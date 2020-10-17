Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, says sexual violence survivors are a broad constituency and will be considering Trump’s reputation at the polls.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
MeToo Founder Tarana Burke: ‘Voting Is One Of The Last Things We Have Control Of In This Country’
“I don’t think science knows”-person who claimed there were airports in 1776.
@7X HARDER
Good thing you loony libshits are always wrong.
@Whitey McPrivileged
Copied from Wikipedia
Fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe. The first fascist movements emerged in Italy during World War I, before spreading to other European countries. Opposed to liberalism, Marxism, and anarchism, fascism is placed on the far right within the traditional left–right spectrum
Yes, if you read that bottom half, they are not marxists, or liberals, or anarchists, but they are far right wing and use dirty tricks to spread propaganda to pursue their agenda.
@Whitey McPrivileged if literal facts posted on history pages that you learned in school won’t change your mind, you are almost entirely hopeless. I’m scared for you, mostly because trump will lose and I don’t want to see anyone lose it. You still have 4 weeks of Trump left, enjoy it while you can.
@7X HARDER mafia Joe Biden was caught wetting his beak with Hunters Ukraine cash and now he’s going to be president of cell block five!
I wonder why American still understand look at the pole people are Pearl choice making up their own decisions not the government telling us what to do
Criminal Indictments by Administration
Donald Trump (so far) — 215
Richard Nixon — 76
George W. Bush — 16
Bill Clinton — 2
Jimmy Carter — 1
Barack Obama — 0
…
@HOME TEAM No it’s b’coz it’s TRUE..!!
@Roger Wilco Barr will be one of those who get indicted!
@Bling 22 sure it is. I’m sure if MSNBC had a story that Trump burned down an orphanage, you’d believe it, because your hate and ignorance runs so deep
Miss Richard Nixon
worst ever greartest deriliction of duty ever
Our Voice Our Time Our Money
OUR VOTE
Biden-Harris for President
Trump’s rally larger and bigger. They definitely vote for Trump together with their family, relatives and friends.
Better forget about Biden and focus something after Trump reelection.
Mafia Joe Biden was caught wetting his beak with Ukraine cash and now he’s going to be president of cell block five!
Kamala Harris’s thoughts on joe bidens accuser’s sexual assult allegations.
“I believe them and respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it”
https://youtu.be/msRaVts2feU
A former business parter of Hunter Biden has given the journalists at Breitbart damning new emails that prove just how corrupt the Biden family actually is. It’s even worse than we thought. According to the emails, Hunter used the Obama-Biden administration to arrange PRIVATE MEETINGS for potential foreign clients and investors.
Trump has downplayed the threat of coronavirus 146 times to maintain his rating by sacrificing thousands of lives. He said the virus would be defeated during his presidency. He also said that the virus is not dangerous and would go away without a vaccine. But growing numbers of infected prove that Donald J. Trump must disappear from the presidency now!
@Jonas P if your daddy was in Vietnam he would have been one of those ‘comfort girls’ and blowing Bob hope when he rolled into town!
@Jeffrey Dahmer Well at least I knew my Dad. It sucks when you have to back up BS with facts doesn’t it? Just resort to insults. Well I would love to insult you back, but can see how well of a job nature did.
@Jonas P most democrat voters were born out of wedlock and didn’t see their father around, that’s why they can relate to Barry(no dad)Obama and Colin(no dad)kappernik!
greates failure or deriliction of duty of any president ever worst
TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❄️❄️❄️
Everybody has to convince non-voters to vote. Vote the hoax president away from the white house and save USA please. Business people, rich people get more information about Covid-19 than the common people. Trump is killing people of USA. This says Bob Woodward
Trumpland or Bidenland
That is the question?!
While Trump was in hospital with covid creepy Joe Biden was in the childrens ward having a stroke!
trump has done nothing for our covie pandemic he would take no responsibilty at all broke his oath of office and his oath to god he broke
Fun fact: Coney Barrett has been a judge for a whole 3 years.
My 8 year old has spent more time in school than she has on the bench! 😅😂🤣
We have this “acting AG, William Barr….look it up, he has never tried and prosecuted a case in his entire career, this administration is not about qualifications. Why expect an unqualified president to chose a qualified judge. Look at her, listen to her, she’s warm putty, they can mold her anyway they want, that is why she was chosen. I agree with you, she is far from qualified, not by a long shot.
I did not know that, gonna go check it. 3yrs? Shes not qualified
Have you started it on transgender drugs yet?
@Jeffrey Dahmer you are liking your own posts
I would love to see your challenge her intelligence 🙄
So if this Karen calls herself an ORIGINALIST, does that make her pro-slavery?
It does sound that way.
I wish someone in congress asked this question
This election is black peoples chance to prove LBJ wrong!
@bob bob I had a lot of questions for her, but she wouldn’t have answered,
More than likely. I sometimes think to myself trump has already taken us back to the Civil Rights era. If trump is successful at stealing another election from us, trying to legalize slavery again might be his next mission. That’s what MAGA means. All I have to say is I will die before I’m made to be anybody slave!
If the rump gets his way, we won’t control our vote any longer.
Oh I get it like the rump rhymes with Trump! Right?
This election is black peoples chance to prove LBJ wrong!
Black Obamaism dress ruggedly, act violently and talk roughly.
Black Trumpism dress properly, act friendly n talk gently.
Like children having parenthood n non parenthood.
I believe that Trump can save America by disqualifying himself as a President….
This election is black peoples chance to prove LBJ wrong!
👍👍👍
ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS VOTE HIM OUT !!!
Barrett is a woman who wants to roll back women’s rights. So, she doesnt want to be a judge anymore after she removes her own rights? Thats some brainwashing right there.
@REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH you’re grandmother was a smart lady and had a nice husband to cosign for her bank accounts. Youre a boy, or you wouldn’t be so happy about women losing any rights. People of praise much?
@Carol Sells what you fail to pay attention to is there are different laws in different states! And if my great-grandmother could vote and have a bank account in Pennsylvania apparently it applied to those residents in Pennsylvania! Everything is not federal you know? But then again you don’t know that
@REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH I know that abusers use the down-ranking of others, usually through intimidation and verbal attacks. I’m sorry that you were abused growing up.
@REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH why did you leave? Are you exercising your right to have an abortion?
When it’s a democrat that is being accused MeToo doesn’t seem to matter so much. I wonder why that is. Could it be hypocrisy as it is with every issue in this country. Things only matter when they benefit democratic cry babies. Trump 2020 make liberals cry again.
When this woman is confirmed by these republican criminals for life on scotus, the democrats need to add more justices to the court. Or find something she’s lied about then impeach her like Kavanagh. America cannot afford to let this woman and her fellow right-wing extremists on scotus decide political policy for a life time!
I can’t believe it’s 2020, and we are still talking about this.
Republicans: Our dark, ignorant, dirty, sick past.
Democrats: Our bright, smart, clean, healthy future.
Having trouble deciding? Then, you’re not overthinking…you’re refusing to think!
Republicans are getting more than they bargained for, she’ll start by eliminating things they want but she won’t stop there. Her crazy knob has been broken off at 11.
I want to hear Tarana Burke say Tara Reade’s name.
But yall think BIDENS ACCUSER DIDN’T NEED YALL
Yeah, Dems will take women’s ability to vote away, and they will have to stay home pregnant and make dinner.
This women got many innocent men on trouble and worse.
Cool.