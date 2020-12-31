California's overwhelmed health system under more pressure with news of a more contagious variant confirmed in the state. Dr. Irwin Redlener, Dr. Tasha Dixon join. Aired on 12/31/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The 11th Hour with Brian Williams: Brian Williams delivers the latest updates on evolving news stories and places the major political events of the day into context for viewers. Broadcast live from New York, Williams' show convenes a dynamic panel of guests to offer a forward-thinking look at the critical stories that are expected to drive the conversation the following morning. Williams has also anchored MSNBC's special coverage around key political events and major breaking news stories as they occur domestically and around the world.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#California #Covid #MSNBC
More Contagious Covid Variant Found In California | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
People what more do you need to know it’s real the virus is real
*But it’s just a flu* – reateded people with no medical knowlegde
Some people believe the Earth is flat, Climate Change is a hoax and Trump is a patriot.
You can’t fix stupid.
Are you sure? I feel relatively certain, that the entire planet (8billion) puts on a show for the 70odd million Trumpets… 🤷♂️
@jools2323 : No you can’t. But, you sure can send it to jail. We, the people, DEMAND JUSTICE ✌️👍
Yes.
Thankfully we have eliminated the influenza virus in here Canada.
We have drastically increase testing for influenza across the country and gladly we can all rest assured that it’s nearly been entirely cured within our whole population.
If we can bring the death tole of influenza here in Canada down by 99.99575% then I’m confident we can do the same thing with Covid within a few years.
I’m just grateful we don’t have the flu anymore in Canada because then the death tole including Covid could have been double!!
And people are STILL glib about reducing their contact with others, or just downright dismissive about the virus itself.
@Ral Deform your part of the under educated nation….seriously its the idiots who just dont care or who feel privilaged , also boils down to failed response from the begining of this pandemic…
There’s a narcissism epidemic in the US (and the UK). Read a study, that included a review, about the sociocognitive factors that make one susceptible to conspiracy theories and narcissism is one of the factors. ” A number of studies suggest that conspiratorial thinking is associated with paranoia, narcissism, interpersonal distrust, feelings of powerlessness, lack of agency and control, uncertainty, low levels of education and intelligence, as well as “magical thinking,” defined as the superstitious tendency to draw false inferences about causal relationships (Abalakina‐Paap, Stephan, Craig, & Gregory, 1999; Barron, Morgan, Towell, Altemeyer, & Swami, 2014; Brotherton, French, & Pickering, 2013; Cichocka, Marchlewska, & de Zavala, 2016; Darwin, Neave, & Holmes, 2011; Lobato, Mendoza, Sims, & Chin, 2014; van Prooijen, 2017; van Prooijen & Jostmann, 2013; Swami, 2012; Swami, Voracek, Stieger, Tran, & Furnham, 2014). Increasingly, researchers are coming to appreciate the role of political ideology—defined as the beliefs, opinions, and values about the way society is and how it should be (Jost, 2006)—in fostering conspiratorial thinking (Imhoff, 2015; Miller, Saunders, & Farhart, 2015; Oliver & Wood, 2014; Pasek, Stark, Krosnick, & Tompson, 2015; van Prooijen, Krouwel, & Pollet, 2015). https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/pops.12681
Yes, conspiracies exist, and while I think many of us will entertain some, we’ll generally drop the theory once more is known or will leave it as an unknown and get about our lives. I don’t think this is the case (my opinion) of people who engage in magical thinking as a way to make sense of the world.
There is something Darwinian about it though? Maybe not the first bout, but the third, or fifth? Sooner or later, the Anti-Vaxers, and idiots who just can’t pass up a chance to get drunk with their Karen friends, will all get maimed or just die out from Covid, and the world might be a better place? Thin the herd? Those with a herd mentality will die out, leaving the freeways and supermarkets for us smarter folks . . . If we vaccinate their kids at schools, is there really a downside? 🤔 . . . 😉
It’s a big lie – you can’t be this stupid
@Madison Heights it is not a theory that this is a big lie
So sad. It’s running rampant here in California.
What do you expect when the sheriff’s department says they will not enforce the law and conservative districts?
Instead of putting patients in the gift shop at hospitals, they should put patients in the deputy sheriff’s offices and make the deputies help take care of the sick people.
And HIV…sickos.
Yep, so is communism….😂
I pre-ordered my vaccine from Trump’s operation warp speed.
I’m going to stand in line to get mine 3 days early… just like buying an ipod phone.
Jan 20th please hurry! We are dying out here! We have a moron driving the bus over a cliff and we are all on board!
@Mac Mcleod stone cold…
2020 will be over soon, it will always be remembered as the year that #Diaperdon, a Petulant child, turned the US into a Shithole country.
President Toonces?
@Duc Nguyen
Yeah… do you remember all the riots he did?
Those disgusting Trumpers where burning down black owned businesses.
Then he made that warp speed thing for the vaccines…. and now… these old people who pre-ordered the vaccine have to wait outside? I can’t believe it… I’m literally shaking.
They have to wait outside? They won’t even let them into the building to wait there? Not even for a couple days just until the vaccine is there and ready?
They can’t do that to people who volunteered to come extra early to get the vaccine they pre-ordered from Trump. It’s sickening.
@Duc Nguyen
But you know… at least it’s a good thing those old people waiting in line for their disgusting trump vaccine are not sick.
I’m sure if it was up to trumpo then even the sick people would have to wait side the hospital… and they would put the healthy people waiting for their pre-ordered vaccine INSIDE the hospital.
I bet he would do that.
God bless this doctors and all the others in the U.S.
You guys are beyond God help at this point. You need to start doing things yourselves
God isn’t real…this just proved it.
@John Layer this is because people worship religion and not the real creator.
Governor DeSantis is a complete joke and he’s fired all the competent people in health services because they wouldn’t lie about the pandemic.
Marco Rubio didn’t have to wait in line. He didn’t even have to be a senior
California is dead because of democratic leaders while Florida is surviving this BS pandemic! Cuomo and Newsom are dead men walking!
@GTPEACE9R 75 why?
@Ash Roskell Remember when DeSantis came out in May (or June?) and bragged about how right he was to keep the economy open, and how wrong scientists were? Remember how he gloated to the media that the curve was flattening, Trump was right, and Covid was all over-hyped? Remember how he was smirking triumphantly at the cameras, like a WWE manager-villain?
How many have died in Florida because of DeSantis’ politically motivated science denial?
This guy would be a perfect lower level bond villain. Or one of the sweaty henchmen Arnie chases in an 80s action movie.
@GTPEACE9R 75 You are like a Jets fan bragging that your team is so much better than Mahomes and the Chiefs. Trash-talk and hope, flying in the face of majority common sense.
Hard to stay at home when I’ve got bills to pay.
Sucks that the Republicans wont help you pay those bills huh?
At least wear masks and social distance whenever you can as well as wash your hands regularly especially after toilet breaks and before you eat. The virus is so microscopic you can’t even see it coming into your body until it’s too late.
Hey you can work while wearing mask, use sanitizer for your hands and and keep atleast 4 feet distance when you’re working.
LMFAO, you have a job?
@Dan Ozomatli they all have a 99.9 percent survival rate per the CDC — jail yourself – stop trying to turn the US into China
If you think this is just a flu, or you are an antimasker, but are now sick and struggling to breath………………don’t call for help now, stay home, because you don’t deserve any sympathy or medical assistance.
Exactly.
Harsh but very true.
I agree! Especially the ones who attended tRump’s rallies maskless on purpose!!
So receiving medical care is not for people pay for it, but rather it’s there for those who religiously obey the state?
It’s not just a flu. It’s a cold.
@Buddha Cook
Yeah.
If you even THINK outside of the what has been dictated to you then you are not deserving of sympathy, medical care you pay for and you are more certainly not deserving of being thought of or treated as a human being.
If you dare even THINK that this cold virus is just a flu.
This is true moral superiority. Isn’t it? Also… orange man bad.
Vote 💙💙💙 Georgia 🇺🇸 flip the Senate! Trump, administration and the GOP have failed the American people once AGAIN! SHAMELESS.
RED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
@The Truth Hurts You!,LMFAO
Go find a safe place and cry a river of #magatears!
California. We’re always the first for everything. Lol 😂
first in governor gruesome’s authoritarian take down? Yeah tied with Cuomo
Even tho we have the variant here in UK, I do wonder if the US had it or another earlier due to the massive rise they have had that is decimating America.
The abusers of the people who are in power MUST be removed from power! It’s time for the American people to put a STOP to the abuses we receive from the government.
Anti-maskers should be jailed from here on out.
cool ! thanks for turning the whole world into totatlitarian China – man you are frightening – are you truly that scared? of a strain of the flu with a 99.9% survival rate? wow you don’t wanna die? nah you are the dead living dead
Richest country on the planet has patients in tents outside hospitals….just remind me again…how much was the military bill that was just passed? #onlyinamerica
Southern Cal, Republican territory. It’s a conspiracy that those that don’t wear masks amazingly seem to catch the virus which therefore proves that mask-wearing Democrats are sabotaging Republicans. LOL!!
To Mitch McConnell and Deranged J. Trump:
“You’re killing us”.
Thanks for Nothing,
US Public
Biden ordering Chinese food automatically gets 10% off for the big guy 😂Swalwell gets his order for free
trump’s philosophy, as he himself has articulated it, is that when someone screws you, you screw them back……harder. Regretably now that includes the entire country.
That nurse has such a beautiful smile… she just can’t stop smiling! It’s great.
She should have been an actress.
That nurse has such a beautiful smile… she just can’t stop smiling! It’s great.
She should have been an actress.