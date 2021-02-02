More Than 100 Million Under Warnings For Massive Winter Storm | Katy Tur | MSNBC

TOPICS:
February 2, 2021

 

Millions of Americans are under a winter storm advisory as a powerful nor-easter hits the Northeast. NBC News’ Al Roker explains how long the storm system will last. Aired on 02/01/2021.
29 Comments on "More Than 100 Million Under Warnings For Massive Winter Storm | Katy Tur | MSNBC"

  1. Howie Feltersnatch | February 1, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Thanks Alvadore!

  2. Kay Jay | February 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    I love how the storm stops at the border… LOL! Common AL I know it’s going to get to us after Maine… HA!

  3. Cole Yoder | February 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    vNokia stock

  4. Val | February 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    NORTH EASTERN!

  5. Ro G | February 1, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    This looks bad. Anyone got a Sharpie? 😅😂🤣
    Seriously though, stay safe our there, people! 🙏

    • Akashes Klay | February 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      Let’s use Trump’s sharpie it always made sense out of everything

    • TheBase1aransas | February 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      Where is Al Gordo’s ‘Global Warming’ HOAX when we need it?

    • Jis Yang | February 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      “It will go a way. Like a miracle.” So don’t plow.

    • Jis Yang | February 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM | Reply

      @TheBase1aransas look! another demented loser! First, Weather != climate. Second, snow is water, more of which gets into air by warmed sea and land. Third, you’re confusing cold with rain/snow. The temperature is rather high than normal.

    • Antonio Montana | February 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      @TheBase1aransas Is tha what you think global warming is? Good lord, no wonder you believe everything bunker boy says.

  6. Chris Stinson | February 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Surprisingly mild winter in western Canada. Only been real cold for a combined couple of weeks. Doesn’t compare to most winters.

  7. No school Like the old school | February 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Living in a Winter Wonderland, What Next lol

  8. Rainbow Vic | February 1, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Al Roker? Where my weed at?!

  9. Sofian | February 1, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    What about the homeless population, what is done for them?

  10. Daulstage Butterfly | February 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    About two inches right now,north east.

  11. Aaron Christoffersen | February 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Snow you say? UNPOSSIBLE!

  12. larry heath | February 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    Do not play hooky, just say the internet stopped working.

  13. Vvienne Lenk | February 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    I think it’s Mother Nature’s way of trying to get the still recalcitrant anti maskers, etc. to stay at home and stay away from the people who are doing their part against covid.

  14. PanglossDr | February 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    Detroit weather forecast: 3 degrees, 4 tops.

  15. I'm right you're wrong | February 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    It’s 63, here and balmy. Burrrr,….lol🤣

  16. Skyler Coker | February 1, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Mean while you can’t buy dogecoin on any market

  17. Archduke Xolotl | February 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    As I’m looking out my window, I can’t help but feel how over exaggerated this radar is.

  18. fernando lopera | February 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM | Reply

  19. phil longneck | February 1, 2021 at 9:32 PM | Reply

  20. Cyclone | February 2, 2021 at 1:11 AM | Reply

    Tomorrow the groundhog will emerge, see overcrowded hospital beds, and leave without making a prediction. We will be left in an infinite loop. Happy Groundhog Day.

