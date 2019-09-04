Michigan Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is putting a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products beginning Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Gov. Whitmer joins Morning Joe to discuss.
I strongly disagree
Why though? At least ban tobacco products as well
I think they feel flavored E-cigarettes target youth which is something they banned tobacco companies from doing.
Not saying I agree, but that seems to be their reasoning.
Why do you think tax dollars dummy
@Verse yeah that’s what I got as well, it seems they’re only banning the flavored products
@snoop alert leave if you dont have anything useful to contribute
Did they ban cigarettes too though?
I’ve literally never seen them market vaping as healthy… I feel bad about businesses in Michigan that only sell vape juice.
Why not ban cigarettes as well then since they’re far worse than vaping?
If the concern is for teens why not raise the age to 21? If a concern is the advertisements why not put in effect a law much like what was put in place for cigarette packaging? Why is the ban only for six months? Why are cigarettes and cigars not banned as well? I happily voted for you Gretchen and I don’t use tobacco products but I’m not sure this is the way to get re-elected. Adults should be free to do what they wish with their bodies if they’re not harming anyone else.
Prohibition…..because it doesn’t create a black market, violence and turn otherwise law abiding citizens into criminals….Here is an idea, do some actual studies and stop with the fearmongering because your ignorance is showing…
The ban won’t last. The companies will line the pockets of the politicians. It’s normal.
Now let’s ban assault weapons.
Big tobacco is still trying to addict young people on nicotine by making it taste better and by making it less obnoxious to other people. This is a good move.
Ban vaping, you idiots
Cigarette sales no problem
Michigan idiots
Had to know this was coming they’re already getting cases of chemical pneumonia from these things
This is NAZI-ism all the way!
The anti vape people spread a lot of bad and faulty info…Kids should not vape, but let the parents do their jobs… older people who’ve quit smoking need this
This is the tobacco industry it’s so rediculas ban e cigarettes but not cigarettes in general.