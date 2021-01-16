Microcosm Of Republican Rejection Of Democracy Seen In Michigan | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow looks at how Republicans in Michigan became untethered from democratic accountability and how the state's right wing extremists have become increasingly bold in rejecting the democratically elected government. Aired on 01/15/2021.
It just feels like Republicans are trying so hard to destroy America. 🤦♀️
Agreed! Similar to a kid playing checkers. When they can’t win they scramble the board so they can start over. Sad!
the republicans are against democracy.
@roger woodland Lefties Have LOST THEIR MINDS… Watch How They Act During A “Victory”, It Tells You What They Are..
@Lucas van VUUREN Trump has been impeached more times than he’s been elected.
Why is this not treason?
These people are traitors to the United States.
@Jaames Johnson traitor boy your dictator Putin keeps you cowards ignorant you traitor
Because treason has a very specific definition in the eyes of the US government and involves collusion with an outside party. These are terrorists within our own borders working on their own to end democracy.
@Megafauna Marsupial look I can appreciate you being kind to me but you have to understand where I’m coming from. Most conservatives I know are not well off by any stretch at all. I mean that’s the whole reason we got a crackpot like trump in the White House. It simply isn’t true. Look I will omit the fact that a lot of them are fighting to see old white people in power and if that’s what you mean then I’ll give that one up but it never seems to be how people word it. Besides I always get grouped in with those white guys, no I am not old but still, and I don’t like it. I fight for the same things you all do but when it comes to certain situations my argument is devalued based on the color of my skin or by family’s economic status. That isn’t fair. And if you ask me, there needs to be a different wording for this message if you guys want to get people who are on the fringe on your side.
@Syd Lawson okay that makes a bit more sense. Thank you for the clarification and not getting angry. I’m usually used to people on the left blowing up on me when I say this stuff so I was pleasantly surprised by yours and another replies response. I really appreciated that.
Voting for a Republican is voting to end voting.
@Jack D Shellback well most of them think daddy is their brother
@Vitalii Shapran There are definitely more than one party: )Democrats )Republicans )Trump Party )Green )Independents )Libertarians… So, let’s try to be civil as we sort out how to make the best civilized society of Americans that can appreciate their kind neighbors , and see them as an asset, rather than an obstacle. Look around you. 99.99% of the things you see were made by someone else; Appreciate that fact, and look at your neighbor as an asset rather than a hindrance. For the rest of the barbarians and rioters on both sides, you are not the majority, and never will be unless we all devolve into a calamity of hate.
No no no, its not the end of voting, it will become like voting was in Saddam Hussein Iraq and is in Kim Jong-un North Korea.
A vote for Trump will be a valid vote, all other votes are illegal votes, stolen from him..
This just in from rt.com, oann.com and newsmax.com
мы изобрели Трампа первым
@Vitalii Shapran yep, that’s why the Dems won the senate and the White House while holding the house! Thanks Trump!
The arrogance of ignorance should not be allowed to hijack a country? If only they invested the same energy in educating themselves!
@Rein Hart More opportunities, generally. Thinking of Europe.
@Borvo From your list of countries, how easy is it for a foreigner to move there, get a visa then become a citizen and take advantage of the ‘social mobility’? I think a citizen from each of those countries would probably have an easier time moving to us and being welcomed, than american going there. US colleges are full of foreign students too.
@Rein Hart It is easier than for a foreigner to come to the USA, especially after 4 years of our Moron-in-Chief, Trump.
In the past there used to be no problem to have a wife that you married in another country into the USA. I have friend who had lived in another country for 5 years and married a woman and had a son and since Trump’s revision of the immigration rules it took 9 months before he could bring his wife and sin into the USA.
@Rein Hart Actually, higher taxes very often, if not always, grant equal opportunities for everyone, in contrast to the choise the US has made, where your opportunities equal the weight of your wallet.
@Borvo Well that confirms what I originally said that other countries have their priorities in the right place. Furthermore, I stand corrected that other countries have better opportunities and its easier to move there apparently. Those observations are a shame for USA overall. I’m hopeful Biden will improve things for everyone and hold Trump accountable for his failures as an example to the world.
Why is it every time I hear about corruption it turns out to be republicans
@choi wan, johnny chong troll
Media bias, partially. You’re not entirely wrong, either, though.
@AlphaWolf098 so you’re saying every single media outlet out there ban together to report the same lie. You do know that’s just ridiculous. That’s like saying every republicans is a traitor because a good portion of them tried to insert Donald Hitler as president by force. My comment still stand every time someone is caught being corrupt it turns out being a republican. I don’t know 🤷🏽♂️. But I don’t blame the media.
the republican party is a criminal organization
Republican means (it meant this in Ancient Rome and still means the same today) … it means: We, the elite, know better than the ignorant masses. Read this:
@Baron Bar -Was a little too long to read right away but what l scanned was a polemic right up my alley. Will finish later. Nice to know there thinking people out there. Don’t quit.
@zora_noam flanneryGlad to hear. The intro is somewhat polemical, although everything stated is factual. You will find that it is solid factual analysis from page three to the end, and well sourced. Please share the link with others who might appreciate it.
A terrorist organisation
Democrats cheated on the election and should be eradicated. Hopefully the civil war will start soon.
So if they don’t want to live in a democracy… Go to Russia, China, or north korea. Pick one
@Guy Funtyme
Hey you all… did you know all the great developed democratic countries are social liberals?
Even the conservatives in those countries are to the left of American Democrats. Have you seen these civilized countries having free healthcare and free education for ALL their citizens? And doing it gun-free.
Try telling some facts to the Deplorable. Not that they will EVER understand FACTS or they would never be Deplorables.
@Matt C tRump told them that the virus is fake
@Vince de Simone Your icon rocks, and I already know what it symbolizes.. I’m not going to get triggered on this, because in my heart I know good cannot exist without evil. tRump kind of needed for this to happen, I have to give him some credit, as I have said in he past, good cannot exist without evil, and with evil comes something good. We have society that is being fed so many lies that it actually weeds out the , in layman’s terms, the thinkers from the sheep. Now I am not trying to degrade anyone, because I fall short a lot myself. People are dead and in mass graves. Their families destroyed. The balance is gone. Russia is not to blame, china is not to blame, we are all human beings and have been with each other since the beginning of time itself. What is the next step is he answer. Do we destroy each other? Evolve? or Leave our children to have to deal with the mess we created, or better yet, UNITE, and become more aware of WHO we are.
@Johnny Mauchline wait! why Panama? Panama is not a like conflict country and is not comunist.
i do not understand why u are mention Panama?
Voting republican is like flipping a coin for GOP or tea party.
nah. I think Voting GOP is more like pulling out a revolver, loading 3 of 6, spinning the wheel, pointing at a random black guy, and pulling the trigger. The ONLY reason we have not dealt with police reform is that the GOP and their voting base literally do not believe that there is a problem. The GOP Is ENTIRELY based on White Supremacy. THAT permeates EVERY aspect of their policy, politics, and ideology. It was not always true, but, and this may be a surprise to some, the past is dead. Whatever was done in Abraham Lincoln’s name in the 1960’s, NOW they are trying to rebuild the Confederacy in his name.
Voting Republican is voting for the end of democracy.
@Mossy horn Hunter you are so lost.
@uhadme u do know that Democrat is short for Democracy right?
I used to think republicans were for old fashion values and maybe Christianity but that flew out the door when trump was chosen.
@Mossy horn Hunter wow the person that got caught with an underage male here in Oklahoma was a REPUBLICAN in 2015 and was the gop.chair for tRump in this state.
The Republicans that continue to justify Trump’s bad behaviours, are Repugnant
Very frightening to anyone who cherishes our nation and our liberties.
@Pocket_Sand <---- Don't feed the troll
@Pocket_Sand hater!!! She’s the voice of our community! An the lead on MSNBC. Having to resort to a person’s sexual orientation versus their character, professionalism, and press credibility is just wrong!
@Pocket_Sand She only sounds like she is yelling to you because your volume is turned up too high.
And that anger you accuse Maddow of sounds like a projection of your own anger. After all you didn’t address one word of the content of what Rachel was talking about. Rachel is echoing what many others of been saying about the assault on the Michigan Capital was indeed a dry run for the fascist invasion of the US Capital!!
These terrorist aren’t wearing the normal attire because they can’t afford the leopard Snow White edition AR-15
A thousand Newt Gingrichs with bulletproof vests and access to guns, what could possibly go wrong?
By “guns” you mean assault rifles
But fortunately, just as little cardio. So that’s a point in favor of the US Military during the next battle.
More like Alex Jones ‘s
Can’t have HATRED without RED HAT
I never want to see a red hat ever again in my entire life, even if it’s not for trumplicans. 👎🏻
@Lisa Jo Poor dear! You’ve just revealed how fragile your mind is. It must be traumatic to be in mental turmoil, torment and outrage all of the time. I thought that womxn were strong and independent, brave and courageous, powerful and empowered. Have you not embraced your authenticity as a vibrant and thriving womxn; living your best life while you’re walking in your majestic truth? You’re oppressed by the patriarchy? Oh dear!
@Samudra Manthan You’re spelling is poor.
@ThankYouFor Leaving Trump’s Party Cult And you’re adorable!
@Samudra Manthan I know.
I live in Michigan and believe me, they are here, but so are we! Michigan did turn blue when it counted. That’s what truly matters!
Thank you Michigan!
“M Go Blue”… has a whole new meaning now, I thank God My Sweet Home of Michigan was Blue and by a landslide…💙
Mitch McConnell was the one who showed them that the goal of any elected official is to thwart the actions of the other party.
THIS LADY IS DEEP RIGHT . AMERICANS WIL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY CARRYING THUGS. THIS IS COMING FROM A VEIT NAM ERA VETERAN MARINE.
Don’t forget Gingrich, Limbaugh, Cheney & Rumsfeld, those are the pos guys that taught McTurtle a lot of his tricks. This has been going on since Reagan.
@daniel harris Ok, I agree entirely, sir! But with all due respect, I don’t think the all caps will change any hearts or minds. However, I would never argue you haven’t earned the right, sir!
@Brandy Courvoisier That’s a very optimistic take. “What goes around comes around.” Like something cyclical is happening?
I’m thinking more along the lines of “What spirals downward is likely to crash.”
I’m not a historian or a political scientist, but I do read a lot of different viewpoints and many who study democracies, coups, regime changes, responsiveness to voter opinion seem to be under the impression things are simply worse. Not at a low point in some cycle, just generally degraded.
Republicans: “Hillary’s emails are a threat to our national security!”
Also Republicans:
@Aquarius Lyfe I’ve been alive 31 years, through the WEIRDEST times and in America and The generations before I was born echoed in MY era very loud so I feel I have the right and knowledge, through research to say Racist whites, and by Trumps vote count, MOST whites are racist, the ones who aren’t is about 2% (rough guestimate). Throughout the years these “people” use certain political affiliation to use and abuse other people, mainly those of color and “disenfranchised” whites AKA “N lovers” as they would call them.
The only reason we have any of the “integration” is because it was beneficial to destroying blacks, Hispanics and natives while lining the pockets of the wealthiest whites and growing the booming economy in America. Slave wages, all of this is intertwined. From redlining to banks not giving loans to blacks, natives and Hispanics to the government funding a “white flight” we now know the truth of everything.
With that being said, after the “party switch” There have been a few Democrat and they’ve grown through out the years, who have been beneficial to fixing andor giving the benefits that most Americans enjoy. It was ALWAYS Democrats after the 1900’s who wanted to “give” and “support” society the way it was meant to be. I looked it up and it’s not very hard to. THE SAME WAY THE ACTOR RONALD REGAN TRICKED THESE IDIOTS INTO A MEDIA BASED GOVERNMENT RUN BY TAX EVADING CORPORATIONS IS THE SAME WAY DRUMPF MADE THESE PEOPLE BELIEVE HE WAS GOING TO “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”!!!
That saying is MEANT to evoke the racist past times where WHITES were benefiting from everything while “Colored people” suffered.
@Bmore MODs I actually pity people like you. trump played you for an imbecile.
@Liss Clark Education is YOUR worst nightmare.
And YOU are irrelevant. Deal with it.
@Bunn E. Fartz We will be impeaching the 2 of these corrupt cheating losers for international election fraud 🤣🤣. You still see. Disgusting Joe will never be our president 🤪
@Liss Clark tell trump to get out of his bunker
Every time we hear about anything pertaining to “steal” or “corruption” it’s always dealing with republicans
Republican = projection
Republicans as perpetrators… even though they’re the same one’s accusing the other side.
Can we stop calling them “armed protestors?” Protestors use their voices and wave signs and banners. The people who show up brandishing weapons are NOT “protestors,” they are TERRORISTS.
What about Black Panthers?
@Mohammad Lutfor That’s literal whataboutism. So, what about them then?
@Mohammad Lutfor What about Elmer J Fud?
Are they not “pro-democracy” protestors?
Trump says he was fighting for democracy.
74 million Americans believe him.
@thulomanchay Well, you know how stupid the average person is? By definition, half of them are stupider than that.
They did nothing when they went after a Governor and we weren’t totally outrage. We emboldened these fantastic. Democracy my foot…
Michigan certainly made the right choice electing her, she is a strong courageous woman and admired everywhere and proved that women are not to emotionally to lead.