53 comments
I wasn’t aware that Putie was a combat soldier of any kind. I thought he served as a bureaucratic clerk or mayor as cover for a KGB spy/recruiter. Not quite sure how he became a battlefield commander to the gamers or keyboard warriors.
@M Hall LOL. You mean cleaning up all the mess the swampy guy and his swamp monsters created? Pfft!
@Madison Gittens No, a catfish.
Hope u aware of yr family 😂
@Jacqueline Rimmer Ys datz y dat one of his fellow is cuttin grass n Putin is president…😂
Russia should PAY for reconstruction costs for all the damage.
@john paul Take the wealth from the individuals responsible and use that.
I have been stunned since this started because he comes off as all knowing and powerful yet when he’s not poisoning detractors and goes to show strength he’s coming off as Barnie Fife!!
@Garry Miller HE TRYIN’ TO MAKE THEM RUBLES SINCE $1 IS $85.75 COMPARED TO THEIRS OR BASICALLY LIKE OUR PENNIES 🤣😅🤣😂
@ღSwnsasyღ _ AHH SNAP =DUKE IS ABOUT TO LOSE THIS BASKETBALL 🏀 GAME TO NORTH KACKALACKY=OOOPSY 😅😁🤣😂
@ღSwnsasyღ _ HELL, I HAD A COUSIN I RECRUITED DOWN THEIR IN FLORIDA WHOSE A STAFF SERGEANT NOW NAMED “BAM BAM” WHOSE LIKE MY FIRST LIL’ DAUGHTER BEFORE I HAD DAUGHTER’S & MY LIL’ BROTHER KK IS A COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR WHO HAD 4,000+ TROOPS UNDER HIM & SINCE HE’S NBC =NUCLEAR, BIOLOGICAL, CHEMICAL WEAPONS SPECIALIST & BEEN IN 4 WAR ZONES I ASKED A FEW WEEKS AGO,”WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT 🇷🇺 RUSSIA” WHICH WUZ A HYPOTHETICAL QUESTION; HE SAID,”WE’D F@@K THEM UP” & I JUST LAUGHED & SAID,”I KNOW”!!🤣😅😂
CNN : “Military analyst: Putin exhibits every quality of ‘toxic leadership”
Me : no sh*t…
@azul8811 I’m too busy trying to stop Biden’s WW3ing and HyperInflationing to be worried about Trump and his Peace All Over the Place policies.
“Everyone has lied to me, everyone has deceived me, no one has told me the truth. The armed forces have lied to me and now the SS have left me in the lurch. The German people has not fought heroically, it deserves to perish. It is not I who have lost the war, but the German people!”
Let’s push Putin and the Russians until he/they have to press the red button.
What a wonderful time we live in.
Let’s all sing loud together.
We want war! We want war!
What colorful beautiful sunsets we all will have this summer.
Tanned without Sun.
World War III!
Fantastic!
We love it!…
….
NUTS!
@Bibi Ayube Colonia Dignidad in Chile 🇨🇱
We overestimated Russia’s strength and Putin’s intelligence.
@Unconventional Ideas my intention was to motivate People to do something that works rather directly.
@Omni Doer I guess you just woke up or something. What’s going on in Ukraine is a real war. Their country has been invaded, their cities have been destroyed,their people have been killed. It doesn’t get any more real than that. What you said is like saying it wasn’t a real fire because only half the house burnt down.
@Omni Doer I guess you just woke up or something. What’s going on in Ukraine is a real war. Their country has been invaded, their cities have been destroyed,their people have been killed. It doesn’t get any more real than that. What you said is like saying it wasn’t a real fire because only half the house burnt down.
Everyone remember how until recently lots of conservatives were saying how much they liked and admired Putin because he is a strong, smart, Christian, conservative leader who loves his country?
@JoeM350 *MUTE 👋👋😂😅🤣*
@charlie that’s not true. His last interview he barely even mentioned him and condemned what he was doing
Great job making tragedy a petty punchline for your online rants.
Putin is like one of those guys who was losing a fight at the bar in the suburbs, left angry and came back with the gun killing bystanders! But here I hope his troop won’t come back!
Suburbs? Lol, that sounds like some hood behavior.
@Vlad the Inhaler right, that how I see Putin!
@It’s Gigi Suburbs have bars now?
Ukraine should never give up its land to Russia because it is in an advantageous position over time.Also, there is a high risk of invasion again, so Russia’s military and economic power must be destroyed as much as possible.
@Biljana Cvjetinovic do you live in Crimea, Ukraine? You just follow what you see or hear in tv.
Ni need to gv .. russia will take wat it wants ..who wants the destroyed Ukraine except fr sm strategic parts .
@Captain Win Crimea was under Mongols for about 230 years (1230~1450), it was Turkish vassal state for about 300 years (1475~1771), it was part of Russia for about 180 years (1771~1954) and part of Ukraine for 60 years (1954~2014). So if you are to give Crimea to someone based on some historical precence, it should be Mongolia or Turkey.
As for “mostly Russians live there”, yeah so Russians deported the entire native population in the 40s and have been steadily bringing in Russians after the illegal takeover so naturally they would have mostly Russian population by now. By the way, Russians did the same thing with the other annexed territories like Königsberg and the Kuril Islands, completely replacing the original population with Russians, exactly so that they could now say “look, it’s mostly Russians now so it’s Russia”.
What you’re doing is encouraging them to continue taking land and replacing the locals. There has to be a reckoning sooner or later.
@Biljana Cvjetinovic for now.
I misread that as “toxic relationship”
Don’t quit, don’t give Putin a damn thing. No reward for such evil actions.
Keep in mind that Putin was only a low-level KBG desk jockey. Toxic Leadership is a symptom of being out of one’s depth.
The Pyotr principle in action!
As CNN pointed out a couple of days ago, one third of the world’s best farmland is in Ukraine. Putin’s goal is quite obviously to grab as much land as possible. A few thousand tanks and men sacrificed is no problem for Putin.
Pootin also needs to shore up access to the Black Sea. Finland was invaded by Russia for the same reason, access to the gulf of Finland. If NATO were to shut down the Gulf of Finland, nothing could get in and out of Russia without access to the Black Sea and Turkey.
“We don’t need farmers since we can buy our food from the grocery store” — AOC
Putin is the kind of leader a country will get when there aren’t free and fair elections.
Explain Trump and Boris Johnson then?
I think it is the kind of leader countries get when they have too much oil wealth. The government can control the nation’s wealth too easily.
Waits for the connection to a much more petty political beef. :p
@Captain Win At least, democracies aren’t stuck with them for life.
Perhaps the Afghan government could offer a military aid package to Ukraine. I understand they have an abundance of modern U.S. weaponry available.
And experience of kicking axx as well
What we should appreciate is that while Ukraine is fighting for their country, they are also giving the bordering countries and the rest of Europe some time to plan and prepare for what Putin dares to do next….
You know what the sad part about it??? Wealthy people dont feel inflation…
TOXIC RUSSIAN LEADERSHIP IS EXACTLY WHAT WE HAD 4 LONG, LONG YEARS OF WITH DONALD TRUMP.
Its sad how Nato and other countries use the ‘Ukranians are tough’ line as an excuse to deny providing more assistance…especially when they deny the request for the No Fly Zone. Their country is still getting destroyed, and people are dying…why not do everything you can to help.
I think the presence of qualified soldiers in their foreign legion is a good sign.
Thank you, Joe, for sharing a meal with our troops. Vlad would have sat 30 yards away, afraid of his own people. Long Live Ukraine! Long Live America!