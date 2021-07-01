Mexico Increases Vaccine Donation to Jamaica | Testing for All Covid Strains - June 29 2021 1

Mexico Increases Vaccine Donation to Jamaica | Testing for All Covid Strains – June 29 2021

11 comments

 

Mexico has increased its Covid-19 Vaccine donation to Jamaica to 65,000 doses. It was previously announced that they would provide 35,000 doses.

  2. Let’s put our trust in God live closer to God and he will protect us from all danger jamaican need to get closer to God and not to the danger surrounding us

  3. Jamaican people go out in the sun everyday, take your shoes off & stand or sit on the grass.
    Eat fruits & vegetables…. and you’ll be fine!
    Stay away from processed sugar!
    I wish you good health

    1. None of dem no tek it or u would see most of dem dying cause most of dem sick from other things

