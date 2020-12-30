More Reactions to Maiden Cay Party – December 28 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Money Talks
So did they warn Rasta before they arrest him? Him a seh him neva hear dem so police explanation doe mek no sense
Oh ? I need to come bk when the comments warm up.
NONE of them will get sick. Just like at Bolts party.
NOT ONE.
And you know it, and they know it.
Parties keep daily at the hotels. They should do something about that too
Its part of the entertainment dummy!!
@junior chris who are you to call someone dummy?? How is that entailment then different what what’s happening at events held outside the hotels? These are full blown parties happening at the hotels. If so, then why only cancel the likkle man with him party? Btw SYM
Color class n money
The law only applies to the poor and marginalized
Yep
Laws in jamaica only goes for the poor .. they only talk about what happened in the public but. Sweep it under the carpet behind closed door.
Every politician that went to gather votes should then also be ARRESTED AS WELL.
But we all know that is two law in jamaica.that is why I don’t respect Jamaican government one for rich .one for poor.
The so called law is not for poor jamaicans neither is the jamaican government. If you’re rich and light you’re right but if you’re dark and poor your skin gets bored
We are destroying ourselves . How can we treat our own this way . This is double standards . Bull bull bull . Where’s the the equal right and justice for all .
Come 2021 there will be weeping and whaling and knashing of teeth’s .
There is double standards do they warn the people during Grand Market
Only poor people the law applies for…we see it everyday.
Is this saying true: if you black stay at the back but if yuh brown you can stick around.💝💝🙏🙏
Andrew holness money friend them go on the keys
U want to know where the law is one sided try in the hotel industry. The poor will always be poor we dont have rights in our country .
Bottom line did the people with the yachts get arrested end of story cause this is really discrimination at its heights money must pay and put back into the community when they get in trouble
Jamaica is a Classism country, two class, Rich & poor, end of story.