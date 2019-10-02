Filmmaker Michael Moore weighs in on the 2020 elections, saying he believes Trump could win re-election but that he also believes the Democratic candidate will win the popular vote by four to five million votes. Moore also weighs in on impeachment. Aired on 10/2/19.

Michael Moore: The Worst Could Happen In 2020 | Morning Joe | MSNBC