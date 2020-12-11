More Than 100 House GOP Support Texas Lawsuit | Morning Joe | MSNBC

More than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed a brief supporting the Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four battleground states. The Morning Joe panel discusses. Aired on 12/11/2020.

