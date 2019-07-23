Julia Ainsley, national security reporter for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about her interview with a 17-year-old migrant boy about the time he spent at a border detention facility in Yuma, Arizona where older children tried to take care of younger children both for their health and to avoid the ire of the guards.

Migrant Boy Describes Harsh Conditions At Yuma Border Detention | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC