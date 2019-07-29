The president on Sunday doubled down on criticizing House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and his Baltimore-area congressional district, going so far as to call Rep. Cummings 'racist.' The panel discusses.

Mika: President Donald Trump's Tweets Are Beyond Offensive, Beyond Inaccurate | Morning Joe | MSNBC