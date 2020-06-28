After weeks of mounting pressure, the Mississippi House passed a bill to change the state flag. The state is last in the country to still include the Confederate battle emblem. The new flag will include the words “In God We Trust.”

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premiere destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Mississippi House Votes To Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag | MSNBC