October 29, 2019

 

Nearly three weeks after the vice president said he had 'no objection' to releasing a reconstructed transcript of his phone call with the leader of Ukraine, the administration is divided on whether it could help or hurt Trump's cause. Carol Lee discusses. Aired on 10/29/19.
29 Comments on "Mike Pence Navigates ‘Careful Balance’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Kvoth Gamer | October 29, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Who wants to tell the republicans Pence and Barr will soon be impeached as well?

  2. Ron Cox | October 29, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Pence is a liar. He cannot uphold the Constitution either.

  3. KesselRunner606 | October 29, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    A feckless, empty suit.

  4. 88Gibson LesPaul | October 29, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    As George Will said about Pence, “It’s governance by groveling” to Trump.

    • Ryan Gettig | October 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Oleaginous rings a Bell as well:)Not A CHristian on any level.

    • dropbearattack | October 29, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      grovelance?

    • 88Gibson LesPaul | October 29, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Ryan Gettig Oh yeah! You read it too! We live in the Age of Perpetual Nausea.
      As for Trump being a Christian….it boggles the mind to even raise the question. We also live in the Age of The Great Winnowing Fork and Right Wing Evangelicals have become chaff before the wind but thinking of themselves as “The Elect”.

    • Ryan Gettig | October 29, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @88Gibson LesPaul I’m a Fender Telly man myself,ever hear the one about Slash giving back that vintage LesPaul to Joe Perry?:)

  5. VAGA Official TV | October 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Mr Mike : try not to attend a game because you going to be booooood like your Boss ..

  6. Ace Gilliam | October 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Deplorables was the right term

  7. Aqua Starr | October 29, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Pence is just a wolf in Holy Roller clothing

  8. White Jesus | October 29, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    The GOP created Frankenstein…..now he’s run amok

  9. RedFlag | October 29, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Nobody wants this guy either…. he is about to find out.

  10. Deb Landau | October 29, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    what a liar. Let’s not forget Manafort is in jail and he found Pence in Ukraine

  11. Darrell Smith | October 29, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    all I can say about Pence is beware of a wolf in sheep’s clothing? 😈

  12. mountart2 | October 29, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Is that what they’re calling lying these days… careful balance?

  13. Doug E | October 29, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    So tired of “winning.”

  14. Sal'tripin Guitar & Pedal Co. | October 29, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    what a bad liar. man, anyone that goes for the lies of the gop is so stupid..

  15. PU | October 29, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Pence tries so….so hard to look and sound sincere……….that his insincerity is obvious.

  16. VinnCapp | October 29, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Can you do me a “Favour” is not that articulate, it’s the same though

  17. Abolhassan Karneh | October 29, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Pence is more dangerous and corrupt! He just happened to hide behind the holy Bible.

  18. Bond James Bond | October 29, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    When that traitor Trump is impeached, I hope that “Fake Evangelical Weasel” Pence will be removed too. Pence, is not an innocent bystander as he is trying to portray himself to be.

    Congrats soon to be acting President Pelosi!

  19. inter peter | October 29, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Pence, VP of Nonsense should be the title on his door at the WH.

  20. Delar49 | October 29, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    He lies like the good Christian he says he is

