More Trump Cabinet officials have engaged with Jan. 6 panel

68 comments
Still time to get on the right side of history even though you lacked the courage before.
He has no cojones, they 🥜 size🤣🤡
That window is closing quickly.
Here it comes, Donnie. The rats coming out of the woodwork, now.
6 years later…nothing.
How much money did they steal? Starting with Betsy.
Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@M Hall trump for prison!! 😂 all traitors shall be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. You prob should turn yourself in also.
@Trey Beggs 👈💤💤💤💤💤
Shocker! The Trumpy cabinet just made the swamp more murky.
@Ruben Garcia I have no idea what you’re talking about. Nobody said anything to you.
@Shlep Messing ok.
@Shlep Messing by your comments I’m not surprise.
Captain Rat King, has all the sane rats jumping ship, trying to land this side not criminally unethical? Sunken ships, don’t sail far!
Ask a smart teen to help you type
🙄
@Misinformation Task Force
at least you are wearing your name tag.
Our country cannot truly move forward until we hold those responsible for trying to overturn our elections accountable. We need to bring the hammer down hard to make sure this never happens again.
Yes no matter the cost
@Video Game Sanctuary @ least with the Dems they give you lil grease 🤣
@ Larry G A+ my man 😅
Lock HIM up!
What I want to know is why is Louis Dejoy still the Postmaster General?!!!
@mrcatfish2100 Nope! Learn how our government works b4 embarrassing yourself with silly comments like this 🙄
@Krusty Haven’t noticed that & mine have to come by ship across an ocean to Hawaii to be delivered 😂 All is well!
You’re right, forgot to ask that also.
Lets not forget that Elaine Chao is Mitch McConnell’s wife. 😂😂
It’s better to call him, “Moscow McCreepy instead Mitch McConnell.” 😁😂🤣😆🤣😂😁
no flooding on Chao’s hands.
Just the thought. 🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Ain’t it great that so many of Trump’s support staff and highly-positioned enablers, by their own admissions, now declare they had “concerns” about Trump’s activities. Well, they allowed Trump to rampage on, apparently unwilling to forcibly intervene in the best interest of our country. Their inaction raises serious ‘concerns’ about their ethics and character, or lack thereof.
@John Armstrong you got orange around your mouth areas. The noose is tightening. Are you freaking out yet? DARK BRANDON
@Get Lost get lost
@Elizabeth Stanley “how did I deflect? Figure that out yourself and you might learn something.
They need prison time.
RIP to the poor lost soul who was brainwashed to go to the FBI office in Ohio is now dead based on trump lies. 🙏🏻 no more lives lost trumpers. See him for who he is a conman
1:09 she had to struggle so hard not to say the word “violence” 🙄 What a disgusting human being.
Activities??? WTF
Yeah just as I thought, they need to go to jail if they did not voluntarily speak to the FBI or Jan 6th Committee.
Yeah let’s start with the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Trump running again would be like Jesse James wanting to be the manager of the bank he robbed last month!
Exactly
“We were not a White House that followed the rules. And I will tell you that handling classified information was not something that was really pressed upon us on a daily basis or weekly or monthly.” -Stephanie Grisham
She then went on to say that she and many others personally witnessed Trump’s mishandling of hundreds of classified documents, dozens of times while in his administration, and that they are all happy to testify to that under oath, anytime.
@Suzie MacDonald They will never admit they are wrong! Requires introspection, and critical thinking! They’re doomed!
@Elizabeth Stanley what she actually saw is not an opinion.
I love how closed captioning called it the “Rump cabinet”
Gangster
I am truly looking forward to the day we no longer have to deal with the Trump bullshit.
Amen to that. Bullshit of epic proportions is exhausting.
AMEN 💯 🙏
I am so fucking jaded at this point that I won’t believe he will face serious consequences until he actually does. He will weasel his way out of this somehow. The worst he will get is a fine he won’t pay and will walk free. Mark my words.
Trump: ”It’s treason then.”
*Grabs the weapons and jumps up like a maniac, falling on the floor like a turd a second later*
Trump: ”DOJ AND BIDEN SABOTAGED MY MOVES! Whaa, whaa!!”’
“We considered using the 25th when we saw the insurrection we cheered for was going to fail.”
@Zennbubba open your eyes bubba, you are keepin them closed for daddy trump.
You can stop now.
@Vaevak I’m good but thanks for your concern.
@Zennbubba you’re technically correct, it was a failed insurrection.
Now they’re speaking up yet their function at the time didn’t allow them to. This MO needs to be corrected or corrupt people be held out of any public office
THE BEST IS YET TO COME!
“PRISON”
Lock Him Up! DOJ/FBI
Concerns about the President? Devos needs to be held accountable herself!! She made millions from the evangelical school vouchers!! The damage she did to the public school system will be felt for decades!!😠