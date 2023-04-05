55 comments

    2. @President Elect Keith he did the crime he should go to jail xx it’s that simple point blank period. Isn’t that what y’all said about George Floyd 😂. Didn’t trump want the innocent 5 black men put on death row and never apologized. You might defend that terrible man but I’m not as gullible

  2. Today is a great day for Justice and Democracy in America. Trump is arrainged and Judge Janet Protasiewicz is elected to the Supreme Court of Wisconsin.

    2. ​@J. M.I’ve been euphoric over Wisconsin news.
      A resounding success !
      THANK YOU WISCONSIN VOTERS

  3. I love how D.A. Alvin Bragg never once mentioned criminal defendant Trump as President or even ex-President during his press conference. It was priceless!😁

    1. Proof that D.A. Bragg is a gentleman of honour who has a sense of propriety.. Cheers from Montreal to our American friends.

    2. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP 2024
      ♥️♥️♥️♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️♥️♥️♥️

  5. Imagine how many people Trump has managed to brainwash into thinking that he’s done nothing wrong. It’s fascinating and scary at the same time.

    2. @A Fridge Too Far It is only important from the point of view that the law matters or so 5he republicans used to say before poopy pants

    4. True That! I get this picture in my head of the judge throwing a Bid Mac and Trump swallowing it whole! LOL!

  8. Now what would happen to you or me if we publicly attacked a judge and his family who was about to hear our case? We would we not be dragged in front of the bench and asked to explain ourselves? There has to be accountability for this type of behaviour, or the US judicial system is broken.

  9. Most people are taught that “you only need a good job to become rich”. These billionaires are operating on a whole other playbook that many don’t even know exists.

  11. “Go to jail! Go directly to jail! Do not proceed to Trump Tower or Mar-A-Lago. Do not collect fund raising contributions!” 😂🤣😂🤣

  15. You are talking to a Lawyer, Jake, he isn’t going to talk about what he knows he shouldn’t, even if you ask him three times.

