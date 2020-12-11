More Than 100 House GOP Support Texas Lawsuit | Morning Joe | MSNBC

December 11, 2020

 

More than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed a brief supporting the Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four battleground states. The Morning Joe panel discusses. Aired on 12/11/2020.
66 Comments on "More Than 100 House GOP Support Texas Lawsuit | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Love Light | December 11, 2020 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    A revived economy? Ha! Freedoms held dear? Ha! Hogwash! Dirty

  2. Blair Meerfeld | December 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

    They’ve “known” what they have been doing for years.

    • Diane Hooper | December 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

      @Tom Porsgaard LOMBO! You’re comment is golden! I so needed to laugh, thank you.

    • Tom Porsgaard | December 11, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      @Diane Hooper Thank’s Diane. I’m in the same mood right now. This situation simply makes one wish to both cry and laugh at the same time. For hysterical relief. Perhaps a tiny dose of coal black humour will do it 👍

    • Diane Hooper | December 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      @BIG RED What was stolen?

    • Cassandra Morrison | December 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @Tony Yu Nixon was the President who signed SSI into Law. And that Supplemental Security Payment has certainly helped a lot of disabled Americans who could not pay enough into the Social Security program to claim Social Security Disability Insurance
      Of course, there’s a disparity between the two SSDI pays $1,259 .00 per month.
      But, as I said, you have to have paid INTO it to get it.
      SSI is charity. Pure and simple. It pays $771.00 per month.
      And I ain’t complaining since without it I would have been dead long ago.
      So you can say what you like about Richard Milhous Nixon but he did some good things while he was President and he sure was no TRUMP.

    • BIG RED | December 11, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      @Diane Hooper have you. Been living in the basement with Beijing Biden? Watching CNN? Listen. Pay attention because I don’t want your feeling to get hurt once this electioneer overturned tomorrow. It’s happening. Red pill.

  3. nottiification | December 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    This needs to result in 100+ more impeachment trials.

    • Brian Chapman | December 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @Pretty Thoughts hunter is the son of your soon to be vice president

    • Brian Chapman | December 11, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @Pretty Thoughts brilliant.
      What ivy league school did you graduate from?
      Probably none.
      You likely got edumacated with my hard earned tax dollars you stupid fool.

    • James Sears | December 11, 2020 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      @Cut Twice Treason requires being in a real war. Can’t do treason. Sedition. Oh yes, sedition is a thing. All the AG’s from the 17 states and 126 U.S. House Republicans who put there names down, oh yes: sedition.

    • James Sears | December 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM | Reply

      @Patrick Rogers Any person up to and including the Vice-President can be indicted. Unfortunately, not our President. Yet.

    • Patrick Rogers | December 11, 2020 at 11:51 PM | Reply

      @James Sears Impeachment and indictment aren’t the same thing, and I was addressing impeachment. Further, it’s not actually clear whether or not the president can be indicted. The DoJ says no, but their theory has never been tested in the courts.

  4. Jimusmc0311 | December 11, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    Georgia voters we need you to stop the GOP majority in the Senate

  5. Chicago Boy | December 11, 2020 at 9:08 AM | Reply

    *⚡”putin has discovered the defective gene that causes trump!” The cure will be available Jan 20th!*

  6. Soulful 13 | December 11, 2020 at 9:08 AM | Reply

    USA has been a “big brother”, interfering or fighting others war to protect the righteous.. now the war is in you…GB AMERICA

  7. Negrea Florian | December 11, 2020 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    they are like …”I win, if not, I destroy you..”

  8. Danise Miller | December 11, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

    Well we know the 106 House GOPs that we don’t ever vote for again. Thank you for putting them in a list for us!

  9. Chicago Boy | December 11, 2020 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    *⚡Reports of escape tunnels being dug as we speak! It’s gonna be whack-a-mole on Jan 20th!*

  10. Melvin Pjotr | December 11, 2020 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    If American Democracy survives, this will be known as the darkest moment in American history.

    • Timothy Kettle | December 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      @John Bell depends on context. As a threat to democracy itself this is far more damaging than those events. Those are absolutely a darker moment if you’re speaking of human tragedy. 9/11 and pearl harbor brought out the best of America and and united us. This is doing nothing but bringing out the worst of both sides and dividing us.

    • Timothy Kettle | December 11, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      @Scammy Hagar You lost him. You used way too many big words. Remember they like Trump because he is “relatable ” AKA stupid like them

    • desotopete | December 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

      @John Bell I would say yes. We are having more people die EACH day than happened during those events.

    • Aron Toulouse | December 11, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      @Patrick Rogers James is a simple man.

    • Aron Toulouse | December 11, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @Constipation in Hollywood deaths from other conditions haven’t changed. They haven’t gone down or up. Covid deaths have been counted and deaths in America in general has gone up dramatically for the year 2020. Try again to say other deaths have gone down. That is a lie.

  11. Zaphnath Phoenix | December 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    When someone shows you who they are,believe them!

  12. Ilia Smirnoff | December 11, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    GOPers in very near future, “Everybody was an a$$hole, so I was too”.

  13. Canuck Fundy | December 11, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    It’s about time someone in the media used the “T” word. Treason is what is is. Treason is what it should be called.

  14. John Davis | December 11, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    The Republican party is trying to do a coup and destroy our democracy

  15. it's still me | December 11, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    106 people we know that need to be removed from office!

  16. Tru Gotcha | December 11, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Every senator, every elected official that’s trying to over-turn the election results should be yanked from office!

    • M Rose | December 11, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      Agreed. But first we all know most Americans will forget this story by Sunday morning. What I find disturbing, the actions of 100 + gov official should result in some real consequences (translation JAIL time). Yet we all know nothing will happen to them. Let me end my rant with this, Remember the first time you heard Trump say “Fake News” it was in fact from that point on, everything he said was indeed Fake.

  17. Lori R | December 11, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    Fools…one and all! The so called “law and order” President and his crooked cronies are trying to steal the election.

  18. Beezer D.B. | December 11, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    I want to see that list. Never want to forget this.

  19. Viper 123 | December 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    They shouldn’t be judged by history they should be judged right now by. The Next AG has got his work cut out

    • Eunice Benedict | December 11, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      Sorry but could we maybe say “they have their work cut out for them?” Just saying. Who knows since Lindsay Graham is so scared of Biden’s current pick, it could eventually become a female. It’s still a long time until January 20th unfortunately. Hopefully next year will be brighter & justice will prevail! Stay safe!

    • None Given | December 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      Election fraud BIG enough for capital punishment. Load your gear and get your popcorn. Even non Trumpers are assisting in evidence collection. THIS IS EPIC>

    • Diane Hooper | December 11, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      @None Given Like anyone believes you! There is no fraud and 50 lawsuits failed and if you think one state can sue another because your guy didn’t win then your so effed up for believing it.To top it off the Texas AG is being investigated as we speak for 2 felonies. The whole lot of you just a bunch of yellow bellied cowards who measure their manhood by the size of their guns.

    • Brigida Banfelder | December 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      YEP!!!!!

  20. Corey Scott | December 11, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    How can a person who’s under investigation of the FBI, file a lawsuit against someone for doing their job?

