Millions of Dollars in Assets Unaccounted for at Labour Ministry – January 14 2021

When will Jamaican government start holding people accountable for mismanagement of Jamaica money. This is disgraceful.
Robbery of Jamaican hard working ppl money I knew Long time politics frenz an Benz that’s y me cyah stay a Jamaica too corruption.
The government are thieving it.
This is so upsetting
Wonder who are those culprits are they ministers family?
Hahaha. It wouldn’t be surprised
Over almost $300,000 US for consulting fee? Smh.
Poor record keeping.. 😳😳😳.. Like dem aguh record who a tief wat.. 🤦🏿♀️ 🤦🏿♀️🤦🏿♀️
I always believe governance in Jamaica, means something different from what it means in first world democracies.
Corruption is king in Jamaica.
That money could used to buy some well needed ventilators for our hospitals..
Poor Jamaica she been ripped off buy these greedy politicians..
$3M spent pon computers yet no records of dem on inventory.. A scam dis, don’t it..? Anybadi else can duh dis and get weh?? Tek Jamaican ppl fi real eeddiot.. 🙄💯💁🏿♀️
Eat a food.
That is what you called give the political tugs a food for helping to win the elections..
56 million wow one more piece of scandal
Miss Matty Patty shop running much better then Jamaica right now..
Everybody dipping them fingers in the little cookies jar in Jamaica.
Soon nothing going to leave but crumbs for the Jamaican tax payers..
Because there is no accountability or repercussion. No one will resign and the people really don’t care either
Too many friends and family working there all 🐀 no cat 🐈 allowed.thats why you can’t find the Bates
This is a damn shame, somebody must be hold unaccountable for this
And this is the PM Andrew Holness government that’s trying to sell how secure, good and wonderful NIDS will be for Jamaicans? Hahaha.
“It’s a tale of thievery that is what it is”
Not surprised. That’s how most government agencies operate. Slack!
you’ll need to go there to see the conditions of the bathrooms!!
The Jamaican people always vote for criminal’s and robers
We need more transparency
We need accountability, and the Prime minister going to church for help when him do nothing about corruption.
These Politicians also need a oversight like Indecom fi send dem a prison.