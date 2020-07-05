Mom and Army son team up to prank his kid sister | Militarykind

July 5, 2020

 

Madeline to her mom: "I don't want to be in some cheesy Army video where like the brother comes home and surprises the sister"
Mom: Too late! 🤣
RELATED: Soldier honors mom's last dying wish:

When PV2 Joey Grant came home for Christmas he teamed up with his mom for an epic prank on his sister.

8 Comments on "Mom and Army son team up to prank his kid sister | Militarykind"

  1. Saritha | July 5, 2020 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    So cute

  2. the ben and John CHANNEL | July 5, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    Ahhhh

  3. Jia Wei | July 5, 2020 at 8:52 AM | Reply

    Sw3eeeeet

  4. Randy Le | July 5, 2020 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    Beautiful

  5. instagram Vidéo | July 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

  6. Quick Picanto | July 5, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    👍👍👍🤩

  7. BRITTANY BOND | July 5, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    For God so loved the world he sent his only begotten son to die for our sins that who so ever would believe in him would not perish but have everlasting life

