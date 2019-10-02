Michael Moore: The Worst Could Happen In 2020 | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 2, 2019

 

Filmmaker Michael Moore weighs in on the 2020 elections, saying he believes Trump could win re-election but that he also believes the Democratic candidate will win the popular vote by four to five million votes. Moore also weighs in on impeachment. Aired on 10/2/19.
35 Comments on "Michael Moore: The Worst Could Happen In 2020 | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Brisn Doty | October 2, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Trump wants to drain the swamp…and bottle it..and sell it as Dr Trumps magic elixir

  2. DangerDave | October 2, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    MM likes to talk more than Joe.

  3. Dittzx | October 2, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Happiest Person In The World Michael Cohen: Yeah😀! I told you so numbnuts, I told you about the Don, head of of his Disorganized Crime Family! 😆😁😂

  4. dobbsiancant | October 2, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    bernie sanders raised over 25 million and crickets from morning joe

    • R C | October 2, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Becuz MSNBC is Biden TV, like Fux News is Chump TV. MSNBC is owned by NBC Universal, which is owned by … wait for it… Comcast. One of Biden’s biggest donors. (I think there’s a health insurance co. that’s given him a little more $$ than Comcast has.) They keep shoving Biden down the country’s throat 24/7 as “the frontrunner” & “the most electable candidate”. And Biden keeps ignoring the near- monopoly Comcast has on internet & cable tv across this country & the price-gouging they engage in. That’s the deal he cut with them. So you’re not going to hear that Bernie raised more $$ than any other Dem candidate on MSNBC.

    • Brendo Xd | October 2, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      The republicans raised record amounts in August and have about 300 million cash on hand, didn’t hear them talking about that either

    • Steve G | October 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Heart problems…hes out…next up, pocahontas.

    • David M | October 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Because they know Trump did that in 24 hours🤣

  5. Edward Todd | October 2, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Love Michael’s comment about the baseball chat. For me, I just think get on with it. If wasn’t anticipating something more interesting would click out

  6. Sharon Moore | October 2, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    GOP the evil crew. Crap this country just needs to put them ALL somewhere and wall them off so the rest of us can move forward.

  7. kilgoring troutless | October 2, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Not genius, it is rat like survival instincts.

  8. James Dunham | October 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Have heard that Bernie has some heart issues in Vegas last night…

  9. C Smith | October 2, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Let’s have the ‘perfect’ impeachment and not have this problem!

    • David M | October 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      So sorry, not happening 🤣

    • The Ultimate Reductionist | October 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Carl Spackler As much a “valid” reason as impeaching Bill Clinton for no good reason.
      We SHOULD arrest & execute Trump & Clinton and all republicunts & democraps for treason & crimes against humanity with their obstruction of action against fossil fuel addiction & manmade global warming, and for torturing prisoners in prison with extremist sentences, and for supporting the holocaust factory farming meat industry.

    • Mr. Precedent | October 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      I’d rather have a ‘perfect’ resignation and just save the trouble… but since the “president” doesn’t have an honorable bone in his body, it’s going to get ugly before we’re rid of him.

  10. Acer Maximinus | October 2, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Every time Joe brings up baseball I change the channel.

  11. Scottish Wifey | October 2, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Get well soon Bernie 🙏

  12. bigbabyzubas | October 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    3:15 yea, they pocked the worst time to do this.

  13. bigbabyzubas | October 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    3:26 which they obviously are,

    *laughs while talking* Because who needs to run on a platform right????

  14. Jude Christenson | October 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    YES, EVIL GENIUSES ❤️

  15. DrFunkadunk | October 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Thank you, Michael Moore, for calling out these guys for always ignoring Bernie.

  16. Jeff Newtown | October 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Thank you Michael for reminding these corporate media hacks about Bernie!!!

  17. Just a Friend | October 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Listen to Michael Moore!!! For God’s sake, don’t make the same mistake as in 2016!!!

  18. Russ Hartman | October 2, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    How old are these children?
    Inquiring minds need to know.

  19. jaaz81 | October 2, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Yeah, they need to hear more about Sander’s! Quit ignori g him!

  20. bigbabyzubas | October 2, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    8:55 yup. People love voting for Ballot Measures.

    Like RCV.

