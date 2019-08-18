Miller’s Major Influence Over Trump’s Immigration Policy | MSNBC

August 18, 2019

 

Jason DeParle writes in his piece for The New York Times that Steven Miller has "guided a series of policy changes that critics liken to building an 'invisible wall.' He discusses with MSNBC’s David Gura.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

27 Comments on "Miller’s Major Influence Over Trump’s Immigration Policy | MSNBC"

  1. Beck Van | August 18, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Miller looks like the teacher from south park

  2. Johan Christensen | August 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Goebbels made in the USA

  3. Barton Carlin | August 18, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    What about all the rich people in this country who have never worked a day in their life?

  4. Don Anderson | August 18, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Truth be known,miller is probably leading the incestuous lunatic around by the nose.

  5. salmonline | August 18, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Can’t wait til someone puts a slug through that huge forehead…lol…

  6. Amber Ambwee | August 18, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Does anyone else feel uncomfortable at Steven Miller’s look? He looks like he should be in a coffin…

  7. clean blacc sneakas | August 18, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    May he suffocate in his landfill of hate.creepy looking hairless RAT

  8. Bon Scott | August 18, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Miller – If ever someone had one of those faces that you just want to punch.

  9. Dang Shame | August 18, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    If this were the 1930’s, Miller would be Hitler’s right hand man.

  10. Barton Carlin | August 18, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Steve Miller is a vile, cruel, and less-than-human.

  11. wel1968 | August 18, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Look at this mutt Miller…
    Look at him, he is malformed.
    The Nazis would have snuffed him before he got to puberty.
    That creature does not speak for me.

  12. Soraw Y | August 18, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Why the government can’t stand on their own two feet why do we need to pay taxes

  13. crowlimite | August 18, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Grand dragon Trump’s go to guy for all hate.

  14. Jeanie Campbell | August 18, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    And our dear president received a hand out from his father…that’s the only resson he has money.

  15. Gord Orvis | August 18, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Never forget the shoe polish hair. Trump made him do it and told him it looks great. Imagine that.

  16. mark allen | August 18, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Miller’s hate has made him so he will NEVER be able to walk the streets of any city with safety. His hate will be his demise before his time. His hate will come back to him 10-fold and have the same LACK of compassion he has shown his fellow man.

  17. David J | August 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    I bet on the weekends, Stephen Miller goose-steps around his house in a waffen-SS uniform.
    Every maniacal dictator needs a Heinrich Himmler, and Trump has clearly found his in Stephen Miller.

    “Perhaps we shall also have to hold in check other coloured peoples who will soon be in their certain prime, and thus preserve the world, which is the world of our blood, of our children and of our grandchildren.”
    –Heinrich Himmler
     
    “The best political weapon is the weapon of terror. Cruelty commands respect. Men may hate us. But, we don’t ask for their love; only for their fear.”
    –Heinrich Himmler

  18. JACK | August 18, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Hey Stephen you need a new paint job then wax it up and let it shine! One other Question,Why are there donuts in the middle of the anchor table?Everyone’s eyes are on those doughnuts

  19. Jonas Klingberg | August 18, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    If reincarnation exists I’m guessing a previous incarnation of Stephen Miller’s was in a position of privilege in Germany during the 30s and 40s.

  20. Sara Pulford | August 18, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Wonder how Cuccinelli’s family managed when they arrived in US from Europe. Neither parent wouldn’t have had a pocketful of cash, that’s for sure.

