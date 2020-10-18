Midwestern states in the U.S. have seen a rise in coronavirus cases, becoming the newest hotspot. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains how to get the public to comply with Covid-19 mandates and restrictions.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Midwestern States Become New Covid-19 Hotspot As Cases Spike | MSNBC