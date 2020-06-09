More Protests Sweep U.S. Ahead Of George Floyd’s Funeral | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
More Protests Sweep U.S. Ahead Of George Floyd's Funeral | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

June 9, 2020

 

Two weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests across the U.S. show no signs of slowing down. Aired on 06/09/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

More Protests Sweep U.S. Ahead Of George Floyd's Funeral | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

50 Comments on "More Protests Sweep U.S. Ahead Of George Floyd’s Funeral | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Iceborn | June 9, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    I must say Americans are so beautiful right now, I just love how it’s wall is turned to an artwork with memories of all that have suffer.

    • Iceborn | June 9, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      @Blitz Krogg If you are surrounded by idiots you are probably one yourself, birds of the same feather……….

    • Iceborn | June 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      @Tony Frias chill a bit, and read a little about was this is about, your question makes no sense in this tread

    • Some Person | June 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @Blitz Krogg saying life matters is racist? Jeez, you evangelicals have lost the bible completely now. I mean you offered to sacrifice seniors to the economy, you claim Trump is “the chosen one”, and you think his history of adultery is great. What a sad party the GOP has become…

    • Some Person | June 9, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @Tony Frias you mean the fires a number of days ago? Or the fires that started from flash bang and tear gas grenades thrown into trash cans while still shooting sparks?

    • Capt. Carl 503 | June 9, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

      @Blitz Krogg now this is a false statement surely this must be a child commenting

  2. Logan | June 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    loved it❤❤❤ *mofn*

  3. USAs Left | June 9, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    Biden and Maxine 2020!!!

  4. JR Going | June 9, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    Not “nation-wide protests”, World-Wide Protests.

    • JR Going | June 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      @S R Are you threatening me?

    • Stephen Slattery | June 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      Youre dreaming. You’re brainwashed by MSM

    • ENDEAVOR RADIO CONTROL | June 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      @JR Going Funny thing is the justice system is all over the officers so there was NO reason to protest but people had a lot of time on their hands with the shut down and all so they had nothing better to do.

    • ENDEAVOR RADIO CONTROL | June 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      @Alex Power “Large crowds” are formed by hard-working, law-abiding citizens who go to work everyday and therefore don’t have the time to be out protesting in the middle of the week.

    • Amazing Me | June 9, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      I agree it’s a really dumb protest all in all, really not using their time well. I have better things to do than stand around yelling for a cause that wont change. Nor will I ever have interest in being a feral violent rioter looter delinquent.

  5. Logan | June 9, 2020 at 8:56 AM | Reply

    loved it❤❤❤ *UytH*

  6. Pepe Silvia | June 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    I think this will be like the #metoo movement, we’ll all gossip about it for a few weeks then everything will go back to how it was before

    • IzzyFizzy | June 9, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      George Floyd is the MLK of 2020 and this century’s Black Jesus. He laid down his life that the rest of us might live. Very soon we will Demand from these White Racist a holiday to celebrate his blessed life and Name. We will demand a stamp Commemorating his blessed life.

    • Abbottpotumas | June 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @IzzyFizzy He was a career criminal and was high and resisted arrest …he was and is nothing to sensible people except a pawn on a chessboard used by the democrats & the lying MSM to try and oust Trump …this is political not racism …you ‘Black Lies Matter’ mobs are idiots and are so dumb …YOU ARE BEING USED…where’s your outrage on the huge numbers of black on black killings everyday across the country.

    • Heihei | June 9, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

      @Abbottpotumas I don’t get your point at all. George Floyd was murdered by a police officer while his fellow coworkers just stood there and watched. There is even video evidence of this. This combined with the fact that racism has been a constant issue in American history and continues to be so is the reason why people are protesting. People are protesting against racism and police brutality. And how does the police respond to these protests? With more police brutality even against peaceful protesters. How does that correlate to “black on black killings”? those killings are not done by law-enforcers aka the people meant to protect the citizens of a country. There is a pretty big difference between the two.

    • Axe Capital | June 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

      @IzzyFizzy Comparing a lowlife using counterfeit money to MLK and Jesus? He’s only famous because was killed. Not because he did anything to forward humanity or even his community. The level of willful insanity is off the charts with the BLM movement. All lives Matter.

    • ShadoStorm | June 9, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @IzzyFizzy ‘Black Jesus’. Lol

  7. F F | June 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    The American spring is here yeah baby

  8. Gcode Mfg | June 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    Traitors rally

  9. Andrew S | June 9, 2020 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    A private funeral … which will be gatecrashed by the Dems and their media?

    • Robert Zuccaro | June 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      Gropping Joe is making it a campaign stop via video because his handlers are afraid he’ll sniff George’s wifes hair… or his kids.

  10. Jay Gibson | June 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    David Dorn

  11. Kevin Cody | June 9, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Whoever is reading this comment, I hope you have a great day!

  12. M P | June 9, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Covid 19 love this mass gathering

    • Some Guy | June 9, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      This also should double as the funeral for the thousands of people that will die from the disease these protests are spreading.

  13. Tim Daugherty | June 9, 2020 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Cybercrash, you speculate, i worked in law enforcement for 37 years.

  14. H B | June 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    floyd was a criminal!!! #CantMurderaCriminal 13/52 #freechauvin

    • gabriel santos | June 9, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

      BLM | Shut the f up waste of human being

    • 2.klge | June 9, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      Typical meanie.
      He did his time. Already. Should he of been apologizing morning, noon and night for ever and ever??
      Do you not know how to forgive others?

  15. Robert Young | June 9, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    Imagine in a family if mom and dad left what would happen.t

  16. Robert Young | June 9, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    Imagine in a family if mom and dad left what would happen.they

  17. m9078jk3 | June 9, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    No one looted or rioted over the stomping murder of Tuba Man in Seattle.
    He wasn’t even a thug criminal either.

  18. Arison Arison | June 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Rev Al Sharpton I’m sending love to the Floyd family and you brother .God bless♥️

  19. Joe Led | June 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    what’s really funny and adorable about it all is that you’re actually creating more hatred against your people then you ever had before and you will have to pay a price for it because you now think that you should have everybody else underneath you not a quality black lives matter wants to be the king so now you’re creating more hatred so good luck with that people and please stop televising this b******* anymore

  20. Jones Walker | June 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Hello guys… Have you heard about Tom Douglas… He’s the best broker and his profit are amazing… Testify and make him proud if you’re investing with him…

    • Acosta Grace | June 9, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      I made my first huge profit investing in stock as, the expert whom i invested with is Mr Tom Douglas we met at a trading conference and he accepted to trade for me. Ever since, I’ve had no cause for regret.”

    • Henderson Waters | June 9, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      I have seen so many recommendation about this same expert broker, please how can i reach out to him and what is the minimum for investing

    • IzzyFizzy | June 9, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      Tom Douglas was one of the cops that killed George Floyd.

    • Jones Walker | June 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @Henderson Waters you can contact him at<>

    • Caterina Denice | June 9, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      WOW!! I also invested with Tom Douglas and made 10M dollars in 3 days! So cool! Also, Tom Douglas cured my kid’s deadly disease thanks to his amazing investment advises!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.