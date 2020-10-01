Mental Health Consideration for Covid Response – October 1 2020

TOPICS:
Mental Health Consideration for Covid Response - October 1 2020 1

October 1, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjmiddaynews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjnews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

22 Comments on "Mental Health Consideration for Covid Response – October 1 2020"

  1. Cherry Christie | October 1, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    Good

  2. Lorenzo Stewart | October 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Too much Ad in this video news me want to watch no Ad one or two good but this is only Ads

  3. Paula Carroll | October 1, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    This is good they need it however don’t overlook the youthand young adults. Mental health is needed for the family 👪. I applaud this start of seeing Mental health vital to living a healthy life

  4. Mr. G | October 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    PTSD. Not only the elderly but also the young generation they have mental illness

  5. Fitzroy Gayle | October 1, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Superintendent sir i understand what you saying but what if it happens close by love what the ted cross is doing

  6. Deana Watson | October 1, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    OH REALLY!! WHEN WAS THIS
    SURVEY DONE!! ON LONELY
    SICK ELDERS! ISN’T IT A PART
    OF THE JAMAICAN CULTURE
    LEAVE THE OLD TO DIE?
    JAMAICA NEEDS BEDS IN HOSPITALS! BEDS WITH SHEETS?
    READY 2 !!WHO!! JAMAICA HAD ALL THIS YEARS AGO! ORANGE AND GREEN SOON RAN THE FARMERS OFF THEIR LAND
    WHO WILL BE MAKING MONEY
    FROM THIS SO CALLED HELP
    NOT THE FARMERS! THAT SAME MAN TALKING ON THE STAGE
    JOKE!! LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENS?

  7. Nigel Panton | October 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    When it comes to accident motor vehicle operators need to obey the road codes and traffic regulations and that’s to only way to reduce accidents and road fatalities for the police can’t be everywhere on the road so put up cameras in cooperates areas so you can ‘ve more polices do other duties out side traffic like spot checks for defective vehicles and other crimes.

  8. Fabian Ferguson | October 1, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Yesterday a friend of mind died of a heart condition and now u hear that it’s COVID , wen the lie going to stoo

  9. Fabian Ferguson | October 1, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Jamaica need to stop following out side influence like the who

  10. Fabian Ferguson | October 1, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    That never cost the money , like always dem teef it

  11. Latoya Browning | October 1, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    That roof wasn’t constructed properly

  12. Denise Davidson | October 1, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Yes mental help wellness is very important to adjust with Covid 19

  13. Donavan j Brooks | October 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    Take aspirin for trombosis relief to reduce blood clotting. Or some small amonts alcohol. F4om covid19 survivor. When patient start feeling pain in the back and extremities take aspirin to reduce cloths in the lungs and brain, it kills.

  14. georgia douglas | October 1, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Please mr bro gad stop the people from full up half way treeanddown town they need to stay home

  15. Winston Johnson | October 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    When it comes to roads fatalities in Jamaica it’s out of control, but Jamaica need to be equip what I mean every fire station in the country should have on ambulance and trained paramedics you see when on accident happened and the police are civilian try to help by just taking that person out of the car cause more damage it can of a whiplash are a spinal cord injury and they don’t know how to handle it. It needs somebody who train and understand what they are doing because you have more vehicles in Jamaica now more than ever before.

  16. georgia douglas | October 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Flour n food needed for the indoor

    • georgia douglas | October 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      Good evening let me take some time to congratulate the nurses and drs.for trying their best to help d sick it is very rough and frustrating .but a lot of people dont. know that.. all who going in it for the money try dont..go .stop.u oof to have..a love for it my friends.. friends….

    • georgia douglas | October 1, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      Congratulations to all the news team love and prayers you are doing a great and informative job god bless u..pray..

  17. Elfreda Carty | October 1, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    It would appear that St James & Kingston& St Andrew are seeing the greatest amount of infection now which seem to suggest that most people entering the country going to those parishes. Is the Government still monitoring persons entering the country? Truly hope they have not lowered their guard.

  18. Pauline James | October 1, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Is wise to have one fire station and ambulance service in every district town because they are far away teach more cpr course and training more paramedic to work on the ambulance to save lives while there on the way to hospital

  19. Knowledge for the future | October 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Jamaica population 2,961,167, So call covid 19 cases 6,555,Active cases 4,363,Hospitalize 127, deaths 111. Can someone who is educated please work out the percentage and tell mi..

  20. Knowledge for the future | October 1, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    I think they are intentionally locking down the place to cause people to go crazy…. This so call covid is just a the excuse they use to take away our freedom and drive people crazy..

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.