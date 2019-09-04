Michigan Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Michigan Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products | Morning Joe | MSNBC

September 4, 2019

 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is putting a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products beginning Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Gov. Whitmer joins Morning Joe to discuss.
19 Comments on "Michigan Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Kilian Pauls | September 4, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    I strongly disagree

  2. Rueben Aragon | September 4, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Why though? At least ban tobacco products as well

  3. KING T'CHENKA | September 4, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Did they ban cigarettes too though?

  4. KCs Funhouse | September 4, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    I’ve literally never seen them market vaping as healthy… I feel bad about businesses in Michigan that only sell vape juice.

  5. dozzer009 | September 4, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Why not ban cigarettes as well then since they’re far worse than vaping?

  6. Bellezza Catenaro | September 4, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    If the concern is for teens why not raise the age to 21? If a concern is the advertisements why not put in effect a law much like what was put in place for cigarette packaging? Why is the ban only for six months? Why are cigarettes and cigars not banned as well? I happily voted for you Gretchen and I don’t use tobacco products but I’m not sure this is the way to get re-elected. Adults should be free to do what they wish with their bodies if they’re not harming anyone else.

  7. Matthew O'Reilly | September 4, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Prohibition…..because it doesn’t create a black market, violence and turn otherwise law abiding citizens into criminals….Here is an idea, do some actual studies and stop with the fearmongering because your ignorance is showing…

  8. Zorak0515 | September 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The ban won’t last. The companies will line the pockets of the politicians. It’s normal.

  9. Cindy Yeager | September 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Now let’s ban assault weapons.

  10. Trumpocalypse | September 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Big tobacco is still trying to addict young people on nicotine by making it taste better and by making it less obnoxious to other people. This is a good move.

  11. Barry Sutton | September 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Ban vaping, you idiots
    Cigarette sales no problem
    Michigan idiots

  12. snoop alert | September 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Had to know this was coming they’re already getting cases of chemical pneumonia from these things

  13. Grim Reefer | September 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    This is NAZI-ism all the way!

  14. Mia Edwards | September 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    The anti vape people spread a lot of bad and faulty info…Kids should not vape, but let the parents do their jobs… older people who’ve quit smoking need this

  15. terrence bryant | September 4, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    This is the tobacco industry it’s so rediculas ban e cigarettes but not cigarettes in general.

