Joe Sonka, staff writer at Insider Louisville, talks about how Mitch McConnell has lost his sense of humor over criticism that he is blocking election security legislation in deference to Russia, and the likely abuse he'll face at the upcoming Fancy Farm Picnic in Kentucky, a raucous political event where heckling is part of the tradition.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Mitch McConnell Loses Sense Of Humor Over "Moscow Mitch" Ahead Of Roast | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC