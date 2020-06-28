After weeks of mounting pressure, the Mississippi House passed a bill to change the state flag. The state is last in the country to still include the Confederate battle emblem. The new flag will include the words “In God We Trust.”
Mississippi House Votes To Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag | MSNBC
Unbelievable it took so long to get rid of a flag of treasonous acts again the union.
@#j G I don’t think racism started in 1828.
@#j G your ignorance is astounding
@Uncle Touchy If you are fond of touching things, you better touch up on some recent events and actions from our very own president. Trump likes the confederate rag. In fact, it is probably the blanket he covers himself with at night.
Evan G. By all means look up Biden 1993 shutting down Carol Mosey Braun trying time get a female group of kkk members in Florida from getting federal funding and Biden said no one will ever be allowed to take that flag away from them .. and called them “very fine people “
@Uncle Touchy I could look it up but that was 27 years ago. Just today Trump retweeted a video with white power being shouted in the backround.
👍
🌈
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Should have been done a long time ago but 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Over due!
Such an ugly flag too
It really was.
It looked utterly disjointed.
The US flag certainly isn’t pretty, either. Symbolic, sure…..but ugly.
Welcome to the 21st century Mississippi!!! 👍👏👏👏👏
Maybe the 20th century. But they’re trying to catch up with civilization.
@IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX
Well its a start, considering they were stuck in the 19th century since the war ended.
Not quite.
Perfect
We are finally winning the civil war?🤔
Finally!!✊👉💨🍊💀
We won the war a long time ago, but now it’s finally sinking in.
About dam time! Mississippi is About 75 years behind but we’ll take it!
INCREDIBLE!!
How can a State in this AMERICA still have such an insulting emblem on the state FLAG??
@MobyDicksWife DIRT-DOGS and SCHMEG HARVEST are definitely a bad thing obviously.
tinyurl.com/y7ud87fg 🎶
@Just here for now. Excuse me but I do believe the 1st shots of the effing Civil War were fired by the confederacy
@The Tweatles Yes but only as a sideline
@The Tweatles fact you won the log cabin republican take a knee man of the year.
@gary the great Oh my gosh!🎉 Thank you! Thank you so much!🏆
tinyurl.com/rfv78pd 🎶
I don’t think In God We Trust sends any better of a statement . Since religion has caused more controversy, hatred, and has been dividing people for so long.
I disagree. Your statement is absurdly simplistic.
Ever seen a twenty dollar bill? It’s got that phrase on it as well….not saying I like it, but it’s been there your entire life.
@D S Seems contrary to the Constitution though. Specifically, the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.
@Hyperpandas As a Hispanic Texan, these words are the least of my problems….I’ve got bigger fish to fry, like making sure my family is protected from white supremacists who want to gun us down like happened in El Paso last year. See how those words can appear trivial to me now?
@D S Oh? I wasn’t aware that anybody was relying on you to do something about it. It seemed to matter enough to you leave a comment about the twenty dollar bill though….
Finally.
If the Nazi flag isn’t flown, the confederate flag should never have been flown all these decades !
@The Tweatles you talk a lot of crap, you’re just a scared little boy. Afraid of anything different than mommy and daddy taught you to like. Go cry in the corner 🍼👶🍼👶
@conference Justice awwwww lookie another homophobic child 😘😘😘🍼👶🍼👶
The confederate flag isn’t pre-us history. The confederates rebelled against the United States… they were traitors and our defeated enemies. Lincoln’s biggest mistake was not crushing them enough.
@Alan Chamberlain
Do you know that the Confederacy wanted to free the slaves as the Union wanted to keep them in slavery?
@The Tweatles, you diddle animals.
It’s about time.
NO MORE RACISM ✊🏾✊🏾 Vote this November!!
@Me Tube No, you are trying to welcome the CCP.
Mind Freshener fox news propaganda
@Mind Freshener you sound like Mussolini.
@Mind Freshener the CCP is among the most illiberal political bodies in the world.
Do you not understand that market capitalism is part of liberalism? You literally can’t have one without the other.
@Diogenes of Seattle no we can vote racism out of existence but we can bury it with unity. The racists will natural die of old age soon. their children and grandchildren wont have that hatred taught to them. Your son and daughters may even come to marry Spanish black or asian people. Guess what….not a thing you can do to stop that
“In God We Trust”? Now these people are gluttons for punishment!
Not saying I agree with it, but that phrase is also printed on a lot of our money, sooooo…..still better than the flag of traitors, IMO.
@Doremus Jessup LMAO!
Glad someone else noticed the poison in the chalice…
@D S It was only printed on money from the middle of the 20th century in direct response to the unconstitutional meddling of religion in politics. The religious zealots pushed through their dogma at a time few people could resist without the accusation of “unAmericanism”. Making religious dogma statutory is unconstitutional and a huge backward step – you are being offered a poisoned chalice; think hard and long before you drink from it…
@NoneOfYour Beeswax I know, but it’s still there.
About F’n Time!!!!
man, i miss the Bruins.
A good start & long overdue, but what a missed opportunity, putting “In God We Trust”, as opposed to something secular like “E Pluribus Unum”
Actually, “it’s In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.”.
Great Point Kelvin. However, I Shutter to think Of the Confusion those Words Would be For Many that have Shown Alligence to A Treanous Flag Symbol Whether they Knew the history Or Not. I’m sure Even Baby Steps Will Be A Challenge to Some Residents Who Are Broken Up About the Removal of What they Refer to As Heritage.??? We do See those Meaningful Words On Display In the Peoples House, Where they Are Understood And Appreciated By Those that Honor their Oath And Patriotism to our Constitution.
Agreed, that would have been much better.
Or better yet…focus on ending police brutality instead of pulling an okey doke
I wish my MOM and other relatives that have passed on could have SEEN this DAY. I know they are smiling from heaven🙏🏿
Trading one stupid idea for another. There’s no gawd.