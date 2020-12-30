More Reactions to Maiden Cay Party – December 28 2020

December 30, 2020

 

23 Comments on "More Reactions to Maiden Cay Party – December 28 2020"

  1. Roux_504 | December 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Money Talks

  2. Zoya Ayana | December 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    So did they warn Rasta before they arrest him? Him a seh him neva hear dem so police explanation doe mek no sense

  3. Kelli Clare | December 29, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Oh ? I need to come bk when the comments warm up.

  4. You Yes You | December 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    NONE of them will get sick. Just like at Bolts party.

    NOT ONE.

    And you know it, and they know it.

  5. A | December 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Parties keep daily at the hotels. They should do something about that too

    • junior chris | December 29, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

      Its part of the entertainment dummy!!

    • A | December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      @junior chris who are you to call someone dummy?? How is that entailment then different what what’s happening at events held outside the hotels? These are full blown parties happening at the hotels. If so, then why only cancel the likkle man with him party? Btw SYM

  6. Malcolm P | December 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Color class n money

  7. Donovan Wallace | December 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    The law only applies to the poor and marginalized

  8. Tyrone Williams | December 29, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Laws in jamaica only goes for the poor .. they only talk about what happened in the public but. Sweep it under the carpet behind closed door.

  9. UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK | December 29, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Every politician that went to gather votes should then also be ARRESTED AS WELL.

  10. Otis Lee | December 29, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    But we all know that is two law in jamaica.that is why I don’t respect Jamaican government one for rich .one for poor.

  11. Nicole Gordon | December 29, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    The so called law is not for poor jamaicans neither is the jamaican government. If you’re rich and light you’re right but if you’re dark and poor your skin gets bored

  12. Tate David | December 29, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    We are destroying ourselves . How can we treat our own this way . This is double standards . Bull bull bull . Where’s the the equal right and justice for all .

  13. Tate David | December 29, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Come 2021 there will be weeping and whaling and knashing of teeth’s .

  14. Marva Furlongue-Laver | December 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    There is double standards do they warn the people during Grand Market

  15. Shelton Williams | December 29, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    Only poor people the law applies for…we see it everyday.

  16. Rosemarie Jackson | December 29, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Is this saying true: if you black stay at the back but if yuh brown you can stick around.💝💝🙏🙏

  17. Dawn Lawrence | December 29, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    Andrew holness money friend them go on the keys

  18. Kirk Henry | December 29, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    U want to know where the law is one sided try in the hotel industry. The poor will always be poor we dont have rights in our country .

  19. Adrienne Atkinson | December 29, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Bottom line did the people with the yachts get arrested end of story cause this is really discrimination at its heights money must pay and put back into the community when they get in trouble

  20. Trevis Pessoa | December 29, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is a Classism country, two class, Rich & poor, end of story.

