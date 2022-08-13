More Trump Cabinet officials have engaged with Jan. 6 panel

68 comments
More Trump Cabinet officials have engaged with Jan. 6 panel 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

68 comments

    4. @M Hall trump for prison!! 😂 all traitors shall be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. You prob should turn yourself in also.

      Reply

  4. Captain Rat King, has all the sane rats jumping ship, trying to land this side not criminally unethical? Sunken ships, don’t sail far!

    Reply

  5. Our country cannot truly move forward until we hold those responsible for trying to overturn our elections accountable. We need to bring the hammer down hard to make sure this never happens again.

    Reply

    1. @mrcatfish2100 Nope! Learn how our government works b4 embarrassing yourself with silly comments like this 🙄

      Reply

    2. @Krusty Haven’t noticed that & mine have to come by ship across an ocean to Hawaii to be delivered 😂 All is well!

      Reply

    1. It’s better to call him, “Moscow McCreepy instead Mitch McConnell.” 😁😂🤣😆🤣😂😁

      Reply

  8. Ain’t it great that so many of Trump’s support staff and highly-positioned enablers, by their own admissions, now declare they had “concerns” about Trump’s activities. Well, they allowed Trump to rampage on, apparently unwilling to forcibly intervene in the best interest of our country. Their inaction raises serious ‘concerns’ about their ethics and character, or lack thereof.

    Reply

    1. @John Armstrong you got orange around your mouth areas. The noose is tightening. Are you freaking out yet? DARK BRANDON

      Reply

  9. RIP to the poor lost soul who was brainwashed to go to the FBI office in Ohio is now dead based on trump lies. 🙏🏻 no more lives lost trumpers. See him for who he is a conman

    Reply

  10. 1:09 she had to struggle so hard not to say the word “violence” 🙄 What a disgusting human being.

    Reply

  11. Yeah just as I thought, they need to go to jail if they did not voluntarily speak to the FBI or Jan 6th Committee.

    Reply

  12. Trump running again would be like Jesse James wanting to be the manager of the bank he robbed last month!

    Reply

  13. “We were not a White House that followed the rules. And I will tell you that handling classified information was not something that was really pressed upon us on a daily basis or weekly or monthly.” -Stephanie Grisham
    She then went on to say that she and many others personally witnessed Trump’s mishandling of hundreds of classified documents, dozens of times while in his administration, and that they are all happy to testify to that under oath, anytime.

    Reply

    1. @Suzie MacDonald They will never admit they are wrong! Requires introspection, and critical thinking! They’re doomed!

      Reply

    3. I am so fucking jaded at this point that I won’t believe he will face serious consequences until he actually does. He will weasel his way out of this somehow. The worst he will get is a fine he won’t pay and will walk free. Mark my words.

      Reply

  16. Trump: ”It’s treason then.”
    *Grabs the weapons and jumps up like a maniac, falling on the floor like a turd a second later*
    Trump: ”DOJ AND BIDEN SABOTAGED MY MOVES! Whaa, whaa!!”’

    Reply

  18. Now they’re speaking up yet their function at the time didn’t allow them to. This MO needs to be corrected or corrupt people be held out of any public office

    Reply

  20. Concerns about the President? Devos needs to be held accountable herself!! She made millions from the evangelical school vouchers!! The damage she did to the public school system will be felt for decades!!😠

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.