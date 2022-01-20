Millions close to starvation in Afghanistan | CTV National News in Kabul 1

Millions close to starvation in Afghanistan | CTV National News in Kabul

37 comments

 

Paul Workman is in Afghanistan where a lack of jobs and hunger have become a deadly combination.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

37 comments

    2. @khar better than you it was an enterprise based on cooperation, but maybe you are right…Afghanistan would be better under Poochi rule

      Reply

    3. @John Feeley it would much better under the soviets most of the infer structure even used today was built by the soviets. Also it would be way less religious and more educated.

      Reply

    5. @Electron SD they deleted my link. After referring to the Taliban as “our brothers,” it looks as though Liberal incumbent Maryam Monsef won’t be representing her southern Ontario riding of Peterborough—Kawartha for a third term, according to a Mainstreet Research poll.

      Reply

  11. Twenty years of “nation building” efforts by a multi-national coalition including Canada are now being exposed as a dismal and tragic failure.

    Reply

  15. And almost every Canadian below the 20% highest earners will be in food bank lines before 2023.

    Reply

  16. Millions being threatened with starvation in Canada.

    Reply

  17. “Afghanistan is a poverty stricken nation” wait, what was it before?

    Reply

  19. “Afghanistan is a poverty stricken nation” wait, what was it before?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.