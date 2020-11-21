MI Courts A Backstop In Case Of Republicans Failings On Election Certification | Rachel Maddow

TOPICS:
November 21, 2020

 

Michigan State Representative Christine Greig talks with Rachel Maddow about being skeptical of the ability of state Republicans to honor the election results in the face of pressure from Donald Trump, and her faith that the courts will uphold democracy where Republicans fail. Aired on 11/20/2020.
95 Comments on "MI Courts A Backstop In Case Of Republicans Failings On Election Certification | Rachel Maddow"

  1. Thor God of thunder | November 21, 2020 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    Republicans are doing Trump’s bidding to try and become a dictatorship translation: doing Putin’s work. Wonder how much in rubles are these useful idiots being paid.

  2. ruth depew | November 21, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    There are only three reasons that Joe Biden does not become the 46th US President:
    1. Republican corruption
    2. Republican criminality
    3. Republican betrayal of America

    • Jason Olson | November 21, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      @jobless.bum7 Yes but trump isn’t Hitler not even close and America isn’t falling for it this time. Plus remember Hitler killed himself

    • Jason Olson | November 21, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      @Stone Men liar

    • Stone Men | November 21, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Jason Olson Sure I am…..flower boy…

    • jobless.bum7 | November 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      @Jason Olson – yes but I compared him to Stalin or Hussein. Tell me I’m wrong that he wouldn’t act like those two ruthless dictators.

    • The Blessings Of Jesus Channel | November 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      Thats ALL YOU HAVE???

      Come on you laughably stupid and irrelevant President Trump hating screwballs!!!

      Lets see what you’ve got!!!

      C’mon nutcases. TRY TO KEEP THIS ELECTION GOING TO PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!

      C’mon. TRY HARDER!!! HARDER!!!!

      BRING IT ON!!!

      COME ON!!!!

      TRY HARDER!!!!!!!!!!!

      The Father, Son and Holy Spirit LAUGH AT YOU!!!

      🤣😂😝😜

  3. byebyebaby tRump | November 21, 2020 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    Rachel Maddow is the Bomb! She’s the best Journalist out there on any platform!

  4. Ann van de Kew | November 21, 2020 at 2:06 AM | Reply

    Do you know the old French joke:
    “What is the republican recipe for chicken soup?
    First steal a chicken.”

    • DaughterZion Ros | November 21, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      Heaven/Almighty will arise & all Pres Trump’s enemies who do/speak evil against him will be scattered ( Psalms 68v1) 🗽…. Visibly there is cheating with Mail-in ballots plan, night counting, Fraud/cheating minds with Foreign Dominion machine, etc., when people are waiting for election results on Nov 3; …Evil-bind Medias’ speaking/arguing Lies/cheating….All tongues behind Mail-in ballots, vote Fraud, Lie speaking & arguing tongues will be cut off by heaven’s Sword (Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4; )…Because it is very difficult to control Lie speaking, arguing, tongues with human efforts..Evil power is on the rise on earth with all Lies, cheat, & work of darkness To destroy Truth/Heaven’s plan, but Evil Fraud will be destroyed soon in Heaven’s intervention/Lord’s appearing (2 Thess 2v8; Matt 13v39; Rev21v8; )…Heaven’s plan/Truth will be revealed (Romans 1v18; Gs John 8v32; )

    • Madelaine Seguin | November 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      🤣🤣🤣

    • merrily beck | November 21, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      so trump has now shown up in Psalms?? gotta be kidding

    • Lovely Day | November 21, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros you have no power or authority in any realm kingdom it space to curse or proclaim on anyone. You are not even a low level witch who can move maybe a graded of the East wind. On 10/31/20 the moon turned blue. That was God Almighty doing that. The universe is align ed for Biden’s success. If you continue 7 fold shall ben your words upon you and your family suddenly. Stand down and yield. Also, shut up for you know not what you are doing.

    • Darrin Fry | November 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros ah, no. There isn’t. That’s why all Trump’s cases are being thrown out of court. There is no truth to them. And you’re a fool for believing.

  5. Hat Bpto | November 21, 2020 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    Republican “leaders” have gone full on fascist and are not even trying to hide it anymore.

  6. Katherine Uribe | November 21, 2020 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    I’ve had just about enough of Trump holding this country hostage.

    • Bob Jackass | November 21, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @The Blessings Of Jesus Channel Are you a communist, too?

    • Katherine Raven | November 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Bob Marshel ( New York Times Nov.21.2020)…Michigan Lawmakers say they will certify vote results on Monday….Joe Biden Pres. elect has won in the State of Michigan

    • Katherine Raven | November 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Bob Marshel this is so much nonsense

    • Katherine Raven | November 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Bob Marshel you ARE jokin’ right 😂😅😄😁😆

    • Katherine Raven | November 21, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @john kidd
      …brainwashed to not believe trump
      oh geez…you MUST be absolutely joking’ 😄😁😆😂😆😆😆😁😁😁
      I hope !
      Otherwise eyes wide shut

      Too bad dt didn’t spend ½ as much time working on the covid 19 super crisis….or finally coming forth with the much promised, absolutely best Healthcare plan he kept talking about …but never quite finished…as he has been scrambling & scrounging trying to find some voter fraud….somewhere, anywhere…..

      Biggest con artist ever…dt & family royally ripping off the American people….many fingers in many pies
      😝

      👹👎beyond time to get rid

  7. Kwarkool | November 21, 2020 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    This is what the rich does. They bulldoze their will onto the world, regardless if it is fair or unfair.

    • Mot Kaou | November 21, 2020 at 5:13 AM | Reply

      H..ohyes
      ohhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8

    • Ify Ogwude | November 21, 2020 at 5:47 AM | Reply

      @Fred Garven another stupid post by an unhinged trumpanzee

    • SkyDiveOne | November 21, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

      Like China thinking that just because they have extra millions of dollars laying around, some crack, and some underage hookers, that it’s perfectly fine to fund efforts like Antifa and organizations like Dominion Voting via Hunter. Totally agreed, the corrupted rich of this world are sick!

    • DaughterZion Ros | November 21, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      Heaven/Almighty will arise & all Pres Trump’s enemies who do/speak evil against him will be scattered ( Psalms 68v1) 🗽…. Visibly there is cheating with Mail-in ballots plan, night counting, Fraud/cheating minds with Foreign Dominion machine, etc., when people are waiting for election results on Nov 3; …Evil-bind Medias’ speaking/arguing Lies/cheating….All tongues behind Mail-in ballots, vote Fraud, Lie speaking & arguing tongues will be cut off by heaven’s Sword (Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4; )…Because it is very difficult to control Lie speaking, arguing, tongues with human efforts..Evil power is on the rise on earth with all Lies, cheat, & work of darkness To destroy Truth/Heaven’s plan, but Evil Fraud will be destroyed soon in Heaven’s intervention/Lord’s appearing (2 Thess 2v8; Matt 13v39; Rev21v8; )…Heaven’s plan/Truth will be revealed (Romans 1v18; Gs John 8v32; )

    • Fred Garven | November 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Ify Ogwude you sound just like you are.

  8. James Buggemo | November 21, 2020 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    Dear Trolls:
    1. No one **really** loves you, they merely tolerate you.
    2. Trump lost to a candidate he described as a senile old man, how does that make you feel?
    3. Every comment you add to a video you hate just increases engagement, getting it recommended to more people.
    4. Good thing you spent all that time trolling on the internet instead of convincing friends and family to go out and vote.
    5. Great Job!

  9. Rick W | November 21, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    Trump: “Nobody cries and rampages like a tremendous sore loser better than I do.”

  10. Ro G | November 21, 2020 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    I’d love to hear t’rump actually spend 5 minutes explaining how the election is a fraud. I bet it would go worse than when Rudy tried! 🤔😅😂🤣

  11. Alvinius Alviniathan | November 21, 2020 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    It’s looking more and more grim for the orange clown. And that is a good thing.

  12. Richard Williams | November 21, 2020 at 2:54 AM | Reply

    The American VOTERS determine who the next POTUS will be ,not the Dictator who is in the White House NOW .before he starts

    • The Truth Is Out | November 21, 2020 at 7:43 AM | Reply

      The Democrats cheated. Get a clue

    • SolSere Jeremy | November 21, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

      @The Truth Is Out Parallel universe, that’s understandable. You are in your social media bubble.

    • A M | November 21, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      Sorry but you’re wrong about this. Perhaps you can go do some research and inform yourself. This is why they need to start teaching real courses in school instead of focusing on and gender studies. This generation knows absolutely nothing.

    • Paula Lewis | November 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      @The Truth Is Out I hope Trump spikes the KOOL AIDE..Drink up CULTISTS 😀😅😀😅😋

    • DaughterZion Ros | November 21, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      Heaven/Almighty will arise & all Pres Trump’s enemies who do/speak evil against him will be scattered ( Psalms 68v1) 🗽…. Visibly there is cheating with Mail-in ballots plan, night counting, Fraud/cheating minds with Foreign Dominion machine, etc., when people are waiting for election results on Nov 3; …Evil-bind Medias’ speaking/arguing Lies/cheating….All tongues behind Mail-in ballots, vote Fraud, Lie speaking & arguing tongues will be cut off by heaven’s Sword (Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4; )…Because it is very difficult to control Lie speaking, arguing, tongues with human efforts..Evil power is on the rise on earth with all Lies, cheat, & work of darkness To destroy Truth/Heaven’s plan, but Evil Fraud will be destroyed soon in Heaven’s intervention/Lord’s appearing (2 Thess 2v8; Matt 13v39; Rev21v8; )…Heaven’s plan/Truth will be revealed (Romans 1v18; Gs John 8v32; )

  13. Paul Kueh | November 21, 2020 at 2:59 AM | Reply

    The voters have not only spoken but strongly n clear !

  14. Ash Roskell | November 21, 2020 at 3:30 AM | Reply

    An attempted COUP, however stupid and incompetent, is, “alarming,” yes! And, if it’s not punished, swiftly and harshly, after Jan 20th, our future will be DESTROYED! Remember, America? Not just the THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN LIVES that this delay and conspiring is costing us? Right now! But THIS will be YOUR FUTURE! Every two years! Until EVERY ELECTION IS DE-LEGITIMISED and the country is UNGOVERNABLE! From Jan 20th on, WE SHOULD DEMAND JUSTICE, FOR THE SAKE OF AMERICA’S FUTURE! Coup’s are still, “illegal,” right? Am I missing something??? FFS???!!!!

    • John Nordby | November 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

      Ash you are right on ! Remember don’t call on Biden to do it cuz potus being involved is what’s wrong NOW.
      The DOJ is the people’s …tell the DOJ not Biden. And justice is a MUST for the political future.

    • Ross | November 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      AGREED! It took the ‘trump era’ for me to think Lincoln made a mistake by not charging – at minimum – all those Confederate officers who fought in the Civil War with crimes as treasonous traitors to the US Constitution. Not doing so has allowed the ‘Confederacy values’ to thrive to this day. The similarities between Trumpism and the Confederacy movement are very real beginning with white supremacy. If the Rule of Law as premised by the US Constitution isn’t protected and defended and honored, then America is no different then, say, Russia. And basically, it’s what the Federalist Society wants – total control based on their ideals. By the way, Moscow Mitch is a BIG advocate of the Federalist Society’s ideals.

  15. AgooD Avgguy | November 21, 2020 at 3:35 AM | Reply

    NO…they should have “NEVER” went to the white house to meet with Trump if they had one ounce of honor and integrity.

    • Just Say'n | November 21, 2020 at 7:45 AM | Reply

      They went to pick up a 6 pack of Covid and a pack of cigarettes. Wonder if they informed the flight crew that they just left a superspreader event?

    • Shannon Dovi | November 21, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

      I’d bet anything that he “promised” them something….

    • DaughterZion Ros | November 21, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      Heaven/Almighty will arise & all Pres Trump’s enemies who do/speak evil against him will be scattered ( Psalms 68v1) 🗽…. Visibly there is cheating with Mail-in ballots plan, night counting, Fraud/cheating minds with Foreign Dominion machine, etc., when people are waiting for election results on Nov 3; …Evil-bind Medias’ speaking/arguing Lies/cheating….All tongues behind Mail-in ballots, vote Fraud, Lie speaking & arguing tongues will be cut off by heaven’s Sword (Proverbs 10v31; Isaiah 34v5; Rev 14v17; 1 Timothy 6v4; )…Because it is very difficult to control Lie speaking, arguing, tongues with human efforts..Evil power is on the rise on earth with all Lies, cheat, & work of darkness To destroy Truth/Heaven’s plan, but Evil Fraud will be destroyed soon in Heaven’s intervention/Lord’s appearing (2 Thess 2v8; Matt 13v39; Rev21v8; )…Heaven’s plan/Truth will be revealed (Romans 1v18; Gs John 8v32; )

    • Paula Lewis | November 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      @DaughterZion Ros You are the Anti-christ God doesn’t know you or Trump hypocrite.

    • Stephanie murria | November 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Maurice Gold under pressure…. Blacks in the south were under this pressure years ago to vote with one ballot. They were shot at, houses burned, some mysteriously disappeared. Expose the people doing it. Back in the day they knew who was doing it but they were protected by racist factions in the areas they lived in. This is not the job for them if they are under pressure.

  16. D PH | November 21, 2020 at 4:08 AM | Reply

    The entire country and world is watching you Michigan Republicans. We will hold you accountable Monday night if you betray the will of the people.

  17. Nancy Douglas | November 21, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    Trump has counted all along that the courts not the people will hand him the Presidency. Disgraceful. It’s been clear why they needed the SCOTUS seat.

  18. eveFlower101 | November 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    “I’m the only one that matters, nobody matters but me”. That’s a direct quote from the Orange Dictator back in 2017. Those words sounded ominous back then and we’re living through them right now.

  19. Rajnish Sharma | November 21, 2020 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    I don’t know why the Republicans are proving themselves to be corruptible again & again . It is despicable

  20. Mario Off-Topic | November 21, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    Imagine the reaction of the Republicans if Hillary had created a charade like that in 2016.

