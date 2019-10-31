Two more signs of a slow economy emerged on Wednesday. Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner discusses the 1.9 percent GDP and the Fed Reserve cutting interest rates another quarter of a percent. Aired on 10/31/19.
More Signs Of A Slow Economy Emerge This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Grocery bills double….
We’re lucky to have the worlds foremost bankruptcy expert in the WH….
🤣😂👍 Good one!
Chicago PMI number this morning is bad as well.
Trump supporters will call this fake news like always!
Not those farmers in the midwest who are going bankrupt now thanks to Chump’s trade war. Ditto for all the GM workers who got laid off.
No one will invest in a racist sexist trump government
The Economy sinks and
Stinks 😷
#GOPTaxscam
when you voted a clown ,you know the circus was behind it…
Do all conservatives buy the same eye glasses
They’ve all been neuralized by the “Men in Black”.
Stop yelling “lock him up”. He should have been locked up for Trump University back before the election.
And we’re gonna keep yelling “LOCK HIM UP!” until they do!
Who knew Trump’s Trade War™ and the GOP Tax Scam™ would eventually torpedo the U.S. economy? Well, everyone with at least basic notions of economics.
1.9% is what Obama got his last 4 quarters
@Troy Stocker
If you put money (conservative) in your 401K since Obama was in power you would have tripled your growth.
Lock him up!
Lock him up!
Lock him up!
Everything about this country is a lie.
How fortunate to have Trump with his “unmatched wisdom” and a “very large a-brain” holding things together.
COOL THE BASEBALL CRAP JOE
“The greatest economy in American history” turns out to be another Trump lie. Who could have guessed?
bankruptcy of America, happening right before your eyes…
Can we get that tax break money back?
trump is trying to distablize the us which will in turn do the same to the world
The bankruptcy King strikes again lucky you
Considering that it was a plan made by the self-proclaimed “King of Debt”, what else did the Cult of Trump expect?