Millions close to starvation in Afghanistan | CTV National News in Kabul

Paul Workman is in Afghanistan where a lack of jobs and hunger have become a deadly combination.
37 comments
🙏🤲🙏🤲
😥
“Afghanistan is a poverty stricken nation” wait, what was it before?
The same but its worse not
And almost every Canadian below the 20% highest earners will be in food bank lines before 2023.
Indeed the planet
Guess those guys should not have chosen the taliban?
Maybe america should have not funded the taliban in the 80s and 90s
@khar better than you it was an enterprise based on cooperation, but maybe you are right…Afghanistan would be better under Poochi rule
@John Feeley it would much better under the soviets most of the infer structure even used today was built by the soviets. Also it would be way less religious and more educated.
Maybe send J T over to straighten out their economy.
JT and his buddy Omar could lead the way
Send Maryam Monsef, apparently she personally understands “our brothers” the Taliban
@Ska Sc don’t forget Joshawa Boyle, JTs personal friend.
@puredjskaraoke Yeah like she should’ve been kicked to the curb right away
Millions being threatened with starvation in Canada.
How come they have 350 000 hectares under Coca in
Lol same problem here
When did Canada change its name to Afghanistan?
@Electron SD sorry, that already happened.
@puredjskaraoke how
@Electron SD ” our brothers, the Taliban “
@puredjskaraoke who?
@Electron SD they deleted my link. After referring to the Taliban as “our brothers,” it looks as though Liberal incumbent Maryam Monsef won’t be representing her southern Ontario riding of Peterborough—Kawartha for a third term, according to a Mainstreet Research poll.
Twenty years of “nation building” efforts by a multi-national coalition including Canada are now being exposed as a dismal and tragic failure.
What was your solution to the Al Qaeda problem, Mr. Armchair Quarterback?
You can lead a horse to water but can’t make it drink.
@John Feeley The solution? Not Canadas problem
Canada is on that path as well
2:41 it broke my heart seeing an infant so weak and capable of expressing that level of sadness
Very sad to see baby’s hungry
Sorry for civilians