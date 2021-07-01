Mexico Increases Vaccine Donation to Jamaica | Testing for All Covid Strains – June 29 2021

Mexico has increased its Covid-19 Vaccine donation to Jamaica to 65,000 doses. It was previously announced that they would provide 35,000 doses.
11 comments
Hi
Let’s put our trust in God live closer to God and he will protect us from all danger jamaican need to get closer to God and not to the danger surrounding us
Jamaican people go out in the sun everyday, take your shoes off & stand or sit on the grass.
Eat fruits & vegetables…. and you’ll be fine!
Stay away from processed sugar!
I wish you good health
Increase your Vitamin D intake, even Ja sunshine isn’t enough even for dark skin!
Wonder if the other MPs really took the first dose.. hmmm
None of dem no tek it or u would see most of dem dying cause most of dem sick from other things
Dem neva tek it lol
My people mey sorry fey hunu
Even little Mexico a dump poison on jamaica people!!
Lol so true
Yep, everyone wants rid of Astra Z