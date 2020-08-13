Politico’s Natasha Bertrand: “It’s pretty remarkable how much the Trump administration doesn’t want this book to come out to the point that a judge last month said this is something I’ve never seen in my two decades of being on the bench.” Aired on 8/13/2020.

Michael Cohen Releases Forward To New Memoir, ‘Disloyal’ | All In | MSNBC