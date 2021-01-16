Millions of Dollars in Assets Unaccounted for at Labour Ministry – January 14 2021

Millions of Dollars in Assets Unaccounted for at Labour Ministry - January 14 2021 1

January 16, 2021

 

24 Comments on "Millions of Dollars in Assets Unaccounted for at Labour Ministry – January 14 2021"

  1. Faith Mercy | January 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    When will Jamaican government start holding people accountable for mismanagement of Jamaica money. This is disgraceful.

  2. shelly wilson-willoughby | January 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    This is so upsetting

  3. Elaine Mills | January 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    Wonder who are those culprits are they ministers family?

  4. Empress Dee Reuben | January 15, 2021 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Poor record keeping.. 😳😳😳.. Like dem aguh record who a tief wat.. 🤦🏿‍♀️ 🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️

  5. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    I always believe governance in Jamaica, means something different from what it means in first world democracies.
    Corruption is king in Jamaica.

  6. Everton Simpson | January 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    That money could used to buy some well needed ventilators for our hospitals..
    Poor Jamaica she been ripped off buy these greedy politicians..

  7. Empress Dee Reuben | January 15, 2021 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    $3M spent pon computers yet no records of dem on inventory.. A scam dis, don’t it..? Anybadi else can duh dis and get weh?? Tek Jamaican ppl fi real eeddiot.. 🙄💯💁🏿‍♀️

  8. Everton Simpson | January 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    Eat a food.
    That is what you called give the political tugs a food for helping to win the elections..

  9. malcolm x marcus tv | January 15, 2021 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    56 million wow one more piece of scandal

  10. Everton Simpson | January 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    Miss Matty Patty shop running much better then Jamaica right now..

  11. Everton Simpson | January 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    Everybody dipping them fingers in the little cookies jar in Jamaica.
    Soon nothing going to leave but crumbs for the Jamaican tax payers..

    • Preston Matthews | January 15, 2021 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      Because there is no accountability or repercussion. No one will resign and the people really don’t care either

  12. Patricia Speck | January 15, 2021 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    Too many friends and family working there all 🐀 no cat 🐈 allowed.thats why you can’t find the Bates

  13. maxine Corniffe | January 15, 2021 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    This is a damn shame, somebody must be hold unaccountable for this

  14. Ubo3 Wonders | January 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    And this is the PM Andrew Holness government that’s trying to sell how secure, good and wonderful NIDS will be for Jamaicans? Hahaha.

  15. tykoon milli | January 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    “It’s a tale of thievery that is what it is”

  16. ACCOUNT DEPT | January 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Not surprised. That’s how most government agencies operate. Slack!

  17. Sharneil Deans | January 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    you’ll need to go there to see the conditions of the bathrooms!!

  18. Neville Mctavish | January 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    The Jamaican people always vote for criminal’s and robers

  19. Night Fam26 | January 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    We need more transparency
    We need accountability, and the Prime minister going to church for help when him do nothing about corruption.

  20. Night Fam26 | January 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    These Politicians also need a oversight like Indecom fi send dem a prison.

