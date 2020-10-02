More Persons Breaching Covid Compliance Orders – October 2 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjmiddaynews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjnews
Waste gal dem
Our children have been suffering from time, …..it’s great news to hear that they will be protected & listened to!!
OMG 😍💋 💝💖❤️
Politicians and Police breaks covid19 laws, so people will want to do the same thing, that’s what happened when government dont set good example.
People will resist any form of restriction force on them,,,its happening all over the world not jus in jamaica
Ca majority of us Worldwide are waking up to something is not adding up!!
These people still dont get ir u c what is happening in America just the tip Florida people put ur thinking cap on this virus is very serious the president ok USA is hospitalized people keep ur distance from even ur best friends
@Arden Guy – Shut up, man. You’re embarrassing.
If they told you, tomorrow, that all was fine….you’d stop your foolishness instantly. Why? Because you’re gullible and should not be allowed a TV set. They can tell you anything and you act as intended. You know no one anywhere that has SEEN anyone suffering. And you are not afraid whereever you go. Because you know it’s….nothing to fear.
You were locked down and did ZERO research into this thing, that has shut down the planet and allowed your owners to change laws in multiple, owned, countries like Jamaica. You just repeat the script. Like a lemming.
@Arden Guy bulshit,bout keep distance from best friend,u gwan go do that to ur friend,puppet,u have a 99% of survival rate from the flue like rona
I wil not b muzzle with no mask by no one r no government
People see the government hold big big party and covid-19 wasn’t a problem so they are doing the same
Government in Jamaica sees themselves as kings and queens and is someone to be look up to.
Instead of seeing themselves as servants that must earn the respect of the people.
You have to set good example for people to follow.
Exactly!!
Well if the citizen of Jamaica not complying to the rules of safety measures they will suffer consequences
Compliant Ewe.
If the TV told you the disease was gone, in the morning, you would immediately put away your mask and revert to normal.
Why!
Because you’re just a hopeless lemming.
Bet you believe in a white god.
one population full of dunce tpc
Fully dunce started from the Heads of Government
Kudos to RJR for breaking news. My high level concern….. temperature checks are absolute nonsense! If rain wets someone and they have a temperature… they have a mask on. They get handsanitised….should they be denied entry in an estanlishment….i.e a bank?! To transact business. A supermarket for basic food items??! That’s straight up discrimination. I need a reply from the Anfrew Holness led administration. This is sheer nonsense!.
Dr. Leachim Semaj on Beyond the Headlines repeated word for word what he heard the people are saying and that is “if election can keep, den party can keep”. The government has shown the people that they aren’t credible and that it is one rule for them and another rule for the people.
A
That little child story Lord have mercy….smh
The death angel spread it’s black wings over St Catherine where is the snipper ministers to blaze fire in the realm of the spirit. Lord st Catherine need help where is Rev mark Stewart to protect the border of st Catherine has a good Christian soldiers the richest minister in babylon.
No election keep in the middle of covid so the Prime minister set the tone for this .
Why don’t you shut up if you don’t know what you’re talking about. The election brought the virus to Jamaica?
Trump and his wife had covid so stop blame the government for covd you all need to pray and go and protect yourself
@Elfreda Carty Please come shut me up keyboard bully..
@Annmrie Stephensos Trump what a great example.. point taken
Why these people head is so hard, people just listen and follow the protocol to make life easier nuh.
Nobody knows anyone that knows anyone, anywhere….that has SEEEEEEEEEEN anyone sick with this thing.
They just HEAR and REPEAT.
Like lemmings.
Deaths aged 71 to 99. They’re mocking the people. Like in 🇬🇧sodom🇬🇧. If you jumped under a train, they said you died “having tested positive” for covid. No autopsies allowed. Just believe.
Same in 🇯🇲
Pity we have to be policing children who obviously congregate in areas they should never be congregating in and those who never consider the people’s lives they’re putting at risk. Heartless and unwise people persist in breaking the law…..
They should do a medical checkup on that child
Lord help us. People please bear in mind the agenda from the covid 19. Please I am Begging you all to do some real research. They want to give everyone one the vaccine. Don’t believe everything you hear. Think for yourself.
6 months in and yet to know any one with covid nor any one who know anyone