Michael Cohen Releases Forward To New Memoir, ‘Disloyal’ | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Michael Cohen Releases Forward To New Memoir, ‘Disloyal’ | All In | MSNBC 1

August 13, 2020

 

Politico’s Natasha Bertrand: “It’s pretty remarkable how much the Trump administration doesn’t want this book to come out to the point that a judge last month said this is something I’ve never seen in my two decades of being on the bench.” Aired on 8/13/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Michael Cohen Releases Forward To New Memoir, ‘Disloyal’ | All In | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

83 Comments on "Michael Cohen Releases Forward To New Memoir, ‘Disloyal’ | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Trumpers Drink Bleach | August 13, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Horrible,disinfectant donnie is a criminal:(

    • Richard Courtney | August 13, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @MilkCow Right, a peace treaty with everything going to Israel and the UAE and nothing for Palestine. Yeah that will bring about peace alright, just like abandoning our kurdish allies in Syria to the Turks and Russians.

    • TheBase1aransas | August 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @MilkCow Deep State is in Deep Panic. Will destroy America to stay out of prison.

    • TheBase1aransas | August 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Richard Courtney You need to check in with the real Kurds and get your facts right. How the slave trade going in Lybia?

    • SouthSide Chicago | August 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @MilkCow These liberals just gobble up everything the media tells them and they believe all of it. They are in desperation mode. I guess I would be too if I knew that my only chances of seeing the President I wanted has dementia and his running mate sucked off men twice her age to climb the political ladder.

    • T C | August 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      MilkCow, aren’t you mildly curious about the golden shower part?

  2. Jiffy Poo | August 13, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    I don’t really care if Trump has a peepee fetish, to each their own in the bedroom. The problem is with the Evangelicals who like to tell everyone how important Christian Morals are. It is so clear right now how full of crap the Religious Right is.

    • Harry Leonard | August 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @Rebecca …Hitler chose his niece to preform the odious task
      And not to put too fine a point on it, it wasn’t actually a #1…..it was the other one. …I apologise in advance for causing your nausea. ….

    • Jiffy Poo | August 13, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Rebecca I’m not religious but I do respect that others have beliefs they hold close. I have a problem with these Evangelicals that preach such BS that they don’t really believe.

    • Kay | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      I’m sorry, but a pee fetish is very unusual & deviant 💁‍♀️R.Kelly, Trump💁‍♀️💁‍♀️

    • Rebecca | August 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Harry Leonard , I’m not even going to ask you how you know this information. LOL!!! It’s okay, my little dog is going to love eating the left overs that I can no longer imagine eating. I believe in to each their own but not this sick sh!t. No pun intended. LOL!!

    • Rebecca | August 13, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Jiffy Poo , same here. I respect whatever religious beliefs people wish to have but these people shouldn’t call themselves Christians. They don’t practice their faith, they don’t even bother to study and understand it. They use it to try and control others and that’s about it.

  3. A I Gaming | August 13, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Trump is toast, this book would make a good movie, who would play
    Cohen ?

  4. Lloyd Acton | August 13, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Sadly, the only jobs that Trump created were for Attorneys and Grave Diggers.
    😔

  5. Daren Lim | August 13, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    Nothing secret about Trump. Just hope Biden will release the full unredacted Mueller report and investigate Trump and his organisation when elected.

  6. Felix Rivero | August 13, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    The new book of michael cohen the title is AM BACK PUNK.

  7. Mike Aikins | August 13, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    The end of the trump is very near. The skeletons will be out of the coffin. Sooner than later. A vote for trump is a vote for Russia

    • Mario Scandinavian | August 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Total chaos is in America’s future. Trump will destroy this country if the military doesn’t stop him after the elections.

    • jjmarz1001 | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Trump has 160,000 coffins and counting.

    • Mario Scandinavian | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      J sicko

    • Tony Johnson | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      INDIVIDUAL NO.1# IS ON BORROWED TIME INDICTMENTS WAITING!

    • FILMkijkertje | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @J sure you know Soros, don’t you?
      Now riddle me this, Soros has been this powerful for decades, why oh why with all his secret powers didn’t he used the 8 years of Obama to do all the things Morons like you keep claiming? With all his secret mega powers why didn’t Soros with serial killer HRC allowed Donald Trump to make it to the 2016 elections, let alone even allowed him to win?

  8. J. Whisper | August 13, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    The only crony not given a break by Bonespurs! Because he told the truth!

  9. Michael Mendoza Jr | August 13, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    I applaud him, and I pray that nothing happens to him.

  10. Tessa Rossa | August 13, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Cohen is proof that no matter how close you think you are to a malignant narcissist, you get thrown under the bus just like EVERYONE else will–his family, his staff, EVERYONE. And when there’s no one left? He will throw the bus under the bus.

  11. Tom Crow | August 13, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Why the f does it matter if he wants a book deal. Republicans are done.

    • Jay | August 13, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      He was honest about it, good on him.

    • Paq Q | August 13, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Because these Donald tDUMP ENABLERS don’t want Michael Cohen to expose all the crimes of Donald tDUMP.

    • my-name-is nobody | August 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      the silliest thing I’ve ever heard TBH… ask me that and I’d of Lol… and been reprimanded by the senate/court…

    • Dee Lee | August 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Trump and his windmill cancers needs to go.

    • blahpunk1 | August 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Yeah, I never saw those parts of the hearing. Nothing screams GUILTY like repeatedly trying to silence anyone and everyone that knows anything about you. It’s the kind of thing you expect from Trump but I’m a little surprised that his enablers in congress are so shameless.

  12. L W | August 13, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Disliked Cohen’s support of tRump in 2016, but respect to him for exposing the corruption. Representatives had no business asking him not to profit off a book. He ultimately did us a service.

  13. JVS 3 | August 13, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    The GOP only concerned with protecting trump. No concern for our country only for trump

  14. angelinshagows | August 13, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    I will buy it for historical reference. So my children will know who the Trump family is.

    • CallMeGailyn | August 13, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Don’t forget to get Mary Trump’s book! What Donald is makes sense. He was created to be exactly this by his father. Acting on The Apprentice is the only money he really earned. His father’s fortune powered the gilded image.

  15. Catherine Andujar | August 13, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Anything to win, anything to protect Trump for himself and his party, nothing to serve the American people.

  16. shannon mcgilvray | August 13, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Trump’s debauchery will be on full display, the Republicans have dug themselves a mass grave ! I am definitely reading 📚 it!

  17. MC | August 13, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump nothing but a shame and embarrassing for the United States of America….

  18. itsclear | August 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    I hope he was certain to send a couple copies to Biden & Harris.

  19. Pablo Villalobos | August 13, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    At this rate, Trump’s presidential library will be filled with books about himself…

  20. Jered Kohsman | August 13, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Trump is a bought and paid for Russian asset.

    • Kevin Lee | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Tuck Kamin I want to see it so does every true patriot

    • Jered Kohsman | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago you sir, are a special kind of stupid…good luck in life.

    • T C | August 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      J, the funny thing about dumb people is when they speak, they can’t form a basic, proper sentence.
      It’s you’re not your…
      You’re obviously not very smart. Why would anyone listen to you?

    • SouthSide Chicago | August 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Jered Kohsman Poor Jared, you can say whatever you want, everyone knows the truth LOL. It must feel horrible to know that the ONLY chance liberals have comes in the form of a man with dementia and his running mate who sucked and swallowed men twice her age to climb the political ladder. Keep believing everything the media tells you LMAO

    • Jered Kohsman | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago again….good luck in life.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.