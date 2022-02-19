More states are lifting mask mandates. Doctor explains why February 19, 2022 36 comments Tagged with cnn, COVID-19, dr. ali khan, Happening Now, health, latest News, masks, new day with john berman and brianna keilar, top news, us news Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
36 comments
“Everybody is high.” Sounds about right.
I Like your emails , My pleasure .😀
@Joe Mama his brain is clear way better than yours
@Belly Dancer Em aww dont get upset
@David Bourne No one said you were
@Belly Dancer Em Except that Democrats are doing what Republicans started doing a year ago.
It’s time to move forward because it’s not worth fighting anymore…
Where I live in Missouri only 37 percent vaccinated and that’s not going to change…
Protect yourself and DON’T SHARE YOUR AIR PEOPLE
Mid terms are just around the corner, man!
Blue wave 🌊 2018,2020,2024
Lets see the likes to dislike ratios 😂😂
All the praise goes to Intellectweb s for bringing my life back up when I taught everything is gone
So we have to move to the mindset to just live with it.
(New Variant): Everythings going according to plan.
I Like your emails , My pleasure .😀
@Md Oly AHAMED but do you like hammers smashing phones just as much?
No, we have to live with it until the infection rates go down. Right now they are on the way down, but they are still much higher than the highest previous levels before Omicron. If we discontinue protection measures too soon, we will have another surge.
Better continue living in your house away from everyone in a bubble!
@Rhonda Busby Sheeple mindset.
Easy answer, the midterms.
The doctors admitted “We follow the political science as always and the midterms are coming”
@Ben Mercer Do you actually think this is because they are following “the science” and not about the game that they are trying to soften the blow of a disastrous midterms for them?
@Chris”SackNation”Jones Where did you get that out of his statement?
@Chris”SackNation”Jones how is he gonna get credit? Nothing has changed with covid. It will only show everyone that the lockdowns meant nothing in the first place.
@Chris”SackNation”Jones republican governors ended their mandates and lockdowns months ago. Not sure what you are talkin about.
@Chris”SackNation”Jones more people have died of covid under Biden than trump my guy
Doctors don’t have to explain. It’s because mid terms are coming 😘
Dr. Khan puts his mask on at the end. That says it all.
Jonah Hill is getting good at sign language damn!
You don’t need a doctor to explain this, people are pissed off and the midterms are coming up.
💯 nailed it!!!
The Freedom Convoy helped speed it all up a bit, too.
Republicans: lets get past covid
Democrats: lets stay in covid forever
Independents: 😏 Republicans are winning
“The science ” has spoken, thanks for your daily rhetoric.
That’s like huge we need to crunch numbers and overinflated fear so we can keep our Covid viewer ratings. Most of us are vaccinated either by choice or mandatory by our employers. We took steps and precautions and were ready to move forward. If people from other states actually knew how to keep a forward outlook they wouldn’t be so abandoned and boring.
“You make your own risk essesment” ,Literally everyone through the whole pandemic, way to catch up.
Am always happy working with Intellectweb s they keep putting a smile on my face I appreciate you so much guys
Never got believe on any hackers but when I met intellectweb s they changed me life totally for good. Thanks for the profit I got from you sir