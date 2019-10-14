For the first time in its 200-year history, the city of Montgomery, Alabma has elected its first black mayor. Mayor-elect Steven Reed, a probate judge in Montgomery County, joins Morning Joe to discuss his historic win. Aired on 14/10/19.

Montgomery Mayor-Elect Is Looking Ahead | Morning Joe | MSNBC