For the first time in its 200-year history, the city of Montgomery, Alabma has elected its first black mayor. Mayor-elect Steven Reed, a probate judge in Montgomery County, joins Morning Joe to discuss his historic win. Aired on 14/10/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
Montgomery Mayor-Elect Is Looking Ahead | Morning Joe | MSNBC
What is he, 12? So awesome!!
I’m from Montgomery. He’s been a probate judge since around 2012. i think he was like 35 or something then
Democracy in Government should never be about color, or ethnic background. It should be about electing people who can work for ALL of those who fall under their umbrella. We can still prove something to the world. That real democracy can work.
Democracy should also be about electing someone with a balance of competence, leadership, intelligence and morals as well. Sadly, Trump has demonstrated none of those things. I can only hope we can all learn from recent bad experiences and make our democracy better.
Jeff Cooper well said !!!! 👍🏻
Democracy in Government absolutely should include the substantive influence of race & ethnicity as a qualifier, ensuring the equitable representation of elected leaders to best correlate with & equate to the demographics of our nation, as a whole & in respective regions, contingent upon the political position (Mayor, Governor, Congressperson, Senator, Judges, etc). This nation’s Constitution & the design for the country was created by white men who clearly defined Negros & people of color as 3/5 human, therefore solidifying their intent to make this nation for white people, while casting others as subservient & inferior. The many amendments & caveats that came along later were to bring equity to the people by including all races as equal men/women. People still don’t realize the truth of when America was established it wasn’t meant to be a beacon of life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness for all of us. And sadly, some people still don’t understand the challenges Black people, especially, face in this nation as it pertains to being true equal members.
@Camille Nicole I know what you are saying. I too have seen the ugly head of racism. FIRST HAND TOWARD MY CHILDREN . And i agree elected official need to be aware of the challenges of ALL constituents under their care. THAT should be the qualifier. don’t get me wrong on my statement, I am always pleased to see a ethnic diverse leadership. I only hope for a day when it is a non issue what color or religion or leaders are.
@Camille Nicole Honestly, I’d prefer race to not even enter the conversation. I voted for Obama, not because he was black, but because he had good leadership qualities. Joe Biden was also very respectable as a vice president. McCain might have been a good president, but Sarah Palin was Trump Lite. I couldn’t vote for McCain for the same reason I didn’t vote for Trump. Sarah Palin was divisive, same as Trump.
White, black, brown or purple skin shouldn’t make any difference. The best candidate isn’t always going to fit a certain demographic. It’s more important to have a stable leader who will try to do what’s right for the country and all the people in it.
Way to go!!
The new mayor good luck.
He is hope as is his election to a Nation divided .
Congratulations Mayor Reed. 💙
This what the Republicans are so scared of.
On the contrary. We believe that electing a black person is a step in the right direction. This makes black voters think one of their own is actually in charge of something, when we allow a few of them to win elections. Nothing pleases us more when we see Democrats or Republicans win elections. It’s always a victory for one or the other of our two parties.
Excellent and good luck.
Thank God MSNBC is back after a long cold weekend without you. Maybe in these treacherous times you might set up some kind of weekend updates?
WE SHALL – OH YES, WE SHALL. God bless you Mayor Reed. !!!
The rare guy who knows how to tie a neck-tie. Even and correctly spaced. Well-done, yer ‘onner.
More progress in Montgomery after the harassment of Rosa Parks, the ensuing bus boycott, the civil rights movement, the MLK assassination and the creation of a memorial to Martin Luther King in Washington D.C. (a monument of special significance, as the world is about to find out).
Congratulations to the new Mayor of Montgomery, AL. THIS is what America looks like.
He’s a judge! Blimey, it’s not just the police that look a lot younger these days.
Congratulations 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🤗🤗🤗
Obama Gemini Man younger version
Wow?! What?! Well done to Alabama! I guess sharpie gate just pushed them too far!
Congratulations to you Judge Reed. It’s about time., and I know you will bring light to our nation.
Congratulaios, over and over again.
“A coloured mayor, that’ll be the day.” Name that film. First correct answer wins a time machine.