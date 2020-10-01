Mental Health Consideration for Covid Response – October 1 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjmiddaynews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjnews
Good
Too much Ad in this video news me want to watch no Ad one or two good but this is only Ads
This is good they need it however don’t overlook the youthand young adults. Mental health is needed for the family 👪. I applaud this start of seeing Mental health vital to living a healthy life
PTSD. Not only the elderly but also the young generation they have mental illness
Superintendent sir i understand what you saying but what if it happens close by love what the ted cross is doing
OH REALLY!! WHEN WAS THIS
SURVEY DONE!! ON LONELY
SICK ELDERS! ISN’T IT A PART
OF THE JAMAICAN CULTURE
LEAVE THE OLD TO DIE?
JAMAICA NEEDS BEDS IN HOSPITALS! BEDS WITH SHEETS?
READY 2 !!WHO!! JAMAICA HAD ALL THIS YEARS AGO! ORANGE AND GREEN SOON RAN THE FARMERS OFF THEIR LAND
WHO WILL BE MAKING MONEY
FROM THIS SO CALLED HELP
NOT THE FARMERS! THAT SAME MAN TALKING ON THE STAGE
JOKE!! LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENS?
When it comes to accident motor vehicle operators need to obey the road codes and traffic regulations and that’s to only way to reduce accidents and road fatalities for the police can’t be everywhere on the road so put up cameras in cooperates areas so you can ‘ve more polices do other duties out side traffic like spot checks for defective vehicles and other crimes.
Yesterday a friend of mind died of a heart condition and now u hear that it’s COVID , wen the lie going to stoo
Jamaica need to stop following out side influence like the who
That never cost the money , like always dem teef it
That roof wasn’t constructed properly
Yes mental help wellness is very important to adjust with Covid 19
Take aspirin for trombosis relief to reduce blood clotting. Or some small amonts alcohol. F4om covid19 survivor. When patient start feeling pain in the back and extremities take aspirin to reduce cloths in the lungs and brain, it kills.
Please mr bro gad stop the people from full up half way treeanddown town they need to stay home
When it comes to roads fatalities in Jamaica it’s out of control, but Jamaica need to be equip what I mean every fire station in the country should have on ambulance and trained paramedics you see when on accident happened and the police are civilian try to help by just taking that person out of the car cause more damage it can of a whiplash are a spinal cord injury and they don’t know how to handle it. It needs somebody who train and understand what they are doing because you have more vehicles in Jamaica now more than ever before.
Flour n food needed for the indoor
Good evening let me take some time to congratulate the nurses and drs.for trying their best to help d sick it is very rough and frustrating .but a lot of people dont. know that.. all who going in it for the money try dont..go .stop.u oof to have..a love for it my friends.. friends….
Congratulations to all the news team love and prayers you are doing a great and informative job god bless u..pray..
It would appear that St James & Kingston& St Andrew are seeing the greatest amount of infection now which seem to suggest that most people entering the country going to those parishes. Is the Government still monitoring persons entering the country? Truly hope they have not lowered their guard.
Is wise to have one fire station and ambulance service in every district town because they are far away teach more cpr course and training more paramedic to work on the ambulance to save lives while there on the way to hospital
Jamaica population 2,961,167, So call covid 19 cases 6,555,Active cases 4,363,Hospitalize 127, deaths 111. Can someone who is educated please work out the percentage and tell mi..
I think they are intentionally locking down the place to cause people to go crazy…. This so call covid is just a the excuse they use to take away our freedom and drive people crazy..