Jocelyn Benson (D-Mich.) says, “Myself and my colleagues from all across the country have been working day and night … to ensure that our elections are safe, secure and able to happen on time.” Aired on 07/31/2020.

Michigan Sec. Of State Speaks Out Against Inaccurate Claims About Mail-In Voting | MSNBC