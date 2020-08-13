Politico’s Natasha Bertrand: “It’s pretty remarkable how much the Trump administration doesn’t want this book to come out to the point that a judge last month said this is something I’ve never seen in my two decades of being on the bench.” Aired on 8/13/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Michael Cohen Releases Forward To New Memoir, ‘Disloyal’ | All In | MSNBC
Horrible,disinfectant donnie is a criminal:(
@MilkCow Right, a peace treaty with everything going to Israel and the UAE and nothing for Palestine. Yeah that will bring about peace alright, just like abandoning our kurdish allies in Syria to the Turks and Russians.
@MilkCow Deep State is in Deep Panic. Will destroy America to stay out of prison.
@Richard Courtney You need to check in with the real Kurds and get your facts right. How the slave trade going in Lybia?
@MilkCow These liberals just gobble up everything the media tells them and they believe all of it. They are in desperation mode. I guess I would be too if I knew that my only chances of seeing the President I wanted has dementia and his running mate sucked off men twice her age to climb the political ladder.
MilkCow, aren’t you mildly curious about the golden shower part?
I don’t really care if Trump has a peepee fetish, to each their own in the bedroom. The problem is with the Evangelicals who like to tell everyone how important Christian Morals are. It is so clear right now how full of crap the Religious Right is.
@Rebecca …Hitler chose his niece to preform the odious task
And not to put too fine a point on it, it wasn’t actually a #1…..it was the other one. …I apologise in advance for causing your nausea. ….
@Rebecca I’m not religious but I do respect that others have beliefs they hold close. I have a problem with these Evangelicals that preach such BS that they don’t really believe.
I’m sorry, but a pee fetish is very unusual & deviant 💁♀️R.Kelly, Trump💁♀️💁♀️
@Harry Leonard , I’m not even going to ask you how you know this information. LOL!!! It’s okay, my little dog is going to love eating the left overs that I can no longer imagine eating. I believe in to each their own but not this sick sh!t. No pun intended. LOL!!
@Jiffy Poo , same here. I respect whatever religious beliefs people wish to have but these people shouldn’t call themselves Christians. They don’t practice their faith, they don’t even bother to study and understand it. They use it to try and control others and that’s about it.
Trump is toast, this book would make a good movie, who would play
Cohen ?
Robert Deniro
Vic Dibitetto
Michael Cohen will bring down trump and destroy him more than any other individual.
Well he looks a bit like David schwimmer so David schwimmer? Lol
@Davis Tran absolutely; he was a better mike cohen than mike cohen himself!
Sadly, the only jobs that Trump created were for Attorneys and Grave Diggers.
😔
Mostly grave diggers and funeral homes. Over 160,000 💀 due to Trump’s apathy, negligence and incompetence.
And morticians and coopers.
Reply to lloyd Action……oh gosh…..don t hit a preside….a man when he is down
Bootlickers
Nothing secret about Trump. Just hope Biden will release the full unredacted Mueller report and investigate Trump and his organisation when elected.
@Mot Kaou This man’s grape arbor is really beautiful. My grandmother had a much smaller one.
Omg me to!😬✊
Oh the Mueller report was redacted that’s why it failed.. I thought that backfired hard – turned out to be paid propaganda? Yeah you guys are sick.
@MAE Gary My money is on Biden, I don’t think he will pardon that TRAITOR.
Lock HIM up!!!
The new book of michael cohen the title is AM BACK PUNK.
Tyeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
I think I will purchase this book
@D J same. Love the title suggested here!
The end of the trump is very near. The skeletons will be out of the coffin. Sooner than later. A vote for trump is a vote for Russia
Total chaos is in America’s future. Trump will destroy this country if the military doesn’t stop him after the elections.
Trump has 160,000 coffins and counting.
J sicko
INDIVIDUAL NO.1# IS ON BORROWED TIME INDICTMENTS WAITING!
@J sure you know Soros, don’t you?
Now riddle me this, Soros has been this powerful for decades, why oh why with all his secret powers didn’t he used the 8 years of Obama to do all the things Morons like you keep claiming? With all his secret mega powers why didn’t Soros with serial killer HRC allowed Donald Trump to make it to the 2016 elections, let alone even allowed him to win?
The only crony not given a break by Bonespurs! Because he told the truth!
You are right, but I would add Don the Con AKA Bonespur Bunkerboy.
yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
I applaud him, and I pray that nothing happens to him.
Cohen is proof that no matter how close you think you are to a malignant narcissist, you get thrown under the bus just like EVERYONE else will–his family, his staff, EVERYONE. And when there’s no one left? He will throw the bus under the bus.
Why the f does it matter if he wants a book deal. Republicans are done.
He was honest about it, good on him.
Because these Donald tDUMP ENABLERS don’t want Michael Cohen to expose all the crimes of Donald tDUMP.
the silliest thing I’ve ever heard TBH… ask me that and I’d of Lol… and been reprimanded by the senate/court…
Trump and his windmill cancers needs to go.
Yeah, I never saw those parts of the hearing. Nothing screams GUILTY like repeatedly trying to silence anyone and everyone that knows anything about you. It’s the kind of thing you expect from Trump but I’m a little surprised that his enablers in congress are so shameless.
Disliked Cohen’s support of tRump in 2016, but respect to him for exposing the corruption. Representatives had no business asking him not to profit off a book. He ultimately did us a service.
The GOP only concerned with protecting trump. No concern for our country only for trump
Because Trump is filling everyone’s pockets, including his own.
THE REPUBLICAN SEN. WHEN TO RUSSIA 2017 THEY GOT RUBLES TOO,….. ……..TRAITORS……….TREASONOUS…………………………………………………….
They are worshipping a dictator. What weaklings.
@Linda and Warren FowlPatt With our money! This is an outrage! How can 50% of Americans be so blind????????
I will buy it for historical reference. So my children will know who the Trump family is.
Don’t forget to get Mary Trump’s book! What Donald is makes sense. He was created to be exactly this by his father. Acting on The Apprentice is the only money he really earned. His father’s fortune powered the gilded image.
Anything to win, anything to protect Trump for himself and his party, nothing to serve the American people.
Republican politicians have lost their integrity and dignity. They became Donald tDUMP’S ENABLERS because they are scared of BUNKER BOY.
@Paq Q And they’re supposed to be so tough. He’s attacked EVERYONE, including the American people and Democracy! Where are the Republicans now?
Even sabotaging the Post Office for personal gain is not too much for his base.
@Paq Q they`re afraid of putin
Trump’s debauchery will be on full display, the Republicans have dug themselves a mass grave ! I am definitely reading 📚 it!
WORD
Donald Trump nothing but a shame and embarrassing for the United States of America….
He’s an embarrassment to humans
yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
God, what an understatement. I would say more but have already been taken off of Twitter, warnings on IG, but Putin’s Puppet From Day ONE!
@Lisa Garrison To the planet!!!!
I hope he was certain to send a couple copies to Biden & Harris.
At this rate, Trump’s presidential library will be filled with books about himself…
Where will his presidential library be, who will attend?
nikita Located downstairs, in the Bunker.
Don’t forget picture books
And he can wallpaper it with his tweets.
Not only books! The centrepiece will be the framed piece of toilet paper that was stuck to his shoe while he was boarding Air Force One.
Trump is a bought and paid for Russian asset.
Tuck Kamin I want to see it so does every true patriot
@SouthSide Chicago you sir, are a special kind of stupid…good luck in life.
J, the funny thing about dumb people is when they speak, they can’t form a basic, proper sentence.
It’s you’re not your…
You’re obviously not very smart. Why would anyone listen to you?
@Jered Kohsman Poor Jared, you can say whatever you want, everyone knows the truth LOL. It must feel horrible to know that the ONLY chance liberals have comes in the form of a man with dementia and his running mate who sucked and swallowed men twice her age to climb the political ladder. Keep believing everything the media tells you LMAO
@SouthSide Chicago again….good luck in life.