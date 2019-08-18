Jason DeParle writes in his piece for The New York Times that Steven Miller has "guided a series of policy changes that critics liken to building an 'invisible wall.' He discusses with MSNBC’s David Gura.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Miller’s Major Influence Over Trump’s Immigration Policy | MSNBC
Miller looks like the teacher from south park
ILoveRandyMarsh<3
He looks like Roy Cohn and he’s just as slimy. https://images.app.goo.gl/Z5EKqJTWZbEGmMZF8
Lol 👍
Goebbels made in the USA
I call Miller Baby Goebbels, lol
What about all the rich people in this country who have never worked a day in their life?
Truth be known,miller is probably leading the incestuous lunatic around by the nose.
Can’t wait til someone puts a slug through that huge forehead…lol…
Eighthead
Does anyone else feel uncomfortable at Steven Miller’s look? He looks like he should be in a coffin…
True with a Mexican body part stuck in his mouth and a taco up his butt.
crowlimite Miller doesn’t know what a taco is. He probably thinks a taco is a piece of bread with hamburger meat.
May he suffocate in his landfill of hate.creepy looking hairless RAT
Miller – If ever someone had one of those faces that you just want to punch.
If this were the 1930’s, Miller would be Hitler’s right hand man.
Steve Miller is a vile, cruel, and less-than-human.
Look at this mutt Miller…
Look at him, he is malformed.
The Nazis would have snuffed him before he got to puberty.
That creature does not speak for me.
Why the government can’t stand on their own two feet why do we need to pay taxes
Grand dragon Trump’s go to guy for all hate.
And our dear president received a hand out from his father…that’s the only resson he has money.
Never forget the shoe polish hair. Trump made him do it and told him it looks great. Imagine that.
Miller’s hate has made him so he will NEVER be able to walk the streets of any city with safety. His hate will be his demise before his time. His hate will come back to him 10-fold and have the same LACK of compassion he has shown his fellow man.
I bet on the weekends, Stephen Miller goose-steps around his house in a waffen-SS uniform.
Every maniacal dictator needs a Heinrich Himmler, and Trump has clearly found his in Stephen Miller.
“Perhaps we shall also have to hold in check other coloured peoples who will soon be in their certain prime, and thus preserve the world, which is the world of our blood, of our children and of our grandchildren.”
–Heinrich Himmler
“The best political weapon is the weapon of terror. Cruelty commands respect. Men may hate us. But, we don’t ask for their love; only for their fear.”
–Heinrich Himmler
Hey Stephen you need a new paint job then wax it up and let it shine! One other Question,Why are there donuts in the middle of the anchor table?Everyone’s eyes are on those doughnuts
If reincarnation exists I’m guessing a previous incarnation of Stephen Miller’s was in a position of privilege in Germany during the 30s and 40s.
Wonder how Cuccinelli’s family managed when they arrived in US from Europe. Neither parent wouldn’t have had a pocketful of cash, that’s for sure.