Mississippi House Votes To Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Mississippi House Votes To Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag | MSNBC 1

June 28, 2020

 

After weeks of mounting pressure, the Mississippi House passed a bill to change the state flag. The state is last in the country to still include the Confederate battle emblem. The new flag will include the words “In God We Trust.”
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premiere destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Mississippi House Votes To Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

63 Comments on "Mississippi House Votes To Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag | MSNBC"

  1. SL Davison | June 28, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Unbelievable it took so long to get rid of a flag of treasonous acts again the union.

    • Brad Ruszala | June 28, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      @#j G I don’t think racism started in 1828.

    • nunya business | June 28, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      @#j G your ignorance is astounding

    • Evan G. | June 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @Uncle Touchy If you are fond of touching things, you better touch up on some recent events and actions from our very own president. Trump likes the confederate rag. In fact, it is probably the blanket he covers himself with at night.

    • Uncle Touchy | June 28, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Evan G. By all means look up Biden 1993 shutting down Carol Mosey Braun trying time get a female group of kkk members in Florida from getting federal funding and Biden said no one will ever be allowed to take that flag away from them .. and called them “very fine people “

    • Evan G. | June 28, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Uncle Touchy I could look it up but that was 27 years ago. Just today Trump retweeted a video with white power being shouted in the backround.

  3. Anti Trumper | June 28, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  4. Rachel Barker | June 28, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Should have been done a long time ago but 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  5. C A B | June 28, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Over due!

  6. Virginia B. Britton | June 28, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Such an ugly flag too

  7. David J | June 28, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Welcome to the 21st century Mississippi!!! 👍👏👏👏👏

  8. Lucas Lorenzo | June 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    We are finally winning the civil war?🤔
    Finally!!✊👉💨🍊💀

  9. Audry Wise | June 28, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    About dam time! Mississippi is About 75 years behind but we’ll take it!

  10. S B.L | June 28, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    INCREDIBLE!!
    How can a State in this AMERICA still have such an insulting emblem on the state FLAG??

  11. Theresa Stevens | June 28, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    I don’t think In God We Trust sends any better of a statement . Since religion has caused more controversy, hatred, and has been dividing people for so long.

    • John | June 28, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      I disagree. Your statement is absurdly simplistic.

    • D S | June 28, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      Ever seen a twenty dollar bill? It’s got that phrase on it as well….not saying I like it, but it’s been there your entire life.

    • Hyperpandas | June 28, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @D S Seems contrary to the Constitution though. Specifically, the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

    • D S | June 28, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Hyperpandas As a Hispanic Texan, these words are the least of my problems….I’ve got bigger fish to fry, like making sure my family is protected from white supremacists who want to gun us down like happened in El Paso last year. See how those words can appear trivial to me now?

    • Hyperpandas | June 28, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @D S Oh? I wasn’t aware that anybody was relying on you to do something about it. It seemed to matter enough to you leave a comment about the twenty dollar bill though….

  12. Jill Patrick Fulleros | June 28, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Finally.

  13. Hexal One | June 28, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    If the Nazi flag isn’t flown, the confederate flag should never have been flown all these decades !

    • Doremus Jessup | June 28, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles you talk a lot of crap, you’re just a scared little boy. Afraid of anything different than mommy and daddy taught you to like. Go cry in the corner 🍼👶🍼👶

    • Doremus Jessup | June 28, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @conference Justice awwwww lookie another homophobic child 😘😘😘🍼👶🍼👶

    • Alan Chamberlain | June 28, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      The confederate flag isn’t pre-us history. The confederates rebelled against the United States… they were traitors and our defeated enemies. Lincoln’s biggest mistake was not crushing them enough.

    • conference Justice | June 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Alan Chamberlain
      Do you know that the Confederacy wanted to free the slaves as the Union wanted to keep them in slavery?

    • Scott Allen | June 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles, you diddle animals.

  14. Susan C | June 28, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    It’s about time.

  15. Me Tube | June 28, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    NO MORE RACISM ✊🏾✊🏾 Vote this November!!

    • Mind Freshener | June 28, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Me Tube No, you are trying to welcome the CCP.

    • MoHoops | June 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Mind Freshener fox news propaganda

    • Diogenes of Seattle | June 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener you sound like Mussolini.

    • Diogenes of Seattle | June 28, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener the CCP is among the most illiberal political bodies in the world.

      Do you not understand that market capitalism is part of liberalism? You literally can’t have one without the other.

    • matthew eyo | June 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Diogenes of Seattle no we can vote racism out of existence but we can bury it with unity. The racists will natural die of old age soon. their children and grandchildren wont have that hatred taught to them. Your son and daughters may even come to marry Spanish black or asian people. Guess what….not a thing you can do to stop that

  16. DynaCatlovesme | June 28, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    “In God We Trust”? Now these people are gluttons for punishment!

    • D S | June 28, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      Not saying I agree with it, but that phrase is also printed on a lot of our money, sooooo…..still better than the flag of traitors, IMO.

    • Slippery Slope | June 28, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @Doremus Jessup LMAO!

    • NoneOfYour Beeswax | June 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      Glad someone else noticed the poison in the chalice…

    • NoneOfYour Beeswax | June 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @D S It was only printed on money from the middle of the 20th century in direct response to the unconstitutional meddling of religion in politics. The religious zealots pushed through their dogma at a time few people could resist without the accusation of “unAmericanism”. Making religious dogma statutory is unconstitutional and a huge backward step – you are being offered a poisoned chalice; think hard and long before you drink from it…

    • D S | June 28, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @NoneOfYour Beeswax I know, but it’s still there.

  17. Norm MacLeod | June 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    About F’n Time!!!!

  18. Kelvin Hampton | June 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    A good start & long overdue, but what a missed opportunity, putting “In God We Trust”, as opposed to something secular like “E Pluribus Unum”

    • Just here for now. | June 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      Actually, “it’s In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.”.

    • Linda PS | June 28, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Great Point Kelvin. However, I Shutter to think Of the Confusion those Words Would be For Many that have Shown Alligence to A Treanous Flag Symbol Whether they Knew the history Or Not. I’m sure Even Baby Steps Will Be A Challenge to Some Residents Who Are Broken Up About the Removal of What they Refer to As Heritage.??? We do See those Meaningful Words On Display In the Peoples House, Where they Are Understood And Appreciated By Those that Honor their Oath And Patriotism to our Constitution.

    • D S | June 28, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      Agreed, that would have been much better.

    • michael Vincent | June 28, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Or better yet…focus on ending police brutality instead of pulling an okey doke

  19. Ruth Herbert | June 28, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    I wish my MOM and other relatives that have passed on could have SEEN this DAY. I know they are smiling from heaven🙏🏿

  20. tgone23 | June 28, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    Trading one stupid idea for another. There’s no gawd.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.