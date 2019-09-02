Meteorologist: Bahamas never hit with hurricane this strong

TOPICS:
Meteorologist: Bahamas never hit with hurricane this strong 1

September 2, 2019

 

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen, with winds increasing up to 180 mph. The hurricane will be capable of catastrophic damage as it tracks towards the Bahamas today into tomorrow. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

86 Comments on "Meteorologist: Bahamas never hit with hurricane this strong"

  1. barceloni 4ever | September 1, 2019 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    I live in Melbourne fl.. Should i run away 🙄

  2. Bapero | September 1, 2019 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Who else is gonna get doo dood on by this hurricane too

  3. Larry Weisbeck | September 1, 2019 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Get you and yours to a safe place Florida and everybody North.

    • hawk of flames | September 2, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      @Pete Lind you got the money for that?

    • Pete Lind | September 2, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @hawk of flames
      So you have money to build your house back up how many times ?
      Mexico Beach, Florida, after hurricane Michael , there was one house standing , remember that from last year ?
      If they would have build by the code it would have been gone too .
      Florida building code , from 2002 , only require homes to stand to category 3 hurricanes . Mexico Beach house was build to handle category 5s , its about 10 times stronger than what codes require .
      its does not even take more money , steel reinforced concrete is one of the cheapest material and what all building that is used as shelters is build from .

    • hawk of flames | September 2, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Pete Lind if we build are House’s to stand to the storm we’re gonna sink are own homes we’re barely flouting buddy we might even get flooded this year that’s why people mostly live in trailers and we can barely get a mailman to every house because we’re afraid he might fall through the ground

    • hawk of flames | September 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Pete Lind Florida is mostly made of water not land and it’s land is floating on the water with sand

    • hawk of flames | September 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Pete Lind feels like hawaii just without the volcanoes

  4. I’m just an Uber driver | September 1, 2019 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    It would be ironic if it only took out out the oil refineries.

    • Mike Smith | September 2, 2019 at 8:45 AM | Reply

      The cow farts are slowing the hurricane down to 1 mile an hour and pushing it north. It should make lt to N.y city

    • Chris Townsend | September 2, 2019 at 8:53 AM | Reply

      Syclone0044 your going to hell enjoy your 72 little boy virgins 😂😂

    • fred head | September 2, 2019 at 9:13 AM | Reply

      serious question. why would it be ironic. also this storm should never have turned into a hurricane, its strength and track have been modified

    • El Torito | September 2, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @fred head don’t waste ur time asking just an Uber driver serious questions hes still looking up the definition of irony since last night and storm being modified u mean like HAARP weather generating bullshit

  5. MisterRogers | September 1, 2019 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    trump:
    This hurricane is huge, big, big, very powerful and wet, very wet

    • Adam | September 2, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      MisterRogers we haven’t seen one this powerful

    • T Sprockett | September 2, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      Anyone have a countdown clock for when CNN starts blaming Trump for Dorian and/or the recovery efforts?

    • Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber | September 2, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      So, now I want to know the logic here… Kiddie fiddler democrats have much (virtue signal) sympathy for an 8 year old who is killed during a hurricane, but they endorse, when an 11 year old boy is forced to wear girls clothing and dance in gay bars for money?
      #stupidity #RedWave

    • Patriotic Cat | September 2, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      Why yes Mr president, it is ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

  6. Chicago Critic Gerald | September 1, 2019 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Hurricane Dorian is gonna be a terrifying storm and may all those living there be safe and their families!

  7. Nils Telle | September 1, 2019 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Florida and other places people keep safe everyone,it may not turn it may go right across Florida,

    • Jorge B. | September 2, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      @Florida Crypto R bruh chill unless you are on the coast you are fine.

    • Jorge B. | September 2, 2019 at 2:19 AM | Reply

      @W L it so sad that we have to read things that you and other low iq liberals write.

    • YouWillbe Mocked | September 2, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

      @W L Can you just stop being GAY for a bit and focus on the HURRICANE and not on TRUMP?

    • Florida Crypto R | September 2, 2019 at 7:30 AM | Reply

      Again politics should not be involved, only safety from this deadly storm. The more Trump’s name or the term liberals is brought up or anything Political, takes the focus off what everyone should be focused on for humanitarian issues on and after this storm.@Jorge B. , I still may be in the path to some degree as this storm is unpredictable and my municipality Government is preparing for it as they have food and emergency centers ready. To what degree if any, I have no idea but it says alot with what they are doing. I pray the best for everyone regardless if my area is hit or not. Nobody should be impacted in my opinion and I care about everyone, not just myself. I care for the Bahamians and they are not even Americans. God be with them and us.

  8. German Wolf | September 1, 2019 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    stay safe everyone.. thats a huge storm,, dont play with that.. get out of their.. or lock down tight..from WV…. prayers be with you all..

  9. giovanni gordon | September 1, 2019 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Ironic the labour day hurricane was as strong as the hurricane Dorian that going to hit on labour day

  10. pr0xZen | September 1, 2019 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    We probably need to start preparing for this magnitude, and bigger, more frequently. Time for formal category 6, 185/200+ maybe.

  11. HonestHedgehog Life | September 1, 2019 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Getting to the point where we’ll have to make a category 6.

  12. Lori Williams | September 1, 2019 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Please be safe! This is no game I live through Katrina these is a powerful cat 5 we can’t stop mother nature just let it take its course. Pray and hunker down y’all🙏🏿😢 please be safe!

  13. XboxTennis | September 1, 2019 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    I’m praying for those poor people in the Bahamas. I can only imagine what they must be going through, at this very moment. I hope they get the support they need fast! 🙏

  14. Alana Weaver | September 1, 2019 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    I hope we just get high winds and rain here in Fort Lauderdale and it turns and goes on it’s way back out into the Atlantic!

  15. space river news | September 1, 2019 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    The worst part is that it’s so slow. 36 hrs in one spot because it’s so slow.

  16. private delete button google is missing | September 1, 2019 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    O.M.G. that is the biggest hurricane I have ever seen a warning for in my life!

  17. shaquille mccray | September 1, 2019 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Be safe people from Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Florida.

  18. EDEFREEDOM | September 1, 2019 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    My grandpa lives in FL and it’s gonna be a little(?) strong there. Hope he’ll be okay.

    • W L | September 1, 2019 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @I’m here – Nice words, but kind of diminishes the meaning of the word “love”

    • Service Tech | September 1, 2019 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      He’s your grandfather he’s lived a long life. Everyone has to die sometime.

    • Yolanda Duval | September 1, 2019 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @W L What a beautiful reply. Spoken from the heart.

    • Yolanda Duval | September 1, 2019 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      I am going to pray that the Blessed Mother under the titles of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady of Leche will send the storm back to sea and not strike Florida. I pray God help the Bahamas also. Not too long ago Mexico was going to be hit by a huge hurricane like this one. Everyone was praying for Mexico. The hurricane diminished and went through barren places. No one was injured.

    • El Torito | September 2, 2019 at 12:34 AM | Reply

      @Yolanda Duval Santeria?

  19. Kareem Colebrooke | September 1, 2019 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Just found out my niece roof blew off the apartment in albaco she is staying at, but they rescued her and she is alright, this is a nasty one so people be safe

  20. hung well | September 1, 2019 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    I hate to say it but the Bahamas are going to be leveled. That storm has been sitting over them for 16 hours.

    • Quoc anh Vu Pham | September 2, 2019 at 6:49 AM | Reply

      hung well yes Dorian is almost stationary on the island

    • Brandon Little | September 2, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      Thata bad news ur absolutely correct. I’ve been chasing these things for about a decade now and all I know for sure is when one this big sets still everything is gone when it finally pulls out and the flooding will be the most devastating part for everyone and everything.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.