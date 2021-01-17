Michael Cohen: N.Y. PROSECUTORS WILL BE THE “FIRST ON LINE” TO BRING “TRUMP AND FAMILY TO JUSTICE”

TOPICS:
January 17, 2021

 

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and author of ‘Disloyal,’ joins Ali Velshi to discuss the Trump administration’s final days and what Trump could do next. Says Cohen, “he’s going to continue to blow the dog whistle, he’s going to continue to speak in code, he’s going to continue to rile up his 26-27% base of this country that he has that’s willing to do crazy things, including storm the Capitol.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

111 Comments on "Michael Cohen: N.Y. PROSECUTORS WILL BE THE “FIRST ON LINE” TO BRING “TRUMP AND FAMILY TO JUSTICE”"

  1. Philip Pratt | January 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Trump’s Diapers: Stand back and stand by…

  2. Masson H | January 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    It will take years for the US to get rid of the ‘’Trump Stink’’

  3. Elizabeth keenan | January 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    Trump is most disloyal person, everyone who helps or admires him gets sold out, you would think his following would take that on board before they ruin their lives for him

  4. Papprajoo Sachanarayana | January 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    If Trump actually sells his pardons then he must be criminally charged with fraud

  5. Thomas Kelly | January 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Trump’s twenty one gun salute should be a firing squad!

  6. alys Freeman | January 17, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    I find it comical he has a pillow guy and Rudy as his advisors in the White House…Southpark.

  7. jaime delgado | January 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    michael cohen os a rehabilitated man. you can tell huge weight lifted off his shoulders. he even looks happier.

  8. Robert Farr | January 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Trump probably wanted Barr to start arresting his “enemies” en masse

  9. Alan Walker | January 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    Trump wants a presidential library (library, now thats a contradiction given trump doesn’t know what books are) paid for by donor funding. The next grift? Obviously!

    • littlegoobie | January 17, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      he also wanted to add himself to mount rushmore.

    • Prince of Peace | January 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      It will be a high end Trump Circuit City selling only the best cleared and most powerful televisions

    • Cicki H | January 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      @Sheila Boston I can’t sleep so I’m watching this (and annoying my hubby;) and YOU made me burst out a loud lol. Thank you for cheering me up❤️

    • darlene harris | January 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Philip Mclaughlin DO YOU MEAN *WHETHER YOU’RE . . . CONVICTED???

    • KMello | January 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @Alan Walker I’ll have to double check but iF the Senate actually convicts this treasonous, would be dictator. I think that would disqualify him for any post presidency “perks.” and if not, the Congress should make it so.
      Or wait! Maybe if he gets one he can build it next to the muliti million dollar Noah’s Ark in Mitch McConell home state of Kentucky! Lol

  10. Cindy Pope | January 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    Trump leaves a trail of destruction everywhere he goes.

    • Nerd's World NYC | January 17, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @bert larsen I don’t support Politicians.

      We get into wars that have nothing to do with us, because of Politicans.

      We have drugs in communities,because of politicians.

      We have poor health care because of politicans,catering to big pharmaceutical companies.

      Billionaires are part of the 1%,the elite,the bankers,corporate.

      Billionaires don’t care about the other 99%.

    • TJ | January 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @bert larsen You are really a mini-me trumpie, telling me my voice doesn’t count? You know whose voice doesn’t count in America? TRAITORS, any ANTI-American who worships a Habitual Liar, Racist, Sexist, Wannabe Dictator, like Twice Impeached Trump. That’s you, Bert.

    • bert larsen | January 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Nerd’s World NYC yes AI you do what is best. What do you think we should do

    • bert larsen | January 17, 2021 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @TJ you don’t live in the United States, do you??

    • bert larsen | January 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @TJ spare me the bull crap, and why do you support Biden?

  11. Total Control | January 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    Of all the people who were betrayed by Trump, the only one I think really woke up and is honest is Cohen.

    • Maggie Norris | January 17, 2021 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Rhonda Bailey Maybe he is. Maybe he’s not. Let’s wait a while and see before we start canonizing him. I suggest we wait for 10 years after he has finished his sentence.

    • Rhonda Bailey | January 17, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Maggie Norris Gotcha…but still glad he’s speaking against trump

    • aetl100 | January 17, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @don of the hut – If he had kept doing Trump’s bidding he certainly would have been obsequious. A brown noser, compliant kind of guy.
      A sycophant, trying to please
      Trump with the hope of gaining personal advantage.
      Instead he had the guts to step up to the plate not only for himself but for his family. Unlike Trump he didn’t want to take his family down with him. He’s paying the price for what he did.

    • Maggie Norris | January 17, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Rhonda Bailey Me, too.

    • Total Control | January 17, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @YogiMom ToFive nah, he just shifted position, cause he saw the writing on the wall.

  12. K N | January 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    The longest 3 days in American history

  13. Linda M | January 17, 2021 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    You can see it happening already. This guy knows Trump very well so I would not take lightly his words of warning.

  14. rand davison | January 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    I got a feeling the IRS will be releasing Trumps tax returns very soon.

  15. Lam Cheek | January 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    I like Michael despite what he did. He warned the world about the conman – spot on Michael.

    • penny sommers | January 17, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      @I.M. Greg And many serial killers are found to be married with children of their own they care for, does that justify their murdering?

    • SuperSilverJay | January 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      I like him too. Accountability earns a lot of respect in my book.

    • Vanessa Flynn | January 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      That’s very nice Michael Cohen want to warn us about Donald Trump. Some people r not to listen to him nor will they believe him. On several occasions my mother. Told me that this and that was going. To happen and i did not believe her and. She was right. I had a feeling four years ago. That something bad was going to happen and. I am not a Fortune Teller.

    • Vanessa Flynn | January 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Jim Christiansen Donald Trump is very mad with Michael Cohen. For talking about him and telling all of Donald Trump secrets.

    • Jim Christiansen | January 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @Vanessa Flynn Duh…sounds like you got a news flash.

  16. k quat | January 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Cohen’s going to be Trump’s worst nightmare.

  17. Veracity North | January 17, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Trump, for sure has to be held accountable for all his criminal acts.

  18. Paul Smegal | January 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Trumps are corrupt.., selling secrets, selling pardons is par for their course

  19. David Ryan | January 17, 2021 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    Michael’s podcast “Mrs Culpa” is really worth a listen. He really knows Trump & it’s pretty funny too

  20. Shary. Schubert | January 17, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    Trump will start selling America’s secrets off to the highest bidders.

