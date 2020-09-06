Vaughn Hillyard joins MSNBC’s Craig Melvin in Milwaukee, WI where he talks turnout and enthusiasm with 2020 voters in the county. Aired on 8/21/2020.
Milwaukee Voters On The Importance Of Voting In November | Craig Melvin | MSNBC
im looking forward to going to the polls in person. like i always have and always will.
nobody is losing or stealing my vote
can’t vote here Russkie
And with the overwhelming blue wave in person vote, tRump can’t say it was rigged .. he’ll lose by a landslide he won’t be able deny !!!
Me too 💙
Trump can’t win without votes, kid.
USPS is not the only way to send in your ballot. Utilize drop off locations and polling stations.
It appears Wisconsin has drop off ballot box only in Wauwatosa, so that’s not an option for most Wisconsinites.
Thanks for the info
Every vote count my dear.
I used to feel the same way as that person. That my one vote was meaningless. But I was wrong. Every vote means something. It is your voice added to the chorus. It is your tile added to the mosaic. Alone, you are one vote. Together, we will change the course of America.
Get ready to here BS about Hunter Biden at the RNC. Just remember that in 2006 George W. Bush appointed Hunter Biden a five year position of Vice Chairman of the board at Amtrack. The argument that Hunter wasn’t qualified for a chair position at Burisma is Bull. As far as Hunter’s salary I know the President of my company is making over $300,000 a year so a board member will be much higher than that. The GOP has nothing so they are making crap up.
@Anita Bruton I know they will try to use it but look how many of tRumps people are in jail, fired, unqualified ( homeland is now being investigated )
@Roy Rodgers tRump said he’d would clean the swamp but all the swamp monsters turned out to be his .. I hope Nov election cleans out his swamp monster senate, then he really will have kept one campaign promise haha
Anita Bruton I bet the President of your company shows up to work and actually speaks the language. 🤣
@Anita Bruton Yup. And as the republicans scream about Hunter “making money off his dad,” they will ignore the money Don Jr, Ivanka, and Jared are all making not only off their dad but for some of them while “working” in the white house.
MADISON WISCONSIN HERE…. WISCONSIN WILL BE VOTING BIDEN.
Same here! I haven’t seen a single trump sign in ages here!
Milwaukee voting biden
@Roy Rodgers of seen way trump signs than blue in certain areas small podunk towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin
Be a beacon of hope, vote in troves.
I’m in Michigan and I will be voting Biden too!! I have seen 2 “trump” yard signs in my city. It’s a sea of Biden signs!!
next week, if you have not by then been infected, the Dark side gets to BS from OUR white house…beware of the lies.
I don’t plan on watching. It is what it is.
Wear a mask comfortable shoes and bring a lunch and a box or lawnchair to sit on if you have to and get to the polls and VOTE A STRAIGHT BLUE TICKET !!!
@Francyne Lane The closest polling place to me is a 2 minute drive from my house. My former elementary school that’s now a Head Start.
I’m only planning to watch the news report summing up each day and showing excerpts of the speeches. I can’t bear listening to tRump for more than a few minutes, he will be spreading doom, gloom and plenty of lies.
@Country Girl Same here. He can’t go for one minute without saying something ridiculous. Honestly, I don’t know how people ar his rallies can stand there for so long.
I appreciate that white woman taking ownership 🙂 VOTE
That’s nice of you. I’m sure you made her day.
It’s always about race or gender with you libs, huh?
@David Eby Trump can’t win without votes, kid.
Vote Biden/Harris 2020! Real Patriots.
Yes me too 💙💙💙💙💙💙
Patriots of China maybe.
Trump 2020! 🇺🇸
Tulsi for VP instead of pence
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge”…
Issac Asimov
Wow, did Asimov really say that? It sounds so current!
This quote is spot on!!
I feel like the construction and government needs to be taught in greater detail and be of bigger importance in schools from early grades through high school. Too many people are ignorant
Julie West you are so right. But same with science. Fossil evidence told scientists long ago that the closest relative to a whale (land animal) was a hippopotamus. Years later DNA proved the same thing. Whales are mammals, their nose migrated to the top of their head; their skeletons show 5 fingers inside their fins. How can some people doubt evolution and think them closer to fish? If You doubt that, then next you are buying into Q conspiracies and denying the Holocaust.
3 well spoken people…makes me happy to hear intelligent thoughts not ramblings about conspiracies & regurgitated twitter quotes..
I’m glad Foley (sp?) mentioned the experience of NEW voters in 2020. Veteran voters don’t remember how anxiety inducing voting can be the first time. Make sure you’re talking to your adult children about this and HOW to vote, WHERE they can get reliable non biased info, and what to do if they have further questions. Let’s get our kids involved in their democracy.
Great grass roots love it. Get every one registered and out to vote. #Biden/Harris #2020
Typhoid trump is going back to Russia
No, he’s going to federal prison.
I Promise to VOTE..! NO MATTER WHAT..! FOR BIDEN..!
Milwaukee for Biden!!!!
Keep your eyes on the prize and VOTE A STRAIGHT BLUE TICKET.
Get prepared to pack a lunch wear comfortable shoes and bring a box if you have to to sit on and VOTE !!!
Biden 2020 — get this done. we need competence. we need a party that isn’t a cult, that challenges each other.
We don’t have blue ribbon choices tho lol
I was a register voter, but never voted! I am a 44 year old, and will be voting Biden/Harris. I have educated myself to understand politics. Lets vote Trump out of office. Biden/Harris 2020!
Take the time to verify you’re still on the rolls.
@MrAudienceMember I am still on the roll, i requested an absentee ballot, but I will be hand deliver to my polling place. I need my vote to count
ByeDon2020
Great news.
Hand delivered is an excellent choice.
I’m hoping Florida will expand that opportunity come November.
@MrAudienceMember Thank you and Good luck!
When your life doesn’t matter, why would I care about your career? Vote blue