More Objection to Mining in Cockpit Country – December 22 2020

U people always seek to destroy the big question is why? That’s the main source of water destroying that u will be causing rivers to stop flow, beaches to be affect etc
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Me too
Thanks TVJ I just got home and am watching the midday news 👍👍
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏
People need to hold their member of parliament who support the destruction of the cockpit country accountable.
A wa the goverment a look fa wen Daryl Andrew Tufton don wid Jamaica nuting no lef an no badda talk bout doctor Security minster yno set a crosses yno leave de cockpit alone yno too craven a not eve six months yet mi tied a ded whole damn lot a yno give Jamaican people a brake yno no tief enuff
The British owned Corporation named State of Jamaica have No Authority in Cockpit Country which is legally owned by the Maroons since 1738, the Maroons need to take Government to the International Criminal Court for Trespassing of their Sovereign Lands an Violation of the 1738 Treaty
Yes a dat dem fi do
The people dem need to weak up from dem sleep on stop watch the news because it’s all a lie
This is a strange and deffrent andrew holness how can distryed jamaican lively wood the food production in jamaica are already low how can you mr andrew holness allowed mining people are poor and dont not have job people already layed off they job sir jamaican people already trust you as the young man briliant to take jamaica and jamaican farward this no way near farward people are getting they family dinner from the cockpit mr honorable andrew holness look and watch your level respect if you just once allowed this have good night sleep sir your table are full of of food sir people are hungry and doing what they are doing to let they family have bread and food on they table,,,,without the help a mp.
Thanks tvj
Baby Trump don’t care about the environment just like Daddy Trump.
It’s seems baby Trump would sell even the people of Jamaica if there was market for them..
every thumbnail with this guy face have me crying lol.
There seems to be no more maroons left in Jamaica, to sit idle by and let the non owners of their gifted lands mined it and destroy all their habitats and daily farming lifestyles. For someone to put foot on lands that does not rightfully belongs to them and mine out the soil, they are trespassing bareface in broad daylight and should be brought before the courts and charged for the offences. Wake up maroons, claim your lands and prevent the enemies from destroying your gifted lands
God bless Mr Smith! No mining!!! Why this government a be suh evil!! Why our cockpit countries???? These people been under disguise! What them a search fah only dem an god know
No. No. Mr prime minister, there ought to be a limit of outside interference in our country. There should be no debate regarding the cockpits. No. No. Hell No.
I just want to know what is so special about these investors and this investment why the PM can’t cancel.
so my thing is, why is the new strain so dangerous in the Uk and people not dropping like flies. the vaccine first launches in the UK and the people rise up against it so thats why they are despiting the people.
That news reporter man him new a the first time him a come on TV