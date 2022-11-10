Recent Post
52 comments
Arizona and Nevada need to get their acts together.
I want to know one thing; can anyone answer this? Why would anyone, I mean anyone, vote for democrooks and their agenda to destroy your country? Something wrong with the heads of these people! I think mentally ill people that vote, like the ones that vote for Democrooks shouldn’t be allowed to vote! Don’t let the mentally ill vote, period! that will wipe out the democrooks.
@Marvin Westmaas the UK actually has quite a few shootings, thing is it’s gang members shooting gang members, and it goes mostly unreported. Do some research you’ll see that I’m right.
Seriously! A damn joke
Maths is hard Arizona!
Biden family are CRIMINALS
Even with the house by 3 it’s a nightmare for McCarty. Even then he has to hope no dies or retires and it flips with a special election.
Fingers crossed…..
@Faith & Freedom That’s his first language?
Fetterman is disabled
@Faith & Freedom if you really couldn’t understand what he was saying. The problem is you. I feel bad for people like you. Feeling the need to correct spelling and grammar mistakes is a YouTube comment section. Is your self worth so low this is the only way you can make yourself feel superior?.
@SCOTT MILLER Yep. And Pennsylvania voters are stupid.
No one tell John King about the chicken on Stephen Colbert. Unless it’s hilarious 🐔👀
Thank you for this update.
You’re welcome
Down with the Democratic Party, long live the Republican Party!
There’s a whole lotta infighting in the GOP — good luck w that!
So Republicans take the house
All eyes on Geoegia for the Senate
The fact that people still watch CNN is hilarious to me
A country that needs more than 24h to count votes should not give lecture to others about democracy.
USA should be ashamed of themselves and start fixing issues inside their own country before trying to interfere worldwide.
24 hours isn’t enough for some to count their votes?
@Joe and The Ho Gotta Go disrespectful name but again no it’s not, there’s zero evidence for voter fraud.
…..fraud needs to be water tight to succeed. They need to keep the war in Ukraine going. The people don’t have a say anymore. Watching from UK with popcorn…..cos it’s coming here.
USA has high proficiency in math!
@Kyle Smith is it? i mean we didnt have these issues before biden. covid is gone early voting is a month why still mail in. no way to track that vote
Making the fraudulent election believable takes time.
Why it takes weeks now to count votes? Especially for House seats.
This is what I don’t understand…
Why it takes less than 24 hours to count 90% of the votes, but it take a month to count 10%?
交易没谈好
Cheating takes time.
@some guy unfortunately they do not have the ability to stop and think, which is why they believe all the horse sht they are fed.
@some guy That is an easy one.. they want you to think that the results aren’t fraudulent so that it gives an impression you just need to vote harder.. both sides are part of the same political scam…
i like how the entire country is red except the areas that have big cities
@Kevin Gates I live in the city and I know a lot of dumb people there too.
@Kevin Gates “low educated” aka not brainwashed by liberal academia.
@Kevin Gates The large blue cities are because of the massive population of poors and immigrants… not because of master’s degrees bro.
@Kevin Gates “bud”
Omg he sounds so tired. I hope he gets some good rest after this.
Yes In a coffin preferably
we also have ability to impeach governors presidents etc. plus freedom to really get upset and MARCH on any capitol, state or federal if most of us think things are way out of whack to much…AND NOT GET MACHINE GUNNED…and even in our constitution 2/3 of states in agreement can even make a NEW constitution or other drastic measures
they need to fix these mail-in ballots rules. If you want a mail-in ballot: 1) show ID 2) must registered to vote in that state and county 4 months BEFORE the election 3) mall-in ballots must mailed in 3 weeks before the election and accouted/tallied 1 week before election.
Because what we got ain’t working.
It is a state by state rule. Write your congressman / state legislators for change in your voting rules
How do we go from knowing the results all my life in one day to a week later ???
Count the damn ballots.
dems and the mail in ballot. we didnt have issues before biden there is a truck somewhere waiting to pull up at the last minute and make the dem in that race win.
Cause they cheating ?
Its always been the same. Its just easier when the results arent as close.
@M K You sound bitter. They recounted everything every time and yall still lose.
I find it kind of sad that he doesn’t even try to hide his bias for the Democratic party. Just straight up assuring viewers that democrats can still win the house and senate, and oh look how many governors democrats got.
I am from Saudi Arabia and I hope that the wonderful Republican President of the United States will be Donald Trump, and long live the Republican American people (disgrace to democracy)
One point about our so called ( democracy )
California has a population of approximately 32 million people but has only (2 U.S.Senators )
Look at the latest state population figures and you will see that it would take about ( 20 states ) combined population to equal that of California .
Meaning 40 U.S. Senator understand
Wow that really democratic
A reporter saying “we” refferring to dems??? Im not shocked