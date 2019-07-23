Julia Ainsley, national security reporter for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about her interview with a 17-year-old migrant boy about the time he spent at a border detention facility in Yuma, Arizona where older children tried to take care of younger children both for their health and to avoid the ire of the guards.
Migrant Boy Describes Harsh Conditions At Yuma Border Detention | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
I live not far from the border. This is all terrifying. These are children. Don’t people understand that?
Dear liberal, aren’t the so called asylum seekers coming in a red state?….duh…
I feel bad for the average American man that works..he has to pay child support for his kis, he helps support his step kids. Now the liberals are asking him to support so called asylum seeker kids…by bringing them in being in public government housing food stamps ect.
This nation kills more babies each year then people who died in the whole holocaust… probably why few people care….
I’m from Canada and I don’t know a single person who isn’t disgusted by whats going on at the U.S. Mexico border. Yet I discuss the issue online with Amercans and it seems like half of them either don’t care about it or are even happy about the way these asylum seekers are being treated. Its heartbreaking.
Matthew 25:35-40 New International Version (NIV)
35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
37 “Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? 38 When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? 39 When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’
40 “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’
Intel inside : “God can do anything,” is right. And, that INCLUDES making an irrevocable decision. He is TRUTH, and will NOT break his Word, for he IS the Word. He will NOT break his promises. Those who abuse children, corrupt children, or suffer that to happen on their watch, KNOWINGLY, will NOT be forgiven. That was Christ’s last word on the topic. Don’t go looking for loopholes, where there are NONE. Jesus CAN put an end to Gravity, but he’s not going to do that, for the sake of those who deserted Him, especially whilst claiming to be His apostles. Live with the TRUTH and you’re life will go easier, son
You’re no Christian.
And if you’re not a Christian or religious – check out the Statue of Liberty and, oh yes, the Constitution.
And instead, t’rump is spending his time trying to get ASAP Rocky out of Swedish jail?🤔
smh…😕
@Margaret Nicol
Lets hope he only keeps his white racists vote
Yeah, he’s an American citizen. Dummy….
@Walt Schmidt Yep. Shame the last one had to wait so long for Trump he died.
This isn’t a funding issue, this is just being cruel on purpose.
@Happy Hiker exactly.
@Happy Hiker Yea right. That’s why Trump’s taking away your healthcare. It will be your turn next.
Well the Dems are to blame so ..
Lights on day and night, forced sleep standing.
THat was inhuman, typical authoritarian interrogative tactics.
@Margaret Nicol And the only reason Trump is president is that the DNC failed to confront Clinton after her sabotaging of the Sanders campaign. No sympathy for criminal conduct.
Go home if you don’t like it.
@Rob Perry Again, I agree. Trump is a criminal.
@Walt Schmidt Don’t like what?
Down with the Orange Queen! Down with Ronald Chump!
Latinos are amazing when it comes to younger siblings or, as in this case, younger kids in general.
Obviously the illegals are the CBP employees, the ones who commit these human rights abuses, and the ones who permit them. Anyone who did not report AND blow the whistle on these abuses is guilty of these CRIMES as well. Every employee in everyone of these facilities needs to be investigated, dismissed, and/or prosecuted as dictated by the LAW.
Obscuring his facial image is good but I think it is also prudent to obscure the voice of this migrant boy only because- I hate to think what would happen if his “keepers” knew he was speaking out. #heartbreaking
Yes, I would like to know why he was able to be interviewed– if he was let out, where did he go next?
Did nobody listen to the reporter’s account? She explained that the child had been in CBP custody for 11 days and was now living with his father. They both required some persuasion to “sit down” and talk to the reporter…
The trump Administration KNEW EXACTLY WHAT THEY WERE DOING! They wanted these children to be sexually assaulted & physically abused either by the Border Patrol agents or at the very least by the other potential teenage predators amongst them. No one with half a brain, decency or a heart would keep children in these deplorable & unsafe conditions.
These are literally concentration camps & baby prisons.
Yes, and anyone supporting this great evil is supporting the demonic…👹
Death-row inmates are treated with more respect. This is shameful.
They are citizens, illegal aliens aren’t.
@Walt Schmidt ALL human beings deserve to be treated with respect. Your country’s treatment of these children is disgraceful.
Dear dumb liberals tell them not to come its is simple….our facilities are not designed to hold that many people.
Sadly, Trumps base is a godless one, Yet they hide behind the Bible when they seem fit.
Sadly, Trumps base is a godless one, Yet they hide behind the Bible when they deem it helps them.
If they are prochoice… then they are Godless.
@Tony Mario pro choice advocates spend millions on saving baby’s from being aborted but not 1 dollar when a baby is born from there efforts to save life or complain when another mother needs child care or food stamps
These are crimes against humanity. Another reason Trump will end up in jail. So will his people who did nothing to stop it.
This crushes my soul….. and the fact that I am powerless to do anything…. right now. It hurts me to hear another’s pain, anguish, and hopelessness
You are not powerless we all have voices they do not…. Speak out ring your local politicians voice your revulsion at this and demand it not be done in your name…. These people think they are representing the will of the American people.
This must be the torture trump is wanting & talking about. America has become dehumanised & heartless these are CHILDREN!!!! This is what you get when money is your God.
“Cruelty is the Point”
(for the MAGA cult.)
I believe this account 100%. I know what he said about asking what time it is is true. I have been in jail and that is exactly what the officers tell you when you ask them the time. “What, you have somewhere to be?” “”You have an important appointment or what?”. No they are not inconsistent, these comments are right up their alley.
The Shining Sociopath on the Hill.
Disgusting behaviour by the American goverment and yet you all observe and do nothing.