TOPICS:
October 18, 2020

 

Midwestern states in the U.S. have seen a rise in coronavirus cases, becoming the newest hotspot. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains how to get the public to comply with Covid-19 mandates and restrictions.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

54 Comments on "Midwestern States Become New Covid-19 Hotspot As Cases Spike | MSNBC"

  1. The Mean Liberal | October 18, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    The Covid Tour is selling out nationwide.

  2. sierra ozemok | October 18, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    george carlin

    • Roger H | October 18, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Golden Girl shhh, the msnbc views can’t understand those facts

    • Roger H | October 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @King Schultz BLM caused multiple states billions in damages, and all the people who were killed were in the wrong except Floyed who guys seem to forgot about and just moved on to whatever fit your Marxist narrative at the time, you aren’t for blacks you use them for political pandering and narrative pushing

    • willie arriola | October 18, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Golden Girl if only Crazy Trump didn’t politicized the virus, more people wouldn’t have died, co-morbidity factor or not. Trump took a political gamble on the virus. He called it a Democrat hoax, and said it will miraculously go away. If it did miraculously went away it would have been a huge political gain. Taking no responsibility and admitting his mistakes, which is not his strong suit, and singing the same old song, The crazy president continue to jeopardize the old and the weak.

    • Roald Shakleton | October 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      What else are these nuts deficient in? I would hate living in an area where education is reviled and ignorance is celebrated.

    • Me Me | October 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @King Schultz
      ORANGE MAN BAD!

  3. RAY RAY | October 18, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Taiwan has had 7 deaths for 25 million people since this started

    • OCCUPANDI TEMPORIS | October 18, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      Trump low IQ CULT GOP 2016-2020……Self destructing Trump CLUSTER F**K😷…….100%

    • makingadifference | October 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @J You do? B4 u say it was the President let me tell u first you are wrong. He never said that and I dare you to prove it. Additionally you have no idea what you’re talking about regarding the virus. Like I said: No people have ever stopped a virus with the tactics we are using. If that were possible vaccines wouldn’t exist.

    • Cloud Rouju | October 18, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Tiffany Davis Yes and also there is no “Taiwanese exceptionalism” too. People there would actually feel ashamed if a thought like “I don’t care if other people get sick and die as long as I get my haircut” pops in their mind. On the other hand, Americans shouted this out loud, proudly.

    • joe boxer | October 18, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @gozzilla177 If you believe that will happen, I have some ocean front property in Oklahoma I would love to sell you.

    • munsta007 | October 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @A H and when the top 5% realize they can avoid paying this increase they will leave the US and bring their businesses with them. And the government will get 0%… And the they’ll target the middle class who don’t have the luxury to use tax havens and tax shields to safeguard their income.

  4. man onion | October 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Yawn

  5. axel4196 | October 18, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    ‘Pandemic fatigue’… Riiiight. When you start hearing terms like that, then you know people lack the strength and fortitude to see this crisis through.

  6. TimeKeeper Revelations | October 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Strange all the maps are different.. ?

  7. CR1545 | October 18, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    thats the night when the lights went out in Georgia

  8. stephen b | October 18, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    Let’s all put our heads under the covers..

  9. Kyle Frybow | October 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Weird… Swing states at the heart of the “3rd wave”

  10. David Crockett | October 18, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Smokescreen 2020 = Covid-19

  12. Drew Jones | October 18, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Lol

  13. Michael Shepherd | October 18, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    LMAO

  14. MegLeeAnn | October 18, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Also “comply” with what specific authority. The media? The governor?

  15. DannonM1 | October 18, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    😂🤣😂

  16. mmmASMR | October 18, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Love no one is believing this bs

    • Nick Marsh | October 18, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      You love hundreds of thousands of Americans have died? You want more ignorance to be spread so the virus can hurt more families? Pretty heartless

  17. Elaine McCarty | October 18, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    The people who play doctors on television never even appear to be intelligent anymore. If they are real doctors they must have rushed them through medical school to be ready for the new world pandemic.

  18. Danny Davis | October 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Really nobody cares about your Al’s reports stop trying to keep me safe I can do that I’m grown there’s a lot of bad things it’s killing people more than just this Coronavirus

  19. Anna Marie Kimball | October 18, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    Hmmm. With all the fake news on MSNBC, HOW DO I KNOW THIS IS TRUE.

  20. I BZ | October 18, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    When you let the blind lead the seeing.

