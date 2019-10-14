Montgomery Mayor-Elect Is Looking Ahead | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 14, 2019

 

For the first time in its 200-year history, the city of Montgomery, Alabma has elected its first black mayor. Mayor-elect Steven Reed, a probate judge in Montgomery County, joins Morning Joe to discuss his historic win. Aired on 14/10/19.
27 Comments on "Montgomery Mayor-Elect Is Looking Ahead | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Tony Martin | October 14, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    What is he, 12? So awesome!!

  2. Jeff Cooper | October 14, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Democracy in Government should never be about color, or ethnic background. It should be about electing people who can work for ALL of those who fall under their umbrella. We can still prove something to the world. That real democracy can work.

    • Blink Once on Sunday! | October 14, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      Democracy should also be about electing someone with a balance of competence, leadership, intelligence and morals as well. Sadly, Trump has demonstrated none of those things. I can only hope we can all learn from recent bad experiences and make our democracy better.

    • Bravosmom1 | October 14, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      Jeff Cooper well said !!!! 👍🏻

    • Camille Nicole | October 14, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      Democracy in Government absolutely should include the substantive influence of race & ethnicity as a qualifier, ensuring the equitable representation of elected leaders to best correlate with & equate to the demographics of our nation, as a whole & in respective regions, contingent upon the political position (Mayor, Governor, Congressperson, Senator, Judges, etc). This nation’s Constitution & the design for the country was created by white men who clearly defined Negros & people of color as 3/5 human, therefore solidifying their intent to make this nation for white people, while casting others as subservient & inferior. The many amendments & caveats that came along later were to bring equity to the people by including all races as equal men/women. People still don’t realize the truth of when America was established it wasn’t meant to be a beacon of life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness for all of us. And sadly, some people still don’t understand the challenges Black people, especially, face in this nation as it pertains to being true equal members.

    • Jeff Cooper | October 14, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Camille Nicole I know what you are saying. I too have seen the ugly head of racism. FIRST HAND TOWARD MY CHILDREN . And i agree elected official need to be aware of the challenges of ALL constituents under their care. THAT should be the qualifier. don’t get me wrong on my statement, I am always pleased to see a ethnic diverse leadership. I only hope for a day when it is a non issue what color or religion or leaders are.

    • Blink Once on Sunday! | October 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Camille Nicole Honestly, I’d prefer race to not even enter the conversation. I voted for Obama, not because he was black, but because he had good leadership qualities. Joe Biden was also very respectable as a vice president. McCain might have been a good president, but Sarah Palin was Trump Lite. I couldn’t vote for McCain for the same reason I didn’t vote for Trump. Sarah Palin was divisive, same as Trump.

      White, black, brown or purple skin shouldn’t make any difference. The best candidate isn’t always going to fit a certain demographic. It’s more important to have a stable leader who will try to do what’s right for the country and all the people in it.

  3. Clair Duffy | October 14, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Way to go!!

  4. Felix Rivero | October 14, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    The new mayor good luck.

  5. VG F | October 14, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    He is hope as is his election to a Nation divided .

  6. catalinacurio | October 14, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Congratulations Mayor Reed. 💙

  7. Frank Winkhorst | October 14, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    This what the Republicans are so scared of.

    • Corporations listening | October 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      On the contrary. We believe that electing a black person is a step in the right direction. This makes black voters think one of their own is actually in charge of something, when we allow a few of them to win elections. Nothing pleases us more when we see Democrats or Republicans win elections. It’s always a victory for one or the other of our two parties.

  8. Suasagesmonkey | October 14, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Excellent and good luck.

  9. Art Studio | October 14, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Thank God MSNBC is back after a long cold weekend without you. Maybe in these treacherous times you might set up some kind of weekend updates?

  10. Art Studio | October 14, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    WE SHALL – OH YES, WE SHALL. God bless you Mayor Reed. !!!

  11. David Lloyd-Jones | October 14, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    The rare guy who knows how to tie a neck-tie. Even and correctly spaced. Well-done, yer ‘onner.

  12. Red Alert | October 14, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    More progress in Montgomery after the harassment of Rosa Parks, the ensuing bus boycott, the civil rights movement, the MLK assassination and the creation of a memorial to Martin Luther King in Washington D.C. (a monument of special significance, as the world is about to find out).

  13. Chris Osle | October 14, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Congratulations to the new Mayor of Montgomery, AL. THIS is what America looks like.

  14. John Riordan | October 14, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    He’s a judge! Blimey, it’s not just the police that look a lot younger these days.

  15. Gloria Torres | October 14, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Congratulations 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🤗🤗🤗

  16. JD GA | October 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Obama Gemini Man younger version

  17. Simone Reid | October 14, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Wow?! What?! Well done to Alabama! I guess sharpie gate just pushed them too far!

  18. Gina R | October 14, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Congratulations to you Judge Reed. It’s about time., and I know you will bring light to our nation.

  19. Gina R | October 14, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Congratulaios, over and over again.

  20. Antony Bellingham | October 14, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    “A coloured mayor, that’ll be the day.” Name that film. First correct answer wins a time machine.

