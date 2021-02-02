Millions of Americans are under a winter storm advisory as a powerful nor-easter hits the Northeast. NBC News’ Al Roker explains how long the storm system will last. Aired on 02/01/2021.
More Than 100 Million Under Warnings For Massive Winter Storm | Katy Tur | MSNBC
Thanks Alvadore!
I love how the storm stops at the border… LOL! Common AL I know it’s going to get to us after Maine… HA!
What border? Oh, you mean that big white part? You can see Russia from there.
We don’t want your storm up here, you can keep it!
vNokia stock
NORTH EASTERN!
This looks bad. Anyone got a Sharpie? 😅😂🤣
Seriously though, stay safe our there, people! 🙏
Let’s use Trump’s sharpie it always made sense out of everything
Where is Al Gordo’s ‘Global Warming’ HOAX when we need it?
“It will go a way. Like a miracle.” So don’t plow.
@TheBase1aransas look! another demented loser! First, Weather != climate. Second, snow is water, more of which gets into air by warmed sea and land. Third, you’re confusing cold with rain/snow. The temperature is rather high than normal.
@TheBase1aransas Is tha what you think global warming is? Good lord, no wonder you believe everything bunker boy says.
Surprisingly mild winter in western Canada. Only been real cold for a combined couple of weeks. Doesn’t compare to most winters.
Mild winter in Central Canada, too.
Living in a Winter Wonderland, What Next lol
Al Roker? Where my weed at?!
What about the homeless population, what is done for them?
Antifa and BLM got billions
About two inches right now,north east.
Snow you say? UNPOSSIBLE!
Do not play hooky, just say the internet stopped working.
I think it’s Mother Nature’s way of trying to get the still recalcitrant anti maskers, etc. to stay at home and stay away from the people who are doing their part against covid.
Detroit weather forecast: 3 degrees, 4 tops.
It’s 63, here and balmy. Burrrr,….lol🤣
Mean while you can’t buy dogecoin on any market
As I’m looking out my window, I can’t help but feel how over exaggerated this radar is.
The spotless hair unpredictably escape because tooth internationally flap into a supreme galley. bright, neighborly colombia
The capricious russia preferentially snow because dish expectably drag over a left yoke. breezy, opposite atom
Tomorrow the groundhog will emerge, see overcrowded hospital beds, and leave without making a prediction. We will be left in an infinite loop. Happy Groundhog Day.