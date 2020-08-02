Jocelyn Benson (D-Mich.) says, “Myself and my colleagues from all across the country have been working day and night … to ensure that our elections are safe, secure and able to happen on time.” Aired on 07/31/2020.
Michigan Sec. Of State Speaks Out Against Inaccurate Claims About Mail-In Voting | MSNBC
We will vote!
#Voteblue
come hll or high water I will vote against Donald.
Donald Trump is start crying already because you know it and he know it, that he is losing. #Voteblue
#TRUEFACTS. #OBIDIAH2020
Don’t get cocky!
I’m just saying that cause I remember the pollsters and so called experts saying prior to 2016 that ‘Trump has no mathematical path to the presidency’
Well we all know how that ended!
I’m feeling this same cocky vibe now
I’m just saying
Vote America!
@Dave Millar exactly we must vote despite what these polls are telling us
Yes well said. No need to go out to vote, stay in and watch a nice woke movie instead.
Mail in voting and absentee ballots are exactly the same thing
Some states have entirely voted this way for years – no problems
So why is it suddenly a problem – BECAUSE HE IS MANIPULATING AND LYING TO YOU! Duh!!
His cult has been conned by a con man
Good luck America – you’re going to need it
He’s a Nazi – good luck getting rid of him
Trump does not care how many of us die, he can’t, he has no access to his own humanity
A vote for Democrats is a vote for P€D0PH!I€S! 🍕
https://youtu.be/SZIKrPXltrA
https://youtu.be/kSkY1BPwuew
@Tarquin Bright 👈 Thinks the Wall of Moms are “antifa anarchists.”
😅😂🤣
@FIGHTING FOR GOODNESS
TROLL get a life!
@FREEDOM FIGHTER
TROLL!
@Ephimerous2006
For everyone that is sick & tired of the same old Lamestream media garbage>>>
RED PILLS>>>>
https://youtu.be/zaoO6tdDIR0
https://youtu.be/kSkY1BPwuew
Little Donny, the boy who cried Fox until nobody believed him.
@CShield TRUMP BUILT HIS WALL!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gksn20wv3Jw
@Alex Hamilton left, lefter, leftest. Learn to spell before you parade your wit.
Go to Vote.org and/or voteamerica.com to confirm your voting registration data and find out about mail-in voting. Takes just a few minutes. Spread the word.
There’s early voting in 40 states + DC
Check out your state: https://ballotpedia.org/Early_Voting
Dems in red/swing states, switch your party affiliation to ‘R’ for the election. You can switch back later. Lowers your chance of getting purged. Here’s how to do that: https://www.usa.gov/change-voter-registration#item-214523
Voting in person and worried about being harassed? Wear a red hat. #WearRedVoteBlue
@SmileMan64 aka BenjaMan64 VOTE FOR TRUMP!
“Little Donny” hilarious, he really gets under your skin doesn’t he. You have nothing to offer from an ideological perspective so you stamp your feet and resort to name-calling.
Trump only wants to stay president to ride out the Statute of Limitations on at least some of his crimes. Being a sitting president is the only shred of legal protection he might have.
@Never Again what people? What are you talking about? You are an NPC just repeating the same same old hackneyed drivel.
@Tarquin Bright it’s gonna hurt, cause you obviously desperately need your infantile flight from reality. Don’t bother me with your foolishness.
@Never Again you are very full of anger, hate and intolerance. What went wrong?
@Tarquin Bright no it’s outrage, but you wouldn’t understand that. I’ve already told you, don’t bother me.
@Never Again you can express outrage and I will always defend your right to do so, as long as you do not attack people and destroy property like those animals the Democrats and their fake news media call “peaceful protesters.”
Over 30 Percent of kids tested in Florida are infected. Governor DeSantis resign now, our state is becoming a graveyard theme park
The problem isn’t only deaths, there are also 15-22% that suffer from long term or permanent heart and lung damage and children are susceptible to brain damage. There are other complications with the vascular system. They can also transmit the disease to family, teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and school administrators and secretaries, as well as other students. Trump wants children in school so parents can go to work. His stupidity is epic, because the rate of transmission will multiply. The only other possibility is he expects the virus to decimate the minority communities, like the infected blankets given to native Americans to cause epidemics throughout the tribes as a form of grnocide.
@John DiGiacomo Trump is playing down the urgent need for public testing and is cutting the funds for that, but in the meantime he gets tested daily, and those around him. Bet he wouldn’t risk going to a school or office for a week, and with no testing. Hypocrite.
Ms. Opisso, hypocrisy is a Republican trait. For the tax bill a 4,000 page bill was delivered five hours before the vote which was scheduled to be voted on after midnight on a Friday night. The relief package expires today, but the left early yesterday for a long weekend. The tax bill benefited the corporations and wealthiest individuals. The relief package benefited working families. Two thirds of the first relief pack went to bolster Wall Street, and multinational corporations, passed easily, this one they ignored. Typical Republican party.
Jock Young don’t waste your time responding to idiots, I read the comments for the laughs. They’re not worth the time.
@100% White Guilt Free Your cognitive ability seem to be below average. The long time
effect of contracting the virus is still not known.The virus attacks tissues in the lungs and
respiratory tract which could lead to lasting respiratory illnesses. It is definitely advantageous
not to get infected.
Mail in is secure enough, bunker boy is so scared of losing, it gives him nightmares. Someone, please hand him his pacifier
@Alex Hamilton Go away, troll.
@Alex Hamilton
No, you shouldn’t take anybody’s word for it, including the people on the right wing web sites that you automatically believe. You should do your own independent research and find out for yourself how well mail-in voting works.
Lol Democrats want to change the system because they lost last time.
amaka…a poison pacifier…lol
@Brother Sanguinary Don’t ask it questions, it gets paid to troll, not justify it’s trolling.
“Fixed, rigged, and a disaster.”
Looks like t’rump is projecting about his own failed presidency again. 🤔😆😅😂
@J M M Good one. Forgot about that one but really good and true!
@erospawn The bleach injections are having an effect.
@John DiGiacomo not to mention Hoover and FDR
Touche’
TRUMP is such a failure on this pandemic, he will blame everything & everybody on loosing …
PLEASE VOTE JOE BIDEN.
Regina Santos
How exactly is he a failure when the States are controlling everything?
Trp is a disgrace to. God’s
@Alex Hamilton Go away, troll.
@Alex Hamilton Oh that’s easy, IN EVERY POSSIBLE WAY.
Trump is going to rig the election! Just so that this narcissist can hope to safe face, for losing a job that he proved too ignorant and inept to handle!
Time for “operation orange peel “, remove him
😂😂😂. That was hilarious.
Operation orange peel😁😁😁😁😁
Trump lies.
Vote true. Vote blue.
When Trump attacks our democratic institutions, he is undermining the heart of America.
@John DiGiacomo no evidence of Russian collusion, that was Mr Mueller’s conclusion in his own words. He also stated that he is unable to produce any evidence of obstruction of justice. Your own impression is irrelevant.
Mr. Bright, now you’re flag out lying. Mueller stated in the report that despite evidence of collusion there was not enough evidence of conspiracy because Trump’s campaign committee failed to follow up due to incompetence, and the fact that documents may have been destroyed. He was also not permitted to investigate financial records which had to be handed off to another DOJ district to investigate. The Trump Tower meeting, and the fact Manaforte turned over campaign research alone were collusion but not conspiracy. Regarding the obstruction of justice and witness tampering charges, they were enumerated at the end of part two of the repirt, and in his testimony, Mueller was asked if these charges would have been filed against any defendant other than a sitting president, Mueller’s emphatic answer was yes. There isn’t a matter of ambiguity, it was a direct answer to a direct question. So you haven’t read the report, or you’re lying about it. There is a new version that has been ordered released that has Barr’s reactions removed which apparently show that Trump lied in his written answers and other evidence of collusion. I intend to read that version also.
@John DiGiacomo a conclusion is a conclusion, your interpretation of the details are irrelevant. I have given you Mr Mueller’s conclusion, if you do not like it then that is not my problem. It is like the impeachment farce when Mr Schiff claimed that he already had the evidence, but produced none at all, so they demanded more witnesses to add evidence to the evidence they never had in the first place. The Democrats were just digging for dirt, they are despicable and a disgrace to American politics.
The conclusion of the Mueller investigation is that the ten offenses were chargeable for anyone , but DOJ policy prevented Mueller from charging a sitting president. Once Biden is inaugurated on January 20, 2021, Trump will be charged with those, and a myriad of other charges from SDNY, the District of Columbia, the District of Virginia, and several state jurisdictions, as well as charges from the House Ethics Committee for violations of the emoluments clause, both domestic and international. Love in your little fantasy world. But Mueller’s conclusion was they were all chargeable crimes. His conclusion that he could not exonerate Trump was because he wasn’t allowed to prosecute Trump.
jock….amen. I would say the same thing about democrats attacking the conservative supreme court or the DOJ.
Remember in November . VOTE BLUE .
I would not vote for Donald even if he handed out gold toilet seats.
We have to cast our votes for Biden to be sure and get him out. VOTE BLUE.👍
Can’t wait to see Trump saying she is “fake news”.
*Let’s end this nightmare on November 3rd. Wear a Mask and VOTE HIM OUT. Then Trump can move into a new ‘gated community’ . . . a maximum-security fenced jail.*
Smart Women in Michigan WE NEED MORE IN CHARGE FOR A CHANGE !
trump is gonna steal the election by closing the post offices.
Live by lies, Dies by lies.November third is National Take Out the Trash Day. Vote Blue from top on down to the dog catcher.