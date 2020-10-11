In the wake of the FBI thwarting a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, militia expert Kathleen Belew joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain the movement and that this is part of a larger plot to subvert democracy. Belew says the movement has been around for generations so the real question is why are we, as a society, not confronting the threat head-on. Aired on 10/09/2020
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:
Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of ""The West Wing,"" Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Militia Expert: Trump’s Comments Were Call To Arms To White Power Extremists | The Last Word | MSNBC
The sheriff is in on it.
@Calvin P ????? yet they are posing with a sheriff???
@Ralph Sims no they were not, do u not remember when this same group of people went into the capital with guns????
Sounds like another deep state ff event to me
good men don’t stand around and watch ..
@Andrew Forrest Ding Ding Ding! We have a winner!!
HOW do you live withyourselves …As NeilSimon said …How do you stand to be around yourself????
@Bryan Valentino Truth
@Robert Downer I guess the United Nations Official Documents have no credibility either.
@Gojifan67
No thx. Don’t ingest soy. Love avocados though.
But I think more, the shill resides in your lap.
@Gojifan67
Oh…you speak for ALL Black Americans now? Hardly! More like your bigotry’s spilling over just to attempt to prove a false point.
@Bryan Valentino since when has trumPUTIN ever said anything that was predicated by law. Theese days you can say what you like n if someone believes you well good for you. There’s very few people on theese forums speak to truth. But if the Nazis kick off after trumPUTIN is voted out they will 100%get jailed like always. Notice the Dems sent threatening to start a civil war it’s the white nationalist Nazis . Just like 17got arrested couple days ago n they will keep getting arrested.
It’s over for the trumPUTIN virus CULT.
Ultra far lefts turn for 4or 8years.
These same people said Assad gased his own people just to further a regime change… these people are pro war to the core!
SamTheWayne 69 dude a Virgin lmao
@SamTheWayne 69 👈 o0oh really! Care to back up your msm propaganda with proof tought kiddo?
@SamTheWayne 69 👈 even Jimmy dore dose a segment debunking this story with ” PAID PROPAGANDIST CONTRACTORS!”
David H What’s your source? Alex Jones? As if I would entertain a nut job like you.
@SamTheWayne 69 Ample evidence? Trump launched before the investigation team even arrived. You say its widely known. First off widely known does not make it fact. It’s also “widely known” because many people digest the crap media feeds them like a grazing flock of sheep as if it has to be true because I saw it on the news. Don’t you find it at least a bit odd that the gas attack happened just after Trump announced we were pulling out? Why would Assad do anything to keep us there when we have been trying to to topple him since 2011? I would bet that you also quickly believed Iraq had WOMD’s and “they hate us for our freedom”. Blindly following the government and msm is not patriotism,,, it’s obedience.
You’d think they’d point the ring leader of the attempted kidnapping is a hardcore anarchist that hates Trump and the government, and had live-streams and videos verbally insulting and deriding him. But of course that doesn’t fit the narrative they’re being paid to push so why would they.
I know man these people are fcking insane.
Stfu and stop giving them cover. This is why we cant stand you cave people
@Brandon Walker racist
Oh no, that would be reporting the Truth. And PMSNBC cant have that. It would ruin their reputation as one of the worst news organizations.
Wait for the fact check
This has been happening all over Florida for a long time. They have been praising this behavior for years. Especially over the last 2 years. No one wanted to talk about it until recently.
🙁 getting tired.
Jesse B yup it’s refreshing to see that people recognize what these groups are… Threats to America
@Just a PuP trying to Hit 5k Subs I meant I’m glad that people see what the media is doing
Angel D yes brining to light these threats to society and civilians .. I COMPLETELY AGREE
Yes. I would also like to throw the word traitors in there. Yes they are terrorists but they are also traitors. God bless the United Shtashtes of Shamerica
@Just a PuP trying to Hit 5k Subs I’m glad people see how the media is lying
Somewhat related, are sheriffs still legally allowed to “deputize” civilians, or form a possé? I’ve always wondered how the US legal framework approached that whole situation, both historically in the Wild West but also today.
@Johnny Beacham Well, for starters: White Supremacy has never existed at anytime (sic) in history here in America
. I doubt you can type that and keep a straight face. We both know that isn’t true.
@Brian N Stone Sorry but not anyone can prove me wrong. In America all Racist and Hate groups have been created by the Democratic Terrorist party here is the list. KKK-Black Panthers-NAACP-ACLU-SPLC-Weather Underground-ANTIFA-BLM-CAIR. At no time time in history has a Right Wing group been created concerning hate and racism.
@Paul T God bless America.
@Johnny Beacham American Freedom Party, American Renaissance, Aryan Brotherhood, The Base, Council of Conservative Citizens, EURO, American Identity Movement, Occidental Quarterly, Patriot Front, Pioneer Fund, Rise Above Movement, The Social Contract Press, Stormfront, and VDARE.
Just some of the many right-wing hate groups. As a life-long Republican, I just have one question: Are you pulling my leg?
@ecounty619 Outside city boundaries.
We going back to the wild Wild West y’all ….
B
yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
This is the 21st century not the 18th century and things have changed since then.
Civil war
Haha, you’re going back way before that, America is flat out heading back to the 7th century.
Yeah right. Way too many welfare babies for that.
“God Bless America”
Yeah, sure, right.
That is exactly the kind of violent psycho behavior that the biblical god would approve of. You ever read the bible, it’s stuffed full of slaughter and depravity.
‘God left America ‘
It’s pretty ironic that terrorists in the US’ backyard are politely ignored and terrorists an ocean away have entire nations bombed into rubble.
Don’t call them militia, call them terrorists.
It is good business for some people to bomb other nations. It is not the case with domestic terrorists.
Have they terrorized anyone ?
Just like the days of the KKK where when the hoods came off you would often see a very familiar local face leading it. Low and behold, the sheriff himself.
Greensboro massacre helped by local police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvETIeuo7iM&ab_channel=DemocracyNow%21
Wow. A sheriff who tried to do his job.
At this point the left and right are just using politics as an excuse to be terrorist or hurt people.
These people are vigilantes and not supremacists, aren’t they? And sheriffs are elected officials as well. It seems like Trump is hoping to radicalize these men for voter support and create dissension and lawlessness.
You’re delusional – these guys weren’t Trump supporters and protested with BLM.
When Governors and Mayors tell law enforcement to stand down, It invites the wild wild west.
It’s like the bad policeman that have killed black people in black lives matter. He shouldn’t be a Police sheriff he’s not a good sheriff.
These “experts” are no better than an “expert” in North Korea.
You don’t know what you’re talking about.
If this is the president’s fault, why did the leader of the group have a flag that is commonly flown by antifa and their ilk hanging on the wall behind him in interviews, and hate and vitriol for Trump?…
Asking for a friend..
When government fails the people, Yes we can , we can fight back .
More than half of those “Boogaloo” people support BLM, js they are Anarchists. The MSM is so full of manure.
When Hitler started out he had the Blackshirts. Trump has the white supremecist militia groups. Different year, different names, same old story, dictator with private army.