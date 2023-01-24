Recent Post
62 comments
So much stress in the world. Maybe we all need to look away from our screens and ask those next to us how they are doing. Not saying that this is the only reason, just possibly part of why so many of these incidents happen here in the USA.
So many in so much pain and needing love. I feel so bad for those innocents killed and for their loved ones.
@William Roper Then why so many mass shootings? I am trying to open a discussion, tell me why you do not agree, besides just “because”.
@Zzues I don’t talk to people with no friends.
@HMQ So you admit to being part of the problem, good job?
@Traci M So mass murder is “OK” as long as its not a mass shooting? 🤣😂🤣😂🤡 Murder is murder, and they have crime lije you cannot fathom!
@Zzues I already told you why we have more mass shootings and gun violence in general and it is because there are so many more guns in this country. The people in the other countries have the same phones we do. What they don’t have is easy access to guns so there for they aren’t able to shoot each other. It really shouldn’t be that hard to figure out.
“That’s our protocol here. We don’t wait.” yoooo the shade
@Erick Orellana Well it’s tacky and it’s petty. But that is how they want to project themselves. You are the ones they are comforting with impossible promises.
@FlightRISC lol i’ll let you know when I care about your opinion.
@Erick Orellana Well you’re welcome.
@Federal Reserve Wolf Legend I agree their response at the van was odd. But regarding their shade thrown- in all fairness at that point they knew majority of public was no longer in danger. They might not have known if he had a hostage, or 💣 etc. Still seemed an odd approach at that time
@林彪 林 I think you’re lost 🤖
They didn’t run like a bunch of scared Uvalde police girls? Amazing.
@facepalm2020 mum? What are you, Australian?!? 😂😂😂😂
Your bravery is astonishing. Where do I send your medal?
@KLRJUNE You’ve missed the point.
@Simulation L Easy to say. Hard to do. I prefer to run, sorry. Get out of my way!
I’m a gun owner myself and if I see someone with a gun coming in looking menacing I would probably run away as fast as I can. Credit to the 2 people who took his gun away.
@Deb Hammersley I would use you my trusty meatshield
@Raging Monk said raging monk
@MalcolmRandall
It was only one guy disarming him. There’s security footage, although all that’s been released has been stills. And he literally just said “Get out of here.” as he pointed the gun at the perp. Apparently the perp just stood there and looked like he was thinking of getting the gun back before he gave up and left.
It was a chaotic situation. Most people don’t come into work thinking how they’re going to react to a situation like this.
I keep on thinking of the scene from City Slickers where the ranch-hands are drunk and one of the guys disarms them and then starts pointing the gun in random places. But then he says that he’s used to handling a gun since he was the manager of a supermarket and handled a gun since they worried about being robbed during money transfers.
We should ban guns right now
A 72 year-old is not the stereotypical age of a mass shooter. I wonder what this guy’s backstory is.
@STHFGDBY he’s vietnamese. The victims were chinese.
@BONGOPRO it’s vietnamese power 🔋 💪.
This is another FBI-engineered mass murder most likely.
@Connie Harper Huu was a man who disliked chinese people in general. Bro was of vietnamese descent.
Heard this shooter was an Illegal Immigrant. California Sanctuary City Policy got people killed.
Condolences.
China says is so good.c.c.p.says is so good job….
Why kill people when you are about to die anyways. This world isn’t mine anymore. I am just trying to stay out of the way. I can’t imagine having the belligerence at my age, far less 71, to take young lives because something about a world that is no longer mine put a hair up my butt.
Mental illness, lack of care and just said screw it and did it. Either way, he is a scumbag and may he rot.
@林彪 林 sounds like you are as big a nut case as the shooter
Such a sad tragedy and I feel for the community but thank God the suspect is of the same identity as the victims so the media and agitators don’t push more divisive race baiting identity politics the further divide us, this is the time to come together as a human beans 🙌🏾
You can’t be serious. True, sad story. But to suggest that it’s somehow better that it’s one of their own, Nonsense. Who’s surprised by this… Not I. The AAPI crime bill is a joke 🙄
Human *beings
Human beings that is lol
Wtf is a human beans? Oh yes, because they’re all the same race makes it so much better – you know, for the optics.
No thanks to a god.
WTF is an “assault pistol?” 🤦🏾♀️🙄🤡
Almost all pistols are semi-automatic and it doesn’t have to be an “AR?” These people are completely clueless white semi automatic means. Semi automatic just means that if you keep pulling the trigger, it will keep firing and an overwhelming majority of weapons are semi automatic but she seems to have this idea that semi automatics are scary long black “assault” rifles 😂😭💀
Why do we bother trying to find a reasonable motivation for an unreasonable act. When will America get the picture that for the right kind of sicko, having a gun is all the motivation tbey need to use it.
Those who disarmed him at the second event are true heroes. I notice also what the police chief said, he clearly had stinging criticism for Uvalde.
how hard is it to disarm a 72 year old?
you could trip him with a marble.
@Simulation L Regardless of age, an armed man who’s already shot twenty people within the past few minutes is still very dangerous. Takes real guts to tackle him. Also, people age at different rates: not everyone is feeble in their 70s.
@Simulation L Bullets don’t age, genius.
I’m reading that the shooter was once a dance teacher at the studio where the violence occurred, so that’s his connection. It was also where he met his ex wife. Maybe he was fired? Maybe his ex wife was still attending sessions there?
Maybe an affair revolving around his wife and the dance studio. Or something of the like. We just don’t have the facts yet, but I’m sure it’ll come out.
I understand that he informally “taught” there. Have you ever been to some open gym or the like where another user gives coaching tips? He was just a customer really. Met his ex-wife at the first place and frequented the second.
Interesting
Stop the Asian on Asian hate 🛑
3:45 Creating multiple scenes is no accident. That’s either looking for someone, or just trying to drop bodies.
Wow, prayers for the victims and their families. Also, does it seem like every mass shooting that these cops takes shots at Uvalde. This is like the 3rd time I heard “we did not wait.”
I wondered when they tackled n disarmed him why didn’t they hold him till officers arrived. I wanted him alive for a motive.
🇬🇧The gunman has carried out what is known as a “scorched earth policy.” The woman from Cambridge, Massachusetts basically says this from 7:38-7:45 in the clip. The psychology that underpins such a mind set is described as:
“To borrow a term from the military, the narcissist’s policy is scorched earth, destroying everything and leaving nothing behind as he or she advances or withdraws—not a shred of connection or memory, respect for past connections, relationships, or the welfare of others involved in the conflict.”
With such a common psyche to be found within American society, it really wise to have such liberal gun laws & gun ownership?
So he had 2 guns or more how else would he be able to shoot himself at the second location they took his gun.
Listening to CNN describe a pistol… man, they went all out to call it a weapon of mass destruction and managed to bring up an AR. “Pistol describes the length of the gun.” I won’t go word for word but she thinks the capacity of the speed of bullets and capacity of the magazine can essentially turn a pistol into a semi–automatic weapon. ( I didn’t hear her mention how many kids walking the streets of Chicago carry modified fully automatic Glocks) And she ended her gun knowledge by calling a pistol “A weapon of mass destruction” (last time I checked, the Fentanyl flooding across our southern border was causing mass destruction and death… way more than 20 victims an hour thanks to The liberal media and democrats not wanting to address the real big issues.
So police were in the room within 2.5 minutes and couldn’t catch up to a 72 year old man?
Our world 🌎 just don’t seem that safe and few effective ways to keep safe it seems
The more we think about it
Life is a game of happenstance really .
Very sad 😞
As someone from abroad it‘s weird that news of a mass shooting in the us just doesn‘t shock people anymore… People read or listen to the news and just shrug it off and go: „oh another mass shooting in the states“
It‘s terrible and it shouldnt be this way but you kinda get used to it if it happens so frequently…
You forget how big the US is.