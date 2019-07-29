The president on Sunday doubled down on criticizing House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and his Baltimore-area congressional district, going so far as to call Rep. Cummings 'racist.' The panel discusses.
Mika: President Donald Trump's Tweets Are Beyond Offensive, Beyond Inaccurate | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Donald Trump is right now offending Scandinavia declaring Sweden to be a banana republic where you can buy prisoners out of jail (Bail) and where the country leader can intervene in the process of the courts (presidential pardon). There are no such things in our democracies! However, seeing the pop figures can contact your president and urge him to insult other nations really baffles us here in Scandinavia!
The racism in the USA is another issue. As are the prison camps on the border. Please tell us you are not turning fascist!
As a Dutchmen I support Sweden, the USA has become a fascist country.
@Charlie Brown According to Trump: That’s right. But I’m talking about the American singer (ASAP) arrested for street violence in Sweden who will have to face trial this week. Trump tries to get him released without a trial because he is American. We do not have a banana republic here and as the Swedish prime minister replied: Here all are equal to the law (Unlike in the USA).
@Fred Midtgaard Right now, Donald Trump, that piece of sh** makes me so boiling and raging mad, I can’t even read people’s posted messages correctly. My bad sir. Please keep up the good work! 😡😕😬🙂😏😊
@Charlie Brown I feel with you my friend! The USA does not deserve that man!
trump is obviously mentally ill. Are where do mentally ill people belong. *Certainly not in the primary position of leading a country, ESPECIALLY NOT the most powerful country in the world.* No, you lock them up permanently in an Asylum. _THAT’S WHERE trump belongs._
Couldn’t have any more rats and roaches (and lizards) than tRump tower. They’re just the two legged kind and now they’re infesting the DC area and the whites only house. Spread Lizardizm. Iguana Trump is real!
FACTS💯💯😂😂😂😂😂😳😳😳😳
Come to think that Few days ago Trump went to rallies saying that Omar hates USA because “she said disrespectful things about our country”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUz6BXwM54E
Gracey Phillips VOTE Blue!! Save us from this madman
Did you ever think we would have come to this in 2019? He is a pathetic draft dodger. A racist and a self prophet.
Time for him to go back to where he came from…but I don’t think they want him either!
I guess he should just play golf all the time, like the so-called president, how much money is spent on THAT?
Aaron Boren Except Trump is not waiving the expenses that are incurred by The President going almost exclusively to his own properties, that includes the hotel rooms for his entourage and the golf course fees & golf cart rentals for the Secret Service Agents protecting The President!!! He has made the Government pay upwards of $300,000 just for his golfing trips and the Profits Go Straight Into The President’s Pocket Because He’s The First President To Not Divest From His Business Interests, THEY MADE JIMMY CARTER SELL HIS PEANUT FARM WHEN HE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT!!!!!
Remember attacking Oblamo for his travel expenses? tRump increased it with his personal trips every weekend to play golf in florida a sgit hole state
We spend more on his golf than what he wants to reduce food programs in this country that help real people.
$100 million of taxpayers’ money at last count.
Billie Matteo The poorest of the poor rely on food stamps, and single mothers rely on WIC, the program that provides formula and milk to their babies. It’s truly disgusting when you think that he’s cutting 3 million people off their lifeline!
Why are people still calling this criminal a President. He doesn’t earn this kind of respect. Never seen such a disrespectful character in my life.
On December 8, 2015, Bernie Sanders said of Baltimore, “You would think you were in a third world country… in which there are hundreds of buildings that are uninhabitable.” For that, he was applauded by a black audience in Baltimore. Where was the outrage then? Why wasn’t Bernie called racist? You are all such phonies!
dutchpy dutchpy he’s definitely earned my respect!
WTF is Trump talking about? a couple of blocks down the street from The White House is a Ghetto and people living in Rat infested neighborhoods, when they show you The White House, they only show you The White House and that area, but they never show the Ghettoes around the corner from the White House, why don’t Trump clean those Ghettoes up first before he speaks about Baltimore.
Mary Maze I didn’t hear anyone freak out when Bernie said Baltimore looked like a 3rd world country
The White House is rat infested. The rats have a name. Trump. It is time to fumigate.
I wonder if Trump knows that his son-in-law’s company owns several apartment complexes in Baltimore.
But its ok for your Mother to still BREED live Maggots in her panties and Crotch for your midnight snack ??
House full of neanderthal cave animals!!
@Abolish the liberals america love it or leave it I have seen rats and rodents on both sides. Not just in this term, but in 3 decades. Trump is right and wrong. From the top, we country must keep help one another and not individuals. From a veteran to the nation, stop pointing the finger.
Trump is not fit to be president. When can the American people remove this person from power? The Russians must love the guy.
*This country’s biggest infestation problem is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.*
Indeed! Just wait until this satanist TRAITOR in d white house leaves, then well get disgusting surprises from the republikkkans!
Yes all of the dirt bag democrat liberals in the Congress especilly that RACIST DIRT BAG CUMMINGS…..
@Old Timer wow please do show us all your ignorance…
@Old Timer Way to not know what 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is, sport. Or do you usually present non sequiturs in place of actual thought and arguments?
If he got away with “go back to where you came from”, he’ll get away with anything.
At this point Republicans are either scared of opposing their dear leader or they agree with the racism.
Cummings doesn’t do jack 4 Baltimore spends al his time Trashing our Great President !
The gop are the “Good Germans” of the 21st Century.
trumpf calling Cummings racist is rich. trumpf is trying to deflect and divert the conversation away from his own behavior.
Inappropriate Mushroom do you even English?!?
How long has the congressman had to clean up Baltimore?
That’s his game. And racism. And cruelty. His base eats it up.
Margo you cheered when Obama was insulting people.
He Clearly hates our country. USA! USA! USA! We are Not represented by one person. We are USA! An United country.
You got the message, color and race make zero difference
*Mick Mulvaney, now there’s a rodent*
Real Patriot you have a much much too high opinion of little mick condom fail.
All lies, fear and false equivalence that makes me puke. Looks like rats in WH want to bring back Civil War.
Trump doesn’t wanna hide it anymore… officially racist
Stable racist
Americans need to protest to start impeachment inquirys on Trump like Puerto Rico got Rossello to resign 😡!!!!
he would never resign, because it means prison when he doesnt have the “protection” of sitting president
CC you’re right. It’s time we come together like PR. Greece, France, and Hong Kong . When government doesn’t work the people hit the streets👍👍
Is this not Trump bad-mouthing the USA??? Last I checked, Baltimore IS part of the United States right?
A sit hole city
Cummings is a tool of the left
Baby Finster yep, a shithole city just like East St. Louis that average civilized people avoid.
@Sask Sun seekers That’s harsh, Rollback put out what he was told was a fact, and you just up and blew it out of the water. Kudos.😊
The orange one needs to stay in his lane.
New York health inspectors found a rat and rodent infested mess when they visited his restaurant in Manhattan a couple of weeks ago.
The projector in chief.
Did you know that mar a Lago has been cited 73 times for health code violations and Jared kushner properties in Baltimore have been cited 170 times for violations
Trump spends more time dogging out America than anyone!
NY and DC are no better or worse, so why is trump focused on Baltimore 🤔
Gregg O’Neill Prince Jarod owns 11,000 rental units across Baltimore and Essex Counties…these have been cited, rodent infested, egregious situations for tenants who are terrorized and then sued by Kushner’s real estate. King Rat need look no further than his own brew for helping to perpetuate the conditions and 💩 he spews on a daily basis. Peace 🙏💫
this disgusting troll associates everything about himself upon others. we need some rat traps in the oval office!
Hey trump if you’re not happy about America you can leave and go back to Russia.