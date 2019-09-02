Meteorologist: Bahamas never hit with hurricane this strong

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen, with winds increasing up to 180 mph. The hurricane will be capable of catastrophic damage as it tracks towards the Bahamas today into tomorrow. #CNN #News
Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen, with winds increasing up to 180 mph. The hurricane will be capable of catastrophic damage as it tracks towards the Bahamas today into tomorrow. #CNN #News
I live in Melbourne fl.. Should i run away 🙄
Be safe but mostly be with God always
@The Fibler 😂
The Evacuation is for Climate Change believers… Republicans can stay..
Bernie/Tulsi 2020 🇺🇸
@SkippingRhyme Lol I live in Palm Bay so Imma skedaddle to a shelter man
Who else is gonna get doo dood on by this hurricane too
@Yankee Fan101 How so? Area 51 is in Nevada, isn’t it?
Bapero never experienced this and never will. Peace from the west coast ✌️
Dan boi is rent only $100 there?
Yankee Fan101 I’m not sure anyone will show, it’s tapering down, and Florida is pretty far to travel for that
@Awoken Minds It’s not really that strong of a storm. Fake News.
Get you and yours to a safe place Florida and everybody North.
@Pete Lind you got the money for that?
@hawk of flames
So you have money to build your house back up how many times ?
Mexico Beach, Florida, after hurricane Michael , there was one house standing , remember that from last year ?
If they would have build by the code it would have been gone too .
Florida building code , from 2002 , only require homes to stand to category 3 hurricanes . Mexico Beach house was build to handle category 5s , its about 10 times stronger than what codes require .
its does not even take more money , steel reinforced concrete is one of the cheapest material and what all building that is used as shelters is build from .
@Pete Lind if we build are House’s to stand to the storm we’re gonna sink are own homes we’re barely flouting buddy we might even get flooded this year that’s why people mostly live in trailers and we can barely get a mailman to every house because we’re afraid he might fall through the ground
@Pete Lind Florida is mostly made of water not land and it’s land is floating on the water with sand
@Pete Lind feels like hawaii just without the volcanoes
It would be ironic if it only took out out the oil refineries.
The cow farts are slowing the hurricane down to 1 mile an hour and pushing it north. It should make lt to N.y city
Syclone0044 your going to hell enjoy your 72 little boy virgins 😂😂
serious question. why would it be ironic. also this storm should never have turned into a hurricane, its strength and track have been modified
@fred head don’t waste ur time asking just an Uber driver serious questions hes still looking up the definition of irony since last night and storm being modified u mean like HAARP weather generating bullshit
trump:
This hurricane is huge, big, big, very powerful and wet, very wet
MisterRogers we haven’t seen one this powerful
Anyone have a countdown clock for when CNN starts blaming Trump for Dorian and/or the recovery efforts?
So, now I want to know the logic here… Kiddie fiddler democrats have much (virtue signal) sympathy for an 8 year old who is killed during a hurricane, but they endorse, when an 11 year old boy is forced to wear girls clothing and dance in gay bars for money?
#stupidity #RedWave
Why yes Mr president, it is ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Hurricane Dorian is gonna be a terrifying storm and may all those living there be safe and their families!
@Half Bahamian Half Jamaican LOL! You right! HAITIANS are the DUMBEST…
This is Trump’s fault!
@IHait Inwards How is a natural disaster trumps’s fault?
Van Dijkjes Games because he is racist
@IHait Inwards Oh no.. Oh no no… no no… please for the love of god, tell me that was a joke..
Florida and other places people keep safe everyone,it may not turn it may go right across Florida,
@Florida Crypto R bruh chill unless you are on the coast you are fine.
@W L it so sad that we have to read things that you and other low iq liberals write.
@W L Can you just stop being GAY for a bit and focus on the HURRICANE and not on TRUMP?
Again politics should not be involved, only safety from this deadly storm. The more Trump’s name or the term liberals is brought up or anything Political, takes the focus off what everyone should be focused on for humanitarian issues on and after this storm.@Jorge B. , I still may be in the path to some degree as this storm is unpredictable and my municipality Government is preparing for it as they have food and emergency centers ready. To what degree if any, I have no idea but it says alot with what they are doing. I pray the best for everyone regardless if my area is hit or not. Nobody should be impacted in my opinion and I care about everyone, not just myself. I care for the Bahamians and they are not even Americans. God be with them and us.
stay safe everyone.. thats a huge storm,, dont play with that.. get out of their.. or lock down tight..from WV…. prayers be with you all..
I’m going head first into the storm, lezz gooo
I dont pray for Trump climate change deniers. You shouldn’t either. They wouldnt cross the road to save you.
@Trevor The Man i agree with that,, i dont trust the dems,, they are bad people,, by their actions,, climate change and all..
Ironic the labour day hurricane was as strong as the hurricane Dorian that going to hit on labour day
Not really ironic its the season lol just like we had to postpone showing IT in the movie theater i work at in Florida when Irma hit in sept , now we have to postpone the IT 2 sequel because it releases the same time in sept lol
*labor
@Girlfriends 4Life The spelling police are on the ball,how many posts did you scan to find a mistake ?
@davids11131113 of course. That’s not the point.
We probably need to start preparing for this magnitude, and bigger, more frequently. Time for formal category 6, 185/200+ maybe.
@Joel Newman where do you get your data? ‘Cause you are dead wrong.
Bulls hit you’ve got no evidence of that in fact this season is below average same as the last few years, fear mongering bed wetter.
@Lucy Jane Smith 😂😂😭 you’re so fucking stupid.
Getting to the point where we’ll have to make a category 6.
@William H species neutral
@Jc Vazquez Yeah the people being all ‘technical’ about it are the same who complain in movies when unrealistic.
Wow you libtard Dems really are idiots.
@Tim Auran Doesn’t work like that Tim. You either slam HOG or you don’t.
Please be safe! This is no game I live through Katrina these is a powerful cat 5 we can’t stop mother nature just let it take its course. Pray and hunker down y’all🙏🏿😢 please be safe!
Wow really people run as fast as you can get the hell away from this storm its a killer dont hunker down get away fast you can replace things can replace you.
You’re English is terrible you’re probably from Louisiana lol
GOD, NOT mother nature,,
I’m praying for those poor people in the Bahamas. I can only imagine what they must be going through, at this very moment. I hope they get the support they need fast! 🙏
Pray 4 bahamians 🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸
Looked like the guy in the beginning of the video was having a great time in the Bahamas.
MiamiPush2theLimit 🥺
If it’s the same prayers as the ones for those mass shootings…then its pointless
I hope we just get high winds and rain here in Fort Lauderdale and it turns and goes on it’s way back out into the Atlantic!
Alana Weaver hoping the same thing I live 15 min from Fort Lauderdale
The worst part is that it’s so slow. 36 hrs in one spot because it’s so slow.
O.M.G. that is the biggest hurricane I have ever seen a warning for in my life!
Be safe people from Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Florida.
@William H and its full of gays too…
@YouWillbe Mocked I know what you mean. Not only does the planet have a horrible & shameful problem with HOMOSEXUALITY but America has a huge GAY problem that must be addressed sooner than later.
@William H There’s nothing a good STICK BEATIN can’t fix… Most of the Gay can be corrected with a good ol fashioned STICK BEATIN…
White Mail Privilege what the hell alaska isn’t getting hit dumbass
Abby Nelson I really hope they did I have some family that lives there.
My grandpa lives in FL and it’s gonna be a little(?) strong there. Hope he’ll be okay.
@I’m here – Nice words, but kind of diminishes the meaning of the word “love”
He’s your grandfather he’s lived a long life. Everyone has to die sometime.
@W L What a beautiful reply. Spoken from the heart.
I am going to pray that the Blessed Mother under the titles of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady of Leche will send the storm back to sea and not strike Florida. I pray God help the Bahamas also. Not too long ago Mexico was going to be hit by a huge hurricane like this one. Everyone was praying for Mexico. The hurricane diminished and went through barren places. No one was injured.
@Yolanda Duval Santeria?
Just found out my niece roof blew off the apartment in albaco she is staying at, but they rescued her and she is alright, this is a nasty one so people be safe
Kareem Colebrooke amen. Love and prayed sent
I hate to say it but the Bahamas are going to be leveled. That storm has been sitting over them for 16 hours.
hung well yes Dorian is almost stationary on the island
Thata bad news ur absolutely correct. I’ve been chasing these things for about a decade now and all I know for sure is when one this big sets still everything is gone when it finally pulls out and the flooding will be the most devastating part for everyone and everything.