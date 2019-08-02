Mitch McConnell Loses Sense Of Humor Over “Moscow Mitch” Ahead Of Roast | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

August 2, 2019

 

Joe Sonka, staff writer at Insider Louisville, talks about how Mitch McConnell has lost his sense of humor over criticism that he is blocking election security legislation in deference to Russia, and the likely abuse he'll face at the upcoming Fancy Farm Picnic in Kentucky, a raucous political event where heckling is part of the tradition.
  1. Captain Obvious | August 2, 2019 at 2:05 AM | Reply

    TRUMP / GOP = TRAITORS AND ECONOMIC TERRORISTS (First comment woot!)

  2. Captain Obvious | August 2, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    GOP = GUILTY OF DECADES OF ‘STRATEGIC DEGRADATION’ OF THE USA. THIS IS NOT A NEW THING!

  3. Ya mon Da Troll | August 2, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Why Moscow Mitch would hate the nickname bestowed upon him by the people is quite baffling, especially since it appears he’s done everything within his power to earn it.

    • Dicky Jones | August 2, 2019 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      Democrats Russia Hoax lawsuit was thrown out of court. LOL !!!!!

    • bingbonga binga | August 2, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      Dicky Jones it was hurled with great force.

    • Linda Sims | August 2, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      well….The Grim Reaper does sound a little more intimidating then MR. Turtle Head

    • Andrew Barnett | August 2, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @Dicky Jones never went to court………..and the report and mueller both stated several times that there was reason to believe he worked with the Russians but they found no evidence he do so “purposely” except trump then said he would WELCOME Russian aid in his coming campaign

  4. wipeoutxl | August 2, 2019 at 2:16 AM | Reply

    lol your beloved president can give nicknames and you support him, but now your a crybaby when we give you a name. If you cant take it dont dish it! Moscow Mitch go back to your country! Russia!

    • Tom Yeo | August 2, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Kentucky doesn’t want him back.

    • Prodigy | August 2, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      And take Trump with him when he goes back.

    • Baruch Ben-David | August 2, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      Yeah. Name-calling is fine when your side is dishing it out. But when you’re on the receiving end it’s suddenly wrong and toxic.

      My God, the hypocrisy. WTF is wrong with these people? When did it become acceptable for the President of the United States to spew racial slurs without an uproar in both the House and the Senate?

    • Baruch Ben-David | August 2, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Patriot 2020 Silly troll. It’s not a hoax when the President of the United States clearly agrees to accept illegal help during a campaign – and says so on camera.

    • Losaiko RESIST!!! Say No to Trump and No Fascisim | August 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      I’ll buy Moscow Mitch a one way ticket anywhere out of America.

  5. Mohsin Qamar | August 2, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    Mitch is the most evil and vile hateful person next to his master

  6. J walsh | August 2, 2019 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Poor Mitch his feelings are hurt. The traitor is finally shamed. A bad day for Moscow Mitch is a good day for me.

    • Scott Gordon | August 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Gary Lee It’s not just Democrats , it is also those who have a conscience , a bit of knowledge so to speak…

  7. Joshua mowdy | August 2, 2019 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Hello.

    Its ok Moscow mitch is whinny like a baby. Oligarch elaine isnt complainkng about her name….

    (N)Yet

    Good luck.

    • James Walker | August 2, 2019 at 4:20 AM | Reply

      Joshua mowdy: she’s a good little rethuglikkkunt wife, and she knows she’s the one who made him rich, at the cost of having to shake her “moneymaker” his way and having to let him climb on, pump twice, and then roll off and go back to sleep

    • Flashy Paws | August 2, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      she wants to be hated by all the little common people. its an indication of her success.
      she just wishes even more people knew who she was so even more people would despise her and wish she was dead.
      the more she isolates herself and insulates herself from herself… the more points she scores with her boss. she’s a company man.
      🐱 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99nQpN0S5hE

    • ragingbull alf | August 2, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      I prefer, take-away chow!

    • eltorocal | August 2, 2019 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      Plump little thing sure looks like sh hasn’t skipped any Russian $$ Meals… “chow down” traitors.

  8. Yo Ric! | August 2, 2019 at 2:20 AM | Reply

    Can we PLEASE start calling he’s daddy in the white house TRUMPUTIN !

    Thank You

  9. Powerage Scott | August 2, 2019 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch, Leningrad Lindsey, St. Petersburg Pence, they bow down to IVODKAS father TrumPutin. The right has sold us out.

  10. D. Ross | August 2, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch McTreason is disgusting. What self-respecting American would not even allow a vote to protect our elections? He is basically saying Fcuk You to the people of Kentucky and the U.S. as a whole. Fcuk you too…Moscow Mitch McTreason! Kentucky please vote for former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath. Get rid of Moscow Mitch. He’s joined team Russia.

  11. Christina Haftmann | August 2, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    Leningrad Graham – I guess Lindsay doesn’t care for that either!

  12. Tall Topp | August 2, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    Thanks for speaking the truth about moscow mitch.

  13. Purple Flame Tarot | August 2, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    Thank you, Joe Scarborough. 😉

    • Chloe Key | August 2, 2019 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      rob2508 projection

    • Dicky Jones | August 2, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      Crazy Joe had a dead female intern in his office.

    • Kimberly Sikorski | August 2, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      Purple Flame Tarot yep great moniker Joe ! I would just like to add DISGUSTING DONNY AND MOSCOW MITCH !

    • Kimberly Sikorski | August 2, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      rob2508 Hold on, WHO STARTED the name calling ? The OOMPA LOOMPA in the White House. You want to BLAME someone then BLAME TRUMP. You didn’t really believe everyone else in the country was going to ignore DISGUSTING DONNY S rants forever ?

  14. Edgar McCarthy | August 2, 2019 at 2:29 AM | Reply

    perfect name Moscow Mitch.
    don’t forget sleazy gram. 😎

  15. Mike Perth | August 2, 2019 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    I’m pretty sure *_LindseyBelle Graham_* will spoon *_Moscow Mitch_* all night long to keep him safe. 😉😉😏😜

  16. David J | August 2, 2019 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    This is Karma for Moscow Mitch refusing to even hold a Senate confirmation hearing on President Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court.
    Karma is an unforgiving, unrelenting, vengeful b”tch, that never forgets…😄

    • Chloe Key | August 2, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      No, stealing the Supreme Court seat is worse. More karma needed! Vote him out!

    • Dicky Jones | August 2, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      Russia Hoax is dead just like NBC ratings… LOL !!!

    • serious | August 2, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      Yeah… remember he even said that he would do everything he could to disrupt Obama’s presidency, now we see part of the said that he would do everything he could to disrupt Obama’s presidency? Now, we see the reason why… Well, this and his racism

  17. Adam Świtlak | August 2, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    Now this pathetic oligarch puppet is crying like a baby. When his fake potus insulted people Moscow Mitch smiled his stupid smile and doing nothing.
    Well done Joe Scarborough.

  18. Osckarre | August 2, 2019 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    What really humors me is when you use the same tactics as them they are the ones crying the loudest…. they have no shame.

  19. 125min | August 2, 2019 at 3:08 AM | Reply

    Hey, “Moscow Mitch!”

    You can thank “Trailer Trash trump” for all the name calling.

  20. Steve Walker | August 2, 2019 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    Meme: Was Moscow Mitch born in Moscow? Have we seen his birth certificate?

