY!
she granted the wishes of the community too late, at the cost of a young man’s life, and the shadow on others’ who are traumatized by the SCORPION unit
I’ve never seen police officers dragging people out of their cars in the middle of the road just for reckless driving. Was this personal? Omg, my family and I cried when we watched the videos. We will keep Tyre’s family in our prayers, this is beyond sad😭
RIP to Tyre Nichols
@Denise I think they lied!
@Beeper Don’t start rumors…thank you!
This was standard operating procedure for the Scorpion Unit. The Chief knew this and endorsed every violent act until now. And she would have been fine with this murder too if it hadn’t gone viral.
He didn’t even do what they said. He did nothing wrong.
@scotty rotten Do you work for Memphis PD or Internal Affairs? Because that’s a pretty bold statement to assert without an ounce of evidence
shutting down the unit is good, but it’s kinda like shutting the door after the horse is already out
Dont worry, all the stuff they did to aggressively clean up the Memphis area will be like it never happened. Crime will spike again, kids will get shot, drugs will flourish….all because some dummy didnt want to lay flat on the ground and get handcuffed. Fat meat is greasy, that’s all I can say. If it makes you feel any better, not too many people have my outlook.
Every single case that that group of police has ever worked on needs to be examined to it’s fullest extent.
“That that group” . . .???
You mean ” that group OF African American police officers in the Scorpion unit”??
🇨🇳 + 🌈 = 🤡 <---- liberals
SEARCH: BLACK WHILE DRIVING✊😎
They are…
That’s what the chief said.
No!
That PD had been receiving complaints about that unit _before_ it’s members lynched Tyre, and nothing was done to regulate the officer’s behavior.
Wow
We need to immediately make it a requirement that there be complete unedited video of all traffic violations documenting the offense and complete interaction. A type of Miranda should also be developed to inform the suspect of the alleged violation. No judge should respect the opinion of any law enforcement officer without video backup. To law enforcement, if you do not report a cops violation of the law, you are guilty of the crime as well.
so true, they said there is 65 minutes of body cam footage plus other footage from street camera’s
Yup, personally I think their cameras (body, dash cam, rear mount, audio) etc recording devices should never have an off button. Any point where they attempt to hide video they are recording, charges should be dismissed and they should be charged with obstruction. In addition, all public recorded areas, Ie not in homes should be freely released online, and only blur censor demographics, not faces. Especially in public where there is no expectation of privacy. In private areas, not publicly owned, release happens with consent of those in the private area after they have been given a copy
Likewise, we should mandate video cameras be placed in all public school classrooms to monitor teachers.
@Andy Smitty cop body cams should be live streamed.
Real TALK
A cop I know here in Illinois said his department is so desperate for recruits they’re being lenient on background checks. This is not good.
That’s fkn scary
I can’t believe they got bail…wth!!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬 These officers brutalized a handcuffed guy who was helpless and told repeatedly that he had done nothing wrong, he even called for his mom, for god’s sake! Put those monsters behind bars a long time, I’m sure they’ll learn many lessons in jail, some painful, no doubt. 🤭🤣🤣🤣
Of course they got Bail because they’re black cops if they were white cops it would be a whole different story!!
No, those who stood around and did nothing should be charged as well. They knew it was wrong but went along with it.
Yes, the paramedics seem to do nothing once they arrived.
These police gave bad names to our country, and my brother told me this morning that the new media did not stop showing this unfortunate incident. So sad and shameful.
It is amazing to think and believe this is a one time occurrence, there were no prior indications or occurrences before this incident happened or got caught on tape. An additional deterrent for this kind of reckless law enforcement action is stiffer penalties and accountability for law enforcement, just like the additional laws and accountability imposed on citizens. Those entrusted to uphold and enforce laws should be held to higher accountability and penalties, just like citizens are as new laws are enacted! To just give more training and money to law enforcement, thinking it will solve occurrences like this, without additional accountability and penalties is a joke!
I am so angry with this that happened with Tyre Nichols I was shocked to see the way he was treated with no respect they should be ashamed of themselves to beat up this child calling for his mother what you all did is not police work you suppose to serve and protect citizens not beatings to kill. I am angry I saw that face before and after his head is swollen can’t recognise him. Shame shame to these ones that called themselves police officers, I wonder how many more got hurt before this. I pray for this family loss 🙏🇨🇦