More Signs Of A Slow Economy Emerge This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 31, 2019

 

Two more signs of a slow economy emerged on Wednesday. Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner discusses the 1.9 percent GDP and the Fed Reserve cutting interest rates another quarter of a percent. Aired on 10/31/19.
26 Comments on "More Signs Of A Slow Economy Emerge This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. FACTS over FICTION | October 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Grocery bills double….

  2. Richard Johnsen | October 31, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    We’re lucky to have the worlds foremost bankruptcy expert in the WH….

  3. Jim Hart | October 31, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Chicago PMI number this morning is bad as well.

  4. GEORGIA PECAN! | October 31, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Trump supporters will call this fake news like always!

    • R C | October 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Not those farmers in the midwest who are going bankrupt now thanks to Chump’s trade war. Ditto for all the GM workers who got laid off.

  5. Malca's Grace | October 31, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    No one will invest in a racist sexist trump government
    The Economy sinks and
    Stinks 😷

  6. Liberty Forall | October 31, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    #GOPTaxscam

  7. VAGA Official TV | October 31, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    when you voted a clown ,you know the circus was behind it…

  8. Peter Pedrito | October 31, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Do all conservatives buy the same eye glasses

  9. Numba One Pike Countian | October 31, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Stop yelling “lock him up”. He should have been locked up for Trump University back before the election.

  10. Steve Magruder | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Who knew Trump’s Trade War™ and the GOP Tax Scam™ would eventually torpedo the U.S. economy? Well, everyone with at least basic notions of economics.

  11. Doug E | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Lock him up!
    Lock him up!
    Lock him up!

  12. AppleCoreCafe | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Everything about this country is a lie.

  13. Buck Choppers | October 31, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    How fortunate to have Trump with his “unmatched wisdom” and a “very large a-brain” holding things together.

  14. Mike Kruger | October 31, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    COOL THE BASEBALL CRAP JOE

  15. Trumpocalypse | October 31, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    “The greatest economy in American history” turns out to be another Trump lie. Who could have guessed?

  16. Stephen f | October 31, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    bankruptcy of America, happening right before your eyes…

  17. C. B. | October 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Can we get that tax break money back?

  18. ryan thatcher | October 31, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    trump is trying to distablize the us which will in turn do the same to the world

  19. beatriz vigilzamora | October 31, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    The bankruptcy King strikes again lucky you

  20. Marc Emson | October 31, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Considering that it was a plan made by the self-proclaimed “King of Debt”, what else did the Cult of Trump expect?

