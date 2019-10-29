Nearly three weeks after the vice president said he had 'no objection' to releasing a reconstructed transcript of his phone call with the leader of Ukraine, the administration is divided on whether it could help or hurt Trump's cause. Carol Lee discusses. Aired on 10/29/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Mike Pence Navigates 'Careful Balance' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Who wants to tell the republicans Pence and Barr will soon be impeached as well?
Let’s hope so. The doctors must cut all the cancer out or it’s sure to come back with a vengeance.
Kvoth Gamer I can’t wait. 😋😋😋
Pence is a liar. He cannot uphold the Constitution either.
He’s scum just like tRUMP.
Pence can’t be trusted!!!
A feckless, empty suit.
As George Will said about Pence, “It’s governance by groveling” to Trump.
Oleaginous rings a Bell as well:)Not A CHristian on any level.
grovelance?
@Ryan Gettig Oh yeah! You read it too! We live in the Age of Perpetual Nausea.
As for Trump being a Christian….it boggles the mind to even raise the question. We also live in the Age of The Great Winnowing Fork and Right Wing Evangelicals have become chaff before the wind but thinking of themselves as “The Elect”.
@88Gibson LesPaul I’m a Fender Telly man myself,ever hear the one about Slash giving back that vintage LesPaul to Joe Perry?:)
Mr Mike : try not to attend a game because you going to be booooood like your Boss ..
Deplorables was the right term
Pence is just a wolf in Holy Roller clothing
The GOP created Frankenstein…..now he’s run amok
What
Nobody wants this guy either…. he is about to find out.
what a liar. Let’s not forget Manafort is in jail and he found Pence in Ukraine
all I can say about Pence is beware of a wolf in sheep’s clothing? 😈
Is that what they’re calling lying these days… careful balance?
So tired of “winning.”
what a bad liar. man, anyone that goes for the lies of the gop is so stupid..
Pence tries so….so hard to look and sound sincere……….that his insincerity is obvious.
Can you do me a “Favour” is not that articulate, it’s the same though
Pence is more dangerous and corrupt! He just happened to hide behind the holy Bible.
When that traitor Trump is impeached, I hope that “Fake Evangelical Weasel” Pence will be removed too. Pence, is not an innocent bystander as he is trying to portray himself to be.
Congrats soon to be acting President Pelosi!
Pence, VP of Nonsense should be the title on his door at the WH.
He lies like the good Christian he says he is