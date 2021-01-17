Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and author of ‘Disloyal,’ joins Ali Velshi to discuss the Trump administration’s final days and what Trump could do next. Says Cohen, “he’s going to continue to blow the dog whistle, he’s going to continue to speak in code, he’s going to continue to rile up his 26-27% base of this country that he has that’s willing to do crazy things, including storm the Capitol.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Michael Cohen: N.Y. PROSECUTORS WILL BE THE "FIRST ON LINE" TO BRING "TRUMP AND FAMILY TO JUSTICE”
It will take years for the US to get rid of the ‘’Trump Stink’’
You people are sick.
Trump is most disloyal person, everyone who helps or admires him gets sold out, you would think his following would take that on board before they ruin their lives for him
He should have accepted defeat with grace and dignity. That would have made him a true leader. Instead he showed how unstable he trurly is.
Any and everyone who associates with Donald Trump goes to jail and. He threw the people who voted for him under the bus. I heard him say lock them up and. He is always saying lock someone up. I hope he goes to jail.
If Trump actually sells his pardons then he must be criminally charged with fraud
money solves all problems . my god did they not meet with russian’s to get stolen emails from the server the sec. of states server she was using from her home .. they are not going to jail . if it was you or me how long would it take for charges to be filed . state and fed
Trump’s twenty one gun salute should be a firing squad!
If it where back in the day of George Washington and the Continental Army, he would have been hung as a citizen traitor. if he where in the Army he would have been shot . and Washington wouldn’t of hesitated for a second, to give the order to take aim and fire.
CIA has to take him out. He knows too much.
I find it comical he has a pillow guy and Rudy as his advisors in the White House…Southpark.
The producers of South Park would have thrown that storyline in the faces of the writers and then call the nearest psychiatric ward.
I thought the pillow guy was a joke. He’s a serious advisor?
Glad I do not own one of those pillows.
Even the crazy religious nuts are desperately trying to unhitch their wagon as he thunders over the cliff… Its fantastic entertainment.
@Truth Prevails yes. looked like he brought up martial law with trump
michael cohen os a rehabilitated man. you can tell huge weight lifted off his shoulders. he even looks happier.
At least he took his punishment and stood before the country and told his truth to power. Not like the coward Trump sad to think we elected a Draft dodging coward. .
Anyone who crosses McDonald Frump’s path in his vicinity is poisoned by his toxic cancer.
Trump probably wanted Barr to start arresting his “enemies” en masse
I do not know why people are thinking this is a conspiracy theory or a joke. He certainly did ask Barr to do just that. Specifically for his political opponents. Right before the election. He probably also started asking seditious questions concerning military affairs, martial Law, etc… here are the arrest request reports from October https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/07/trump-demands-barr-arrest-foes-427389
@Nicole Marsh No, I don’t think it’s that far out there. They just brought back execution by firing squad before Barr left. Hmmm….
@bert larsen If you actually enjoy free thinking so much, may be you should try it instead of swallowing the regurgitated lies only the truly feeble minded could believe. You won’t find any of the free thinking people inside the trump cult, that’s for certain. They are to free thinking what impeached impeached president ol bone spurs is to truth.
and here I thought it was just about trying to get Barr to make up election fraud.
um, yeah actually he did try that:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/07/trump-demands-barr-arrest-foes-427389
Trump wants a presidential library (library, now thats a contradiction given trump doesn’t know what books are) paid for by donor funding. The next grift? Obviously!
he also wanted to add himself to mount rushmore.
It will be a high end Trump Circuit City selling only the best cleared and most powerful televisions
@Alan Walker I’ll have to double check but iF the Senate actually convicts this treasonous, would be dictator. I think that would disqualify him for any post presidency “perks.” and if not, the Congress should make it so.
Trump leaves a trail of destruction everywhere he goes.
@bert larsen You are really a mini-me trumpie, telling me my voice doesn’t count? You know whose voice doesn’t count in America? TRAITORS, any ANTI-American who worships a Habitual Liar, Racist, Sexist, Wannabe Dictator, like Twice Impeached Trump. That’s you, Bert.
Of all the people who were betrayed by Trump, the only one I think really woke up and is honest is Cohen.
@Rhonda Bailey Maybe he is. Maybe he’s not. Let’s wait a while and see before we start canonizing him. I suggest we wait for 10 years after he has finished his sentence.
@don of the hut – If he had kept doing Trump’s bidding he certainly would have been obsequious. A brown noser, compliant kind of guy.
The longest 3 days in American history
😆😆😆😆😆IKTR!! Heck I thought this day would never come I was for sure he was going to get a 2nd term. I’m glad myself & others that normally doesn’t vote did!
You can see it happening already. This guy knows Trump very well so I would not take lightly his words of warning.
Now, you will agree that impeaching him twice was necessary, although he has a few more days remaining in office.
I got a feeling the IRS will be releasing Trumps tax returns very soon.
I like Michael despite what he did. He warned the world about the conman – spot on Michael.
@I.M. Greg And many serial killers are found to be married with children of their own they care for, does that justify their murdering?
I like him too. Accountability earns a lot of respect in my book.
That’s very nice Michael Cohen want to warn us about Donald Trump. Some people r not to listen to him nor will they believe him. On several occasions my mother. Told me that this and that was going. To happen and i did not believe her and. She was right. I had a feeling four years ago. That something bad was going to happen and. I am not a Fortune Teller.
Cohen’s going to be Trump’s worst nightmare.
Donald Trump needs a dose of his own medicine and. I have been haven a night mare for four years.
he knew too much. the problem of being an ex Trump’s teammate is how can he sell the truth to the audiences. and if the truth really matters to politicians.
@Vanessa Flynn America has been living a nightmare for 4 years. I hope the FBI monitors Trump’s every words and I hope Cohen is called in by federal prosecuters to testify against Trump and bring him down once and for all.
Trump, for sure has to be held accountable for all his criminal acts.
I bet he has committed major crimes, and the people who are aware of them, are the ones receiving pardons.
What criminal Acts?? Are you going to hold Biden accountable for selling out his county…All the bribes his son collected for him in Ukraine…Russia….China…..
@Philip Shuttleworth if Trump’s Crimes Don’t Bother You ? …Why Do Bidens ?
@todd long Firstly what crimes are you talking about?
Trumps are corrupt.., selling secrets, selling pardons is par for their course
Trump is what some people called the American Dream in the 80’s, he turned into a nightmare in the 2000’s.
If it’s true that money or favours exchanged for a pardon, it’s a crime. If proven he will be prosecuted.
What pardons did he sell?
No one…I mean No One is more hypocritical than a Liberal-Democrat. If Trump is corrupt,,,Biden’s corruption is on steroids….Ukraine….Moscow….China…..Biden Sold out his county…wake up you idiots…
Michael’s podcast “Mrs Culpa” is really worth a listen. He really knows Trump & it’s pretty funny too
I believe it’s “Mea Culpa” which is a Latin phrase acknowledging wrongdoing.
Trump will start selling America’s secrets off to the highest bidders.
