More Than 100 House GOP Support Texas Lawsuit | Morning Joe | MSNBC

More than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed a brief supporting the Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four battleground states. The Morning Joe panel discusses. Aired on 12/11/2020.
A revived economy? Ha! Freedoms held dear? Ha! Hogwash! Dirty
They’ve “known” what they have been doing for years.
@Tom Porsgaard LOMBO! You’re comment is golden! I so needed to laugh, thank you.
@Diane Hooper Thank’s Diane. I’m in the same mood right now. This situation simply makes one wish to both cry and laugh at the same time. For hysterical relief. Perhaps a tiny dose of coal black humour will do it 👍
@BIG RED What was stolen?
@Tony Yu Nixon was the President who signed SSI into Law. And that Supplemental Security Payment has certainly helped a lot of disabled Americans who could not pay enough into the Social Security program to claim Social Security Disability Insurance
Of course, there’s a disparity between the two SSDI pays $1,259 .00 per month.
But, as I said, you have to have paid INTO it to get it.
SSI is charity. Pure and simple. It pays $771.00 per month.
And I ain’t complaining since without it I would have been dead long ago.
So you can say what you like about Richard Milhous Nixon but he did some good things while he was President and he sure was no TRUMP.
@Diane Hooper have you. Been living in the basement with Beijing Biden? Watching CNN? Listen. Pay attention because I don’t want your feeling to get hurt once this electioneer overturned tomorrow. It’s happening. Red pill.
This needs to result in 100+ more impeachment trials.
@Pretty Thoughts hunter is the son of your soon to be vice president
@Pretty Thoughts brilliant.
What ivy league school did you graduate from?
Probably none.
You likely got edumacated with my hard earned tax dollars you stupid fool.
@Cut Twice Treason requires being in a real war. Can’t do treason. Sedition. Oh yes, sedition is a thing. All the AG’s from the 17 states and 126 U.S. House Republicans who put there names down, oh yes: sedition.
@Patrick Rogers Any person up to and including the Vice-President can be indicted. Unfortunately, not our President. Yet.
@James Sears Impeachment and indictment aren’t the same thing, and I was addressing impeachment. Further, it’s not actually clear whether or not the president can be indicted. The DoJ says no, but their theory has never been tested in the courts.
Georgia voters we need you to stop the GOP majority in the Senate
Trump is a dictator, kick him out. Georgia, vote blue.
@Off Grid Blue wave moving through Georgia 💙💙💙💙 wave
@jwjeffrey Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, and TEXAS is where voter fraud should be investigated.
@jwjeffrey kentucky election is the one that needs investigating!
@jwjeffrey 😭
*⚡”putin has discovered the defective gene that causes trump!” The cure will be available Jan 20th!*
USA has been a “big brother”, interfering or fighting others war to protect the righteous.. now the war is in you…GB AMERICA
they are like …”I win, if not, I destroy you..”
yes. It’s typical Psychopath behavior!!
Well we know the 106 House GOPs that we don’t ever vote for again. Thank you for putting them in a list for us!
*⚡Reports of escape tunnels being dug as we speak! It’s gonna be whack-a-mole on Jan 20th!*
If American Democracy survives, this will be known as the darkest moment in American history.
@John Bell depends on context. As a threat to democracy itself this is far more damaging than those events. Those are absolutely a darker moment if you’re speaking of human tragedy. 9/11 and pearl harbor brought out the best of America and and united us. This is doing nothing but bringing out the worst of both sides and dividing us.
@Scammy Hagar You lost him. You used way too many big words. Remember they like Trump because he is “relatable ” AKA stupid like them
@John Bell I would say yes. We are having more people die EACH day than happened during those events.
@Patrick Rogers James is a simple man.
@Constipation in Hollywood deaths from other conditions haven’t changed. They haven’t gone down or up. Covid deaths have been counted and deaths in America in general has gone up dramatically for the year 2020. Try again to say other deaths have gone down. That is a lie.
When someone shows you who they are,believe them!
Preach! Trump should have never gotten into the WhiteHouse. Americans saw the writing on the wall again with his visit to North Korea. So many signs that lead to where we are.
You’re absolutely right. Not only did he come right out and tell the American people, but trump’s behavior and character’s been on full display for decades.
@Stush01
absolutely…100 % never !!
Watching from 🇨🇦
Still trying to comprehend
dt has always !! been who he is
SO beyond time to get rid
🤑
😝
👹👎
RIGHT THE VERY FIRST TIME!!!
Goh wow
GOPers in very near future, “Everybody was an a$$hole, so I was too”.
I suspect we’ll be hearing a lot of: “We didn’t know. We just followed orders”
Goh wow
It’s about time someone in the media used the “T” word. Treason is what is is. Treason is what it should be called.
oh wow
The Republican party is trying to do a coup and destroy our democracy
THATS WHY YOU VOTED FOR SOCIALISM. NO DEMOCRACY??
@eve jar wow is that why you voted for facist want to be another Hitler trump
@eve jar youdo know America been a a socialist democratic country for over a hundred years
What? Are you say, no cop because Democrat got elected ? Your crazy!
Goh wow
106 people we know that need to be removed from office!
Every senator, every elected official that’s trying to over-turn the election results should be yanked from office!
Agreed. But first we all know most Americans will forget this story by Sunday morning. What I find disturbing, the actions of 100 + gov official should result in some real consequences (translation JAIL time). Yet we all know nothing will happen to them. Let me end my rant with this, Remember the first time you heard Trump say “Fake News” it was in fact from that point on, everything he said was indeed Fake.
Goh wow
Fools…one and all! The so called “law and order” President and his crooked cronies are trying to steal the election.
I want to see that list. Never want to forget this.
We will never forget them in history.
Here’s a list of those who did NOT sign on. It’s shorter….. https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529906-house-republicans-who-didnt-sign-onto-texas-lawsuit
They shouldn’t be judged by history they should be judged right now by. The Next AG has got his work cut out
Sorry but could we maybe say “they have their work cut out for them?” Just saying. Who knows since Lindsay Graham is so scared of Biden’s current pick, it could eventually become a female. It’s still a long time until January 20th unfortunately. Hopefully next year will be brighter & justice will prevail! Stay safe!
Election fraud BIG enough for capital punishment. Load your gear and get your popcorn. Even non Trumpers are assisting in evidence collection. THIS IS EPIC>
@None Given Like anyone believes you! There is no fraud and 50 lawsuits failed and if you think one state can sue another because your guy didn’t win then your so effed up for believing it.To top it off the Texas AG is being investigated as we speak for 2 felonies. The whole lot of you just a bunch of yellow bellied cowards who measure their manhood by the size of their guns.
YEP!!!!!
Goh wow
How can a person who’s under investigation of the FBI, file a lawsuit against someone for doing their job?
Easy. He has not been CONVICTED yet.
Hopefully very 🔜 🚔
Goh wow
