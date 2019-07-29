Mika: President Donald Trump’s Tweets Are Beyond Offensive, Beyond Inaccurate | Morning Joe | MSNBC

July 29, 2019

 

The president on Sunday doubled down on criticizing House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and his Baltimore-area congressional district, going so far as to call Rep. Cummings 'racist.' The panel discusses.
Mika: President Donald Trump's Tweets Are Beyond Offensive, Beyond Inaccurate | Morning Joe | MSNBC

65 Comments on "Mika: President Donald Trump’s Tweets Are Beyond Offensive, Beyond Inaccurate | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Fred Midtgaard | July 29, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump is right now offending Scandinavia declaring Sweden to be a banana republic where you can buy prisoners out of jail (Bail) and where the country leader can intervene in the process of the courts (presidential pardon). There are no such things in our democracies! However, seeing the pop figures can contact your president and urge him to insult other nations really baffles us here in Scandinavia!
    The racism in the USA is another issue. As are the prison camps on the border. Please tell us you are not turning fascist!

    • Bert Nijhof | July 29, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      As a Dutchmen I support Sweden, the USA has become a fascist country.

    • Fred Midtgaard | July 29, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @Charlie Brown According to Trump: That’s right. But I’m talking about the American singer (ASAP) arrested for street violence in Sweden who will have to face trial this week. Trump tries to get him released without a trial because he is American. We do not have a banana republic here and as the Swedish prime minister replied: Here all are equal to the law (Unlike in the USA).

    • Charlie Brown | July 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @Fred Midtgaard Right now, Donald Trump, that piece of sh** makes me so boiling and raging mad, I can’t even read people’s posted messages correctly. My bad sir. Please keep up the good work! 😡😕😬🙂😏😊

    • Fred Midtgaard | July 29, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      @Charlie Brown I feel with you my friend! The USA does not deserve that man!

    • Just For Fun | July 29, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      trump is obviously mentally ill. Are where do mentally ill people belong. *Certainly not in the primary position of leading a country, ESPECIALLY NOT the most powerful country in the world.* No, you lock them up permanently in an Asylum. _THAT’S WHERE trump belongs._

  2. flordeamapolita | July 29, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    Couldn’t have any more rats and roaches (and lizards) than tRump tower. They’re just the two legged kind and now they’re infesting the DC area and the whites only house. Spread Lizardizm. Iguana Trump is real!

  3. Gracey Phillips | July 29, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Come to think that Few days ago Trump went to rallies saying that Omar hates USA because “she said disrespectful things about our country”.

  4. Jim Kilpatrick | July 29, 2019 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    I guess he should just play golf all the time, like the so-called president, how much money is spent on THAT?

    • Zane Revai | July 29, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      Aaron Boren Except Trump is not waiving the expenses that are incurred by The President going almost exclusively to his own properties, that includes the hotel rooms for his entourage and the golf course fees & golf cart rentals for the Secret Service Agents protecting The President!!! He has made the Government pay upwards of $300,000 just for his golfing trips and the Profits Go Straight Into The President’s Pocket Because He’s The First President To Not Divest From His Business Interests, THEY MADE JIMMY CARTER SELL HIS PEANUT FARM WHEN HE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT!!!!!

    • Bradford Krull | July 29, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      Remember attacking Oblamo for his travel expenses? tRump increased it with his personal trips every weekend to play golf in florida a sgit hole state

    • Billie Matteo | July 29, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      We spend more on his golf than what he wants to reduce food programs in this country that help real people.

    • Margo | July 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      $100 million of taxpayers’ money at last count.

    • Margo | July 29, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Billie Matteo The poorest of the poor rely on food stamps, and single mothers rely on WIC, the program that provides formula and milk to their babies. It’s truly disgusting when you think that he’s cutting 3 million people off their lifeline!

  5. dutchpy dutchpy | July 29, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Why are people still calling this criminal a President. He doesn’t earn this kind of respect. Never seen such a disrespectful character in my life.

    • MajorMovieDeal | July 29, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      On December 8, 2015, Bernie Sanders said of Baltimore, “You would think you were in a third world country… in which there are hundreds of buildings that are uninhabitable.” For that, he was applauded by a black audience in Baltimore. Where was the outrage then? Why wasn’t Bernie called racist? You are all such phonies!

    • Brady Smith | July 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      dutchpy dutchpy he’s definitely earned my respect!

    • Mary Maze | July 29, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      WTF is Trump talking about? a couple of blocks down the street from The White House is a Ghetto and people living in Rat infested neighborhoods, when they show you The White House, they only show you The White House and that area, but they never show the Ghettoes around the corner from the White House, why don’t Trump clean those Ghettoes up first before he speaks about Baltimore.

    • Brady Smith | July 29, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Mary Maze I didn’t hear anyone freak out when Bernie said Baltimore looked like a 3rd world country

  6. adrian jubb | July 29, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    The White House is rat infested. The rats have a name. Trump. It is time to fumigate.

    • murray1575 | July 29, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      I wonder if Trump knows that his son-in-law’s company owns several apartment complexes in Baltimore.

    • Bobby Nelson | July 29, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      But its ok for your Mother to still BREED live Maggots in her panties and Crotch for your midnight snack ??

    • Melvin K. | July 29, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      House full of neanderthal cave animals!!

    • MrKMilano | July 29, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Abolish the liberals america love it or leave it I have seen rats and rodents on both sides. Not just in this term, but in 3 decades. Trump is right and wrong. From the top, we country must keep help one another and not individuals. From a veteran to the nation, stop pointing the finger.

  7. Dave Brownburg | July 29, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Trump is not fit to be president. When can the American people remove this person from power? The Russians must love the guy.

  8. NPC AFRO | July 29, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    *This country’s biggest infestation problem is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.*

    • Johanna Hidalgo | July 29, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      Indeed! Just wait until this satanist TRAITOR in d white house leaves, then well get disgusting surprises from the republikkkans!

    • Old Timer | July 29, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      Yes all of the dirt bag democrat liberals in the Congress especilly that RACIST DIRT BAG CUMMINGS…..

    • Sask Sun seekers | July 29, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Old Timer wow please do show us all your ignorance…

    • McDermott Patrick | July 29, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Old Timer Way to not know what 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is, sport. Or do you usually present non sequiturs in place of actual thought and arguments?

  9. Kaiza | July 29, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    If he got away with “go back to where you came from”, he’ll get away with anything.

    At this point Republicans are either scared of opposing their dear leader or they agree with the racism.

  10. larry fulkerson | July 29, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    trumpf calling Cummings racist is rich. trumpf is trying to deflect and divert the conversation away from his own behavior.

  11. and1 shoes | July 29, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    He Clearly hates our country. USA! USA! USA! We are Not represented by one person. We are USA! An United country.

  12. Real Patriot | July 29, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    *Mick Mulvaney, now there’s a rodent*

  13. Samuel Boachie | July 29, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t wanna hide it anymore… officially racist

  14. Cheryl Clark | July 29, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Americans need to protest to start impeachment inquirys on Trump like Puerto Rico got Rossello to resign 😡!!!!

    • Danny Boyd | July 29, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      he would never resign, because it means prison when he doesnt have the “protection” of sitting president

    • Curtis Bynum | July 29, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      CC you’re right. It’s time we come together like PR. Greece, France, and Hong Kong . When government doesn’t work the people hit the streets👍👍

  15. Baby Finster | July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Is this not Trump bad-mouthing the USA??? Last I checked, Baltimore IS part of the United States right?

  16. Power corrupts | July 29, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    The orange one needs to stay in his lane.

    New York health inspectors found a rat and rodent infested mess when they visited his restaurant in Manhattan a couple of weeks ago.
    The projector in chief.

    • Dennis Manson | July 29, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      Did you know that mar a Lago has been cited 73 times for health code violations and Jared kushner properties in Baltimore have been cited 170 times for violations

  17. Louise K | July 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Trump spends more time dogging out America than anyone!

  18. Gregg O'Neill | July 29, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    NY and DC are no better or worse, so why is trump focused on Baltimore 🤔

    • Ken Germano | July 29, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      Gregg O’Neill Prince Jarod owns 11,000 rental units across Baltimore and Essex Counties…these have been cited, rodent infested, egregious situations for tenants who are terrorized and then sued by Kushner’s real estate. King Rat need look no further than his own brew for helping to perpetuate the conditions and 💩 he spews on a daily basis. Peace 🙏💫

  19. Danny Boyd | July 29, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    this disgusting troll associates everything about himself upon others. we need some rat traps in the oval office!

  20. Thomas Chan | July 29, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Hey trump if you’re not happy about America you can leave and go back to Russia.

