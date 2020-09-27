Ministry of Health Spent $4billion – September 25 2020

TOPICS:
Ministry of Health Spent $4billion - September 25 2020 1

September 27, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjsmilejamaica #tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

5 Comments on "Ministry of Health Spent $4billion – September 25 2020"

  1. Beverly Headley | September 27, 2020 at 8:52 AM | Reply

    First

  2. kenneth morris | September 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    How much Tufton spend on his private mission Boy him Ruff

  3. Simply Put NewsTV | September 27, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    Was that money borrowed, or was it here all along whilst they were withholding water, roads and other infrastructural amenities?🤔

  4. Christy Henderson | September 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖

  5. Time Definite | September 27, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Spent where..? On whom? A new hospital.? Smh

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.